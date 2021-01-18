Dominion Seeks to Beach the Kraken, Prompts Pillow Fight

The Volokh Conspiracy

U.S. Dominion Inc., the parent company of Dominion Voting Systems, is striking back against those who have claimed that Dominion voting systems were used to help "steal" the presidential election from Donald Trump. Beginning in December, Dominion began sending cease-and-desist and record retention letters to those who have spread anti-Dominion election fraud theories. Earlier this month, Dominion filed a defamation suit against #Kraken lawyer Sidney Powell.

The evidence supporting the various anti-Dominion claims is virtually non-existent, and Dominion is represented by one of the best defamation plaintiffs' lawyers in the country, Thomas Clare, and the threat of lawsuits has prompted many who spread disinformation about Dominion to recant. Both Fox News and Newsmax aired corrective segments on shows that had aired anti-Dominion claims, and the American Thinker blog—which has published numerous posts spreading debunked and unfounded election fraud claims—published a groveling statement confessing that the various anti-Dominion claims "are completely false and have no basis in fact."

This week, Dominion's attorneys sent a cease-and-desist and record preservation letter to My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, demanding that he stop repeating false and unfounded allegations against Dominion and retain communications with others about such claims. Reached for comment by Axios, Lindell reportedly responded "I want Dominion to put up their lawsuit because we have 100% evidence that China and other countries used their machines to steal the election."

[Update: Lindell gave a similar statement to the New York Times: ""I would really welcome them to sue me because I have all the evidence against them. . . . They sent this letter a couple of weeks ago. They're lying, they're nervous because I have all the evidence on them."]

Time will tell whether Lindell maintains this position once he has spoken with his lawyers. If so, we may be in for more than a pillow fight. Dominion's suit against Sidney Powell seeks $1.3 billion. I doubt they would sue Lindell for anything less.

Jonathan H. Adler is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. jdgalt1
    January.18.2021 at 10:52 pm

    Dominion needs to have sent that record preservation letter to the state election officials back in November. In at least GA, PA, MI, and AZ the states withheld or deliberately reset the Dominion machines to prevent forensic audits. In GA in particular, this was ordered by officials who took kickbacks from Dominion to get their states to use its equipment.

    1. aluchko
      January.18.2021 at 11:07 pm

      Why do you believe those allegations when Fox News and Newsmax clearly don’t?

    2. Formerly Known as Stash
      January.18.2021 at 11:31 pm

      American Thinker: “These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact.”
      If State officials took kickbacks, that alone would be a basis for Trump’s DOJ or his appointed US Attorney to indict. Why no criminal charges, if such evidence exists? Who took the kickbacks? How much were they?
      Machines were made available for audit in Michigan and nothing was found.

  2. Pavel Petrovich
    January.18.2021 at 10:57 pm

    Isn’t ‘debunked and unfounded’ speech protected speech? Who debunked it….not SCOTUS, who unfounded it? C’mon, these 1A ‘law professors’ are Goebbels’ ministers of propaganda. Give it up.

