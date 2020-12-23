Defamation Lawsuits May Leash the Kraken

Makes of voting tabulation machines accused of facilitating election fraud are not taking such accusations lying down. Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems have retained counsel and have sent cease-and-desist and record retention letters to various media outlets that have repeated false claims about their products and activities. Lawsuits are likely to follow.

As this New York Times story details, the likely defamation claims appear to have some heft. Indeed, they appear stronger than the defamation suit brought by Covington Catholic High School student Nicholas Sandmann against the Washington Post that was eventually settled. Of note, Smartmatic and Dominion have both retained attorneys with a record of bringing successful defamation claims.

Some media outlets are taking the warnings seriously. Fox News, Fox Business, and Newsmax, for instance, have aired reports discrediting some of the false and conspiratorial accusations made on their networks, including reports crediting accusations that voting machines were used to inflate Joe Biden's vote totals. Others, such as #Kraken attorney Lin Wood (who appears to be representing his #Kraken compatriot, Sidney Powell), have dismissed the threats.

Earlier today, the first suit was filed when Dr. Eric Coomer, Dominion's Director of Product Strategy and Security filed a defamation suit against the Trump campaign, Sidney Powell Rudy Giuliani, James Hoft (aka "Gateway Pundit), Michelle Malkin, Eric Metaxas, One America News Network and Newsmax Media. The complaint is here.

The various lawsuits filed by the Trump campaign and its allies have largely crashed and burned. We will see whether Team Kraken fares better on the defense.