The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

The Paranoid Style of American Politics—Presidential Election Edition

Trying to counter viral election fraud claims is like playing whack-a-mole.

|

It is nearly a month since election day and yet discredited and debunked claims of election fraud or "irregularities" continue to go viral on social media platforms. Even some otherwise reputable commentators seem to get sucked in. What is particularly frustrating is that so many of these claims are easy to check, and yet so few bother to make the effort.

So, for example, various sites breathlessly report about thousands of absentee ballots in Pennsylvania and Michigan that were returned on the same day they were requested. How could this be?!? In both states, voters were allowed (and often encouraged) to request and return absentee ballots in person at local election offices. Indeed, in both states early in-person voting was conducted just this way. The voter goes to their local election office, requests an absentee ballot, receives it and fills it out on the spot, and then returns it, all in one visit (as both the PA and MI Secretary of State sites make clear). These were technically "absentee" ballots—and recorded as such—though used for early in-person voting.

Powerline posted on an allegedly anomalous voter turnout spike in Wisconsin that vanishes upon examination: The spike was caused by comparing turnout as a percentage of eligible voters for 2016 with turnout as a percentage of registered voters in 2020. The apples-to-apples comparison shows turnout increased slightly—as one would expect given the stakes of the election and how much easier early and absentee voting was this year—and the alleged spike disappears.

These are hardly the only easy-to-check claims that got spread before folks bothered to check the facts. Through a link on Instapundit, I found this American Thinker piece that is emblematic of the claims that purport to show "election theft"—and illustrative of how weak these claims are.

The article starts off with the "stunning fact" that Pennsylvania sent out 1.8 absentee or mail-in ballots, logged the return of 1.4 million mail-in ballots, but counted 2.5 million mail-in ballots. This claim was made by Rudy Giuliani at the Pennsylvania "hearing" on election irregularities. And it turns out this "stunning fact" is not true. As the American Thinker piece concedes in an update, "contemporaneous data completely contradicts Giuliani's statement." Whoever fed Rudy this claim confused primary and general election data. 1.8 million mail-in ballots were sent out in the primaries, but 3 million were sent out for the general election.

Continuing through the piece things don't much improve. There are various versions of purportedly anomalous "vote spike" claims (which ignore how vote tallies are reported in batches that, depending on the location, often swing heavily for one candidate or the other), and a credulous cite to the Ramsland affidavit, which purports to show vote fraud in Michigan by accidentally confusing Michigan and Minnesota county level data. (Practice tip: MI and MN signify different states.) And so on.

That batches of absentee ballots from deep blue precincts would swing heavily to Joe Biden should not surprise anyone. For weeks leading up to the election Democrats and media commentators urged people to vote early, while Trump surrogates dismissed the reliability of mail-in voting. Thus it was entirely predictable that mail-in vote totals in deep blue precincts were significantly bluer than election day tallies.

Conservative commentator AG_Conservative has a useful round up and debunking of other viral election fraud claims (with lots of links) on his Patreon page. Or, if you prefer an MSM outlet, USA Today has its own index of election fraud fact checks. And then there are the silly statistical claims, such as the contention that "Benford's law" somehow shows Biden's vote totals were too improbable to be believed. [For more, see this excellent interview with Christopher Krebs, Trump's Director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in the Department of Homeland Security.]

Conspiratorial claims about election theft are hardly new to 2020. We saw outrageous claims about the 2016 Presidential election and 2018 gubernatorial race in Georgia. Partisans do not like to believe that their candidate lost and often grasp at straws to show that their loss was "illegitimate."

As an Ohio resident, I still remember all the ridiculous claims made about Ohio in 2004, many of which were based upon ridiculous claims of statistical anomalies or concerns that vote totals didn't correlate closely enough to the exit polls. Substitute "Diebold" for "Dominion voting Systems" and you'll get the idea of the sorts of claims that were made. In the end, a few dozen members of the House and one Senator voted against certifying the election results in January 2005.

The claims Ohio was stolen spread more slowly, in part, due to the lack of viral social media channels. More importantly, political leaders and commentators showed more principle and character. John Kerry quickly conceded the election, and party leaders (with the exception of Rep. John Conyers) fell into line, throwing cold water on claims of a Buckeye State conspiracy.

The contrast to 2020 is striking. Kerry put country over party and personal interest. Trump has not. Instead, the President has refused to concede and party officials (encouraged and magnified by online grifters and media personalities) have stoked and spread bogus election fraud claims and pretended as if there is a way to overturn the election results in court.

We've learned not to expect any better from Trump. It is disappointing we cannot expect better from others who claim to act on principle and to care about truth.

 

NEXT: New "Flex" Scalia Law Part-Time JD

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. rsteinmetz
    November.30.2020 at 11:06 am

    If I remember correctly Dominion bought Diebold voting systems.

  2. Cal Cetín
    November.30.2020 at 11:09 am

    Quite right, but I’d go further – we need to add a new wing to one of the federal prisons, to accommodate all the perjurers who signed affidavits alleging cheating or irregularities or statistical anomalies in the voting. Send a message that this sort of anti-state activity won’t be tolerated.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.30.2020 at 11:18 am

      If you’re going to make that retroactive to 2020 elections, why not also include 2016 Hillary whiners?

      1. Krychek_2
        November.30.2020 at 11:32 am

        I don’t recall Hillary or her supporters claiming election fraud. There was much complaining about the electoral college, but I don’t remember any claims that the counting was tainted.

        But if you’re going to do “why not also” then why not also do something about people such as yourself who cannot bear to have a Republican criticized without having to bring up a Democrat, even if you have to stretch to do it.

  3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    November.30.2020 at 11:17 am

    A. These rumors wouldn’t spread so fast if the public weren’t predisposed to lend them some credence. The media would have us believe Trump set up that predisposition, but the media is much too leftist to be believable on much of anything, let alone anything connected with politics. More likely, it’s just a sign of polarized politics because government has gotten way too intrusive in daily life. A few votes the other way in a few states, and the 2020 conspiracy freaks would have been a repeat of 2016.

    B. Hillary partisans still haven’t accepted that Hillary lost 2016. The ridiculous impeachment was a sign of how petty they were. The GOP won’t get a chance to show similar pettiness unless they win 2022, which historically is likely.

    1. Martinned
      November.30.2020 at 11:37 am

      More likely, it’s just a sign of polarized politics because government has gotten way too intrusive in daily life. A few votes the other way in a few states, and the 2020 conspiracy freaks would have been a repeat of 2016.

      That second sentence in no way follows from the first. The more obvious diagnosis is that the US simply has a ridiculous system for electing Presidents.

      Hillary partisans still haven’t accepted that Hillary lost 2016.

      Like who, specifically?

      1. Bob from Ohio
        November.30.2020 at 11:53 am

        “Like who, specifically?”

        Nobody important

        “October 26, 2020 By Jordan Davidson

        Hillary Clinton is still bitter about her presidential election loss in 2016.

        “I was the candidate that they basically stole an election from,” Clinton said Monday on the New York Times podcast “Sway.”

        Note the date.

      2. TwelveInchPianist
        November.30.2020 at 12:29 pm

        “Like who, specifically?”

        Like Hillary herself:

        “He knows that this wasn’t on the level…”

    2. Jimmy the Dane
      November.30.2020 at 11:48 am

      “But Clinton won the popular vote!!!!!!”

    3. MollyGodiva
      November.30.2020 at 11:53 am

      So Trump telling his supporters many times that he could only lose if the Ds cheated has nothing to do with it?

      And yes, the Hillary partisans accepted the loss. Saying otherwise is just a lie.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        November.30.2020 at 12:00 pm

        “The media” he’s referring to are the deep state videos of Trump himself saying and doing things. Fake NEWS!

      2. rsteinmetz
        November.30.2020 at 12:16 pm

        Not Really

        Remember #Not My President ?
        and “The Russians stole the election” ?

        1. MollyGodiva
          November.30.2020 at 12:32 pm

          Clinton conceded the day after the election and Trump has a smooth transition. There was no claims that the vote itself was tainted or fraudulent. There were no lawsuits, or attempts to bully legislators to ignore the vote. The Russian interference was documented by Mueller and the Senate. In 2020 we are seeing straight out lying from the President.

  4. jdgalt1
    November.30.2020 at 11:20 am

    This post is nothing but prejudice and idiocy.

    Those of us on the right are correctly relying on alt-media, blogs, and podcasts for our election news coverage because the Big Media companies (whom I refuse to call “mainstream” any longer) simply don’t report the truth, and constantly cast everything in false light to the point of being nothing but vicious lies. This has been true since at least 2008.

    During most of the Trump administration it has been Big Media echoing the liars who accused Trump of Russian Collusion, racism, and everything else that was brought up in his sham impeachment theater, and you swallowed it hook, line, and sinker, while ignoring to this day the real, proven story of Spygate for which all the Obama leftovers who tried to bring him down belong in prison! And that’s been proven! Yet, you still believe the BS that Big Media are feeding you for nefarious purposes.

    There is overwhelming proof of election fraud. Start watching alt-media and maybe you’ll pick up a clue.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.30.2020 at 11:26 am

      You have shown no more proof than Trump’s lawyers. Why should anyone pay attention to all these shouts of “fire” when even the smoke you claim just turns out to be fog?

    2. Martinned
      November.30.2020 at 11:36 am

      QED

    3. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      November.30.2020 at 11:36 am

      Or let me put it another way. All the claims of Trump collusion with Russia have been shown, to my satisfaction, to be just the opposite — deep state bureaucrats colluding with each other to frame the Trump camp with fake documents, albeit without much Russian involvement of any kind. I have little trust in government, period, and would not be surprised at all if such deep state finagling extended into voting. But no one with the Trump campaign has shown anything even close to solid evidence in court, and even if their claims were accepted at face value, they wouldn’t change election results, so they throw tantrums because millions of votes don’t get discarded. A classic illustration of throwing out baby with the bathwater.

      Your claims of fraud are as credible as claims that FDR knew the Japanese were on their way to attack Pearl Harbor and let them continue unmolested, even to the extent of misdirecting the Pearl Harbor forces to look elsewhere. Whether or not FDR might have been perfidious enough to want to do something so dastardly, he couldn’t have done so without leaving hundreds or thousands of witnesses.

      All the election fraud claimed would have required even more witnesses all conspiring to cover things up. Compare that with the Russian collusion claims, which (I believe) were fraudulent and cooked up by Hillary losers; that fraud only required a very few deep state actors, and was uncovered. Now you claim something requiring hundreds or thousands of low level actors not known for being especially quiet and humble, and yet have not managed to uncover any but a handful of dubious claims.

      It just doesn’t add up. You’ll have to do better than that.

      1. Sebastian Cremmington
        November.30.2020 at 11:57 am

        The Russia collusion hoax was orchestrated by fairly typical incompetent Bush Republicans…because Trump was an imbecile that initially surrounded himself with Bush Republicans like Tillerson, McGahn, and Rosenstein.

      2. De Oppresso Liber
        November.30.2020 at 12:06 pm

        “All the claims of Trump collusion with Russia have been shown, to my satisfaction, to be just the opposite”
        That’s odd, since there are very specific instances of Trump campaign members colluding with wikileaks and Russian intel services members. Stone, Manafort, and Don Jr. we have dead to rights colluding with Russian intel and Stone with wikileaks as well. It’s all there; no mysteries are left.

        U) After receiving the GRU’ s materials, WikiLeaks timed its document releases for maximum political impact.. WikiLeaks released the GRU-hacked materials obtained from the DNC on the eve of the Democratic National Convention. It released materials stolen from Podesta’s email account starting on October 7, 2016, and continued to release Podesta’s emails up until the election. ‘

        (U) While the GRU and WikiLeaks were releasing hacked documents, the Trump Campaign sought to maximize the impact of those materials to aid Trump’s electoral prospects. To do so, the Trump Campaign took actions to obtain advance notice about WikiLeaks releases of Clinton emails; took steps to obtain inside information about the content of releases once WikiLeaks began to publish stolen information; created messaging strategies to promote and share the materials in anticipation of and following their release; and encouraged further theft of information and continued leaks.

        (U) Trump and senior Campaign officials sought to obtain advance information about WikiLeaks through Roger Stone. In spring 2016, prior to Assange’s public announcements, Stone advised the Campaign that WikiLeaks would be releasing materials harmful to Clinton. Following the July 22 DNC release, Trump and the Campaign believed that Roger Stone had known of the release and had inside access to WikiLeaks, and repeatedly communicated with Stone about WikiLeaks throughout the summer and fall of 2016. Trump and other senior Campaign officials specifically directed Stone to obtain information about upcoming document releases relating to Clinton and report back. At their direction, Stone took action to gain inside knowledge for the Campaign and shared his purported knowledge directly with Trump and senior Campaign officials on multiple occasions. Trump and the Campaign believed that Stone had inside information and expressed satisfaction that Stone’s information suggested more releases would be forthcoming.

        https://www.intelligence.senate.gov/sites/default/files/documents/report_volume5.pdf

        1. Brett Bellmore
          November.30.2020 at 12:31 pm

          CNN error extends run of journalistic mishaps

          “CNN was forced to correct a key error in a story about the Trump campaign and access to hacked Democratic National Committee emails on Friday, extending a run of high-profile media mistakes.

          In an “exclusive” story posted to its website Friday morning — and discussed on air throughout the day — CNN initially reported that then candidate Donald Trump, his son Donald Trump, Jr. and other Trump campaign figures received an email on Sept. 4, 2016, offering a website and decryption key for the hacked WikiLeaks documents. That date was incorrect, though: CNN was later forced to correct it to Sept. 14, after a Washington Post report said the email had been sent then.

          The timing is crucial because WikiLeaks released a trove of stolen DNC emails on Sept. 13. The error was the difference between the Trump campaign having advance access to the DNC emails — a potential scandal — and the campaign having access to emails already available publicly.”

    4. KenInd
      November.30.2020 at 11:57 am

      The media has indeed lied about many things and for five years has used mischaracterizations and half-truths to cast Trump in the most negative light possible. Even worse, they’ve high-handedly denigrated his supporters as vile people. Given this, the election accusations we’re seeing now are what you’d expect. You can’t lie about people for years and then expect them to fall in line and listen when you tell them their guy lost.

      Let’s just let the courts adjudicate the various claims and see what happens. Trump certainly has some sympathetic ears on the Supreme Court, so if there’s anything to his accusations, they’ll get as fair a hearing as possible. That’s all we’ve got. All of the hyperbole in the world won’t change that.

    5. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.30.2020 at 11:57 am

      ” There is overwhelming proof of election fraud. ”

      Delusional, aggressive, bigoted clingers are among my favorite culture war casualties.

      In part because mocking their ignorance can be amusing.

    6. De Oppresso Liber
      November.30.2020 at 12:07 pm

      “Alternative Facts”.
      Enjoy turning your brain to mush, I guess.

  5. Don Nico
    November.30.2020 at 11:27 am

    It is rather amazing how much certain political factions oppose digital voting techniques because of their vulnerability to election tampering. Yet such folks routinely claim no tampering could take place despite highly disparate procedures used with more introduced this year. At least for presidential elections, far more uniform and time limited rules need adoption nationwide.

    There is no need for people to vote while the serious campaigning in September and early October is still taking place. Two weeks is plenty to allow anyone who wants to vote to cast a ballot. At least in ALameda County CA, absentee ballots were not received more than two weeks in advance of Nov.3.
    This year’s procedures are in gross contrast to what is standard in Western democracies. The US should get back in line.

    Digital voting can be made secure with modern authentication and redundant storage techniques. For a country that prides itself on being the world leader in digital technology, the anti-science claims that digital technology is untrustworthy are pathetic ridicule of a huge sector of our economy.

    1. Jimmy the Dane
      November.30.2020 at 11:55 am

      And those who know anything about data encryption and security can tell you even the most advanced techniques can be hacked given enough computing power and resources. And that computing power exists in the hands of both private entities and nation states.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        November.30.2020 at 12:06 pm

        Whereas some of the oldest are utterly unhackable, save by rubber-hose cryptanalysis. One time pads, for example.

        But it’s not just a question of making digital voting secure. You’ve got to make voting secure in a way that doesn’t require a computer science degree and a chance to physically examine the hardware to be confident. You want ballot security the average voter can understand, not ballot security they have to take on faith.

    2. Michael P
      November.30.2020 at 12:22 pm

      Any digital voting scheme needs to have a voter-verified paper trail as backup. Direct electronic recording of votes is too prone to fraud without a backup.

      It is amazing how the people who lectured us about the supposedly abundant evidence of Trump conspiring with Russia to steal the 2016 election, and getting away with it, are now lecturing us how it is impossible for local officials to have gotten away with any tampering with an election that violated so many longstanding procedures and norms.

  6. anorlunda
    November.30.2020 at 11:30 am

    For the sake of balance, you should mention allegations of Russian “collusion” from the 2016 election. It took three years and millions of dollars for the Muller Commission to debunk that.

    We all know how spiteful and vengeful Trump can be. It is not crazy to attribute his rants on the 2020 election as payback for rants about the 2016 election. That doesn’t make him right, and it doesn’t justify his actions, but neither does it justify the actions of the collusion accusers.

    1. Martinned
      November.30.2020 at 11:40 am

      It took three years and millions of dollars for the Muller Commission to debunk that.

      Except that that’s the opposite of what Mueller found. You only have to read as far as the executive summary. For example, page 9: ” the investigation identified numerous links between individuals with ties to the Russian government and individuals associated with the Trump Campaign”

      https://www.justice.gov/storage/report.pdf

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        November.30.2020 at 11:45 am

        I’ll save people the click. What they found was that some Russian guys talked to some Trump campaign guys and nothing happened.

        (For those who have never worked on a campaign, these people talk to lots of people foreign and domestic. It is pretty normal.)

        1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          November.30.2020 at 11:59 am

          You can’t comprehend this, Jimmy, but you are part of the reason strong law school faculties are — properly — disinclined to hire movement conservatives for faculty positions.

        2. Brett Bellmore
          November.30.2020 at 12:01 pm

          A lot of the contacts listed were just Trump’s business exploring building a office building in Moscow. Building such buildings is what his business does, and Moscow does have a market for office buildings. Others seem to have been initiated by a US intelligence asset.

          The Natalia Veselnitskaya meeting was particularly interesting, in that Veselnitskaya is known to have spoken with Fusion GPS’s founder both the day before AND the day after the meeting. It may have been part of Fusion GPS’s effort to make Trump look bad, but went nowhere.

          1. De Oppresso Liber
            November.30.2020 at 12:08 pm

            The ability to see whatever you want to see is truly amazing.

            1. Brett Bellmore
              November.30.2020 at 12:18 pm

              You can read the freaking report yourself. Most of the contacts were ordinary preliminaries to a building project. The report doesn’t mention that Veselnitskaya talked to Fusion GPS both before and after the meeting, but it’s been reported elsewhere, and Mueller’s team probably was aware of it.

              Mifsud has been accused of being an intelligence agent, and denies it. Well, he would, wouldn’t he?

              Bottom line is, Mueller didn’t find any evidence that these contacts were in any way wrongful.

      2. anorlunda
        November.30.2020 at 11:53 am

        Also from the same page 9.
        “Further, the evidence as not sufficient to charge that any member of the Trump Campaign conspired with representatives of the Russian government to interfere in the 2016 election. ”

        Such interference was the point of the collusion allegations.

  7. LSchnapf
    November.30.2020 at 11:37 am

    If an urban ward bosses checked the voter rolls at 6 pm to see who had voted and then arranged to have ballots submitted in the names of those who have not voted, could these illegal ballots be identified in states that waived signature verification? if not, the absence of this evidence would not be evidence of absence of fraud.

    This is the kind of stuff that happened in the Mayor Daley days. just wondering if this could still happen today?

    1. Don Nico
      November.30.2020 at 11:39 am

      What happened then, can happen then. Anyone who doubts that does not want to have her/his eyes open.

    2. Don Nico
      November.30.2020 at 11:40 am

      By the way, that is not to say that any of the Trump campaign claims have a foundation in reality

      1. Jimmy the Dane
        November.30.2020 at 11:59 am

        Election fraud = never happens.

        Climate change = proven beyond all doubt!

        OK got it. You have decided to not believe in one thing that clearly can and has happened, but have decided the other thing has been proven when the evidence is scant at best. Bias confirmation at its best.

        1. Don Nico
          November.30.2020 at 12:09 pm

          Jimmy you certainly are proficient at criticizing things that were never said.
          Where did you get anything about climate change in the post?

  8. Jimmy the Dane
    November.30.2020 at 11:41 am

    I expected better from our elite overlords who wiped everyone into a frenzy over so-called “Russian hacking” of our 2016 election.

  9. Allutz
    November.30.2020 at 11:44 am

    Perhaps claims of election fraud would be more easily disproved if our top law enforcement agencies conducted reputable stress tests on the system and demonstrated that their fraud efforts were turned aside.

  10. Brett Bellmore
    November.30.2020 at 11:46 am

    I’ve seen a lot of really stupid fraud claims this year, and it’s starting to annoy me.

    But the stupidest claim is that everything was just peachy. I don’t think there was enough fraud to have thrown the election, but I don’t think we’ll ever be confident there wasn’t, because so many last minute, ad hoc changes were made to how the election was conducted. And none of it genuinely necessary! Voting isn’t any more dangerous than going to the grocery stores, and did they ever shut down? No, they did not.

    A small expansion of absentee ballots for genuinely at risk populations would have been sufficient.

    The thing that burns me the most was the exclusion of election observers from early voting sites in PA. Sure, they’ve got an excuse for why it was legal, just as they’ve got an excuse for keeping the election day observers distant from the counting, but, why would you WANT to exclude election observers? Even if you thought you were legally entitled to?

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.30.2020 at 12:00 pm

      “I don’t think there was enough fraud to have thrown the election, but I don’t think we’ll ever be confident there wasn’t”

      It’s just like Obama’s birth certificate . . . for some people.

      1. Don Nico
        November.30.2020 at 12:10 pm

        No not like the birth certificate – more whataboutism

  11. Bob from Ohio
    November.30.2020 at 11:49 am

    “discredited and debunked claims”

    Steele dossier. “Pee” tape. Trump slandering veterans. Many, many other breathless claims.

    Turnaround is fair play I’d say.

    1. Sebastian Cremmington
      November.30.2020 at 12:01 pm

      Hillary threw the Steele Dossier in the trash…McStain and Lady Lindsey Graham dug it out. You know who forced Trump to give Ukraine the money?? Ron Johnson! Senator Johnson figuratively smacked Trump up side the head after someone tattled to him about what Trump was up to…Trump is such a clown.

      1. Brett Bellmore
        November.30.2020 at 12:11 pm

        You really do not understand Fusion GPS’s SOP. They don’t give you scurrilous lies to spread around. They do the spreading for you, it’s part of the service. They have a bunch of people on retainer in the media ready to insert their stuff into the news reports.

        The problem with the Steele dossier is that it was such a steaming heap that the media wouldn’t bite on it. Not until Cohen gave them a ‘hook’ by briefing Trump on it, so that they could report that he’d been briefed on it.

        1. Sebastian Cremmington
          November.30.2020 at 12:27 pm

          Exactly, Hillary threw it in the trash. And then when Trump became president he started abusing his power and a tattletale tattled to Ron Johnson and even though nobody likes a tattletale Trump was the one that got smacked around!?! What happened to the tattletale that tattled to Johnson??

  12. apedad
    November.30.2020 at 12:08 pm

    Losers don’t care about facts.

  13. MatthewSlyfield
    November.30.2020 at 12:22 pm

    Conservative commentator AG_Conservative has a useful round up and debunking of other viral election fraud claims (with lots of links) on his Patreon page. Or, if you prefer an MSM outlet, USA Today has its own index of election fraud fact checks.

    I would prefer something that is neither MSM nor paywalled.

  14. Cal Cetín
    November.30.2020 at 12:31 pm

    By the way, if you thought Trump’s lawyers couldn’t sink any lower, think again.

    As the distinguished attorneys for the state of Georgia point out, Trump lawyers are trying to access *proprietary information* about Dominion software,

  15. Cal Cetín
    November.30.2020 at 12:32 pm

    under the guise of examining the voting machines for evidence.

    https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/bizarre-georgia-govt-lawyers-defended-dominions-trade-secrets-to-stop-forensic-analysis-of-machines-software/

Please to post comments