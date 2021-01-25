The Volokh Conspiracy

Poetry Monday!: "Chanson d'automne" by Oscar Milosz

"Écoutez la voix du vent dans la nuit..."

Here's "Chanson d'automne" (1899) by the French-Lithuanian poet Oscar Milosz (1879-1939):

Écoutez la voix du vent dans la nuit,
La vieille voix du vent, la lugubre voix du vent,
Malédiction des morts, berceuse des vivants…
Écoutez la voix du vent.
Il n'y a plus de feuilles, il n'y a plus de fruits
Dans les vergers détruits.
Les souvenirs sont moins que rien, les espoirs sont très loin.
Écoutez la voix du vent….

