Election 2020

Ted Cruz Recycles Election Fraud Claims Already Rejected by the Courts

He and other GOP senators supporting his bid to reject certification of the 2020 election result ignore the fact that courts have already addressed the issues they raise.

Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

 

Senator Ted Cruz and a group of ten other GOP senators have issued a statement calling on Congress to refuse to certify  the 2020 election results unless Congress first creates a commission to investigate President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of "voter fraud, violations and lax enforcement of election law, and other voting irregularities." The statement claims that the commission is needed because courts have supposedly failed to address these claims: "Ideally, the courts would have heard evidence and resolved these claims of serious election fraud. Twice, the Supreme Court had the opportunity to do so; twice, the Court declined."

It's true that the Supreme Court has declined to hear these claims on the merits, instead dismissing them on procedural grounds. But, as GOP Senator Pat Toomey points out, Cruz and his allies "fail to acknowledge that these allegations have been adjudicated in courtrooms across America and were found to be unsupported by evidence."

Toomey is right. The Trump campaign and its supporters have had numerous opportunities to adjudicate these issues in both state and federal court. And they have repeatedly either failed to present any evidence of fraud or other illegality, or—as in the case of Sidney Powell's "kraken" lawsuits—the "evidence" was so risible that it was quickly laughed out of court.

Consider this ruling by the US Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, where Trump-appointed Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote an opinion for a unanimous panel emphasizing that "calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here." Bibas also noted the Trump campaign's failure to present any evidence or even allegations of fraud, when they had the opportunity to do so. Or consider this more recent ruling, by the Seventh Circuit, in which Judge Michael Scudder, another Trump appointee, reached similar conclusions (again on behalf of a unanimous panel). And there are many more examples of the Trump campaign, the "kraken" lawyers, and other Trump allies filing these types of cases in a variety of courts, and losing on the merits.

Conservative legal commentator Andrew McCarthy—who has supported the Trump administration on many legal issues throughout the president's term—points out that the campaign has repeatedly passed up opportunities to present evidence of voter fraud in court, most likely because they don't actually have any. As he puts it in an article describing a case Trump filed seeking to overturn the results in Wisconsin:

There was no there there. Despite telling the country for weeks that this was the most rigged election in history, the campaign didn't think it was worth calling a single witness. Despite having the opportunity of a hearing before a Trump appointee who was willing to give the campaign ample opportunity to prove its case, the campaign said, "Never mind."

The Cruz statement tries to give the impression that, just because the Supreme Court did not address these issues, that means no court has. That simply isn't true. The Trump campaign has had ample opportunity to litigate its voter fraud and other election claims on the merits. To the extent it failed to do so, it is because they failed to present any evidence of fraud when given the chance.

The overwhelming majority of cases—including the overwhelming majority of election disputes—never reach the Supreme Court. They are instead decided by lower federal courts or by state courts. Election disputes involving state law (like many of the Trump filings) are usually resolved by the latter.

I can understand how someone who knows little about the legal system might assume that only the  Supreme Court can adjudicate election claims. But Ted Cruz is a Harvard Law School graduate, and the former solicitor general of Texas. He knows better. Indeed, any US senator should know better.

Either Cruz is remarkably ignorant about the history of the litigation over the 2020 election (and thereby somehow unaware of the many lower court rulings considering Trump's claims) or he's trying to mislead the public. Neither possibility speaks well for him.

There are many other flaws in Cruz's proposal for an investigative commission. But perhaps the most significant is that the courts have already considered the issues it would investigate. And, as Cruz himself admits, the judiciary is in fact the right forum to adjudicate such questions. Once you recognize that the Supreme Court is not the only court in the land capable of adjudicating election disputes, the logic behind Cruz's proposal collapses.

 

Ilya Somin is Professor of Law at George Mason University, and author of Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom and Democracy and Political Ignorance: Why Smaller Government is Smarter.

  1. IceTrey
    January.3.2021 at 4:54 pm

    https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/breaking-another-video-corrupt-election-workers-feeding-ballots-machines-numerous-times/

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.3.2021 at 5:40 pm

      Lol. The article itself says that the video is not new. Also debunked. GA did three recounts, so if this really happened it would have be caught.

      1. IceTrey
        January.3.2021 at 5:48 pm

        Not if you count fake ballots.

      2. IceTrey
        January.3.2021 at 5:54 pm

        https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/isnt-beating-drum-burning-city-inventor-jovan-pulitzer-destroys-certification-georgias-2020-election-results/

      3. IceTrey
        January.3.2021 at 5:58 pm

        https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/caught-pallets-fake-ballots-georgias-fulton-county-identified-filmed-sampled-moving-trucks-picked-shredded/

  2. EPUnum
    January.3.2021 at 4:59 pm

    One can only guess the degree of intimidation by threat of social vilification and/or outright physical retribution that’s been foisted upon the psyche of our judiciary. I weep for our country.

    1. Don Nico
      January.3.2021 at 5:02 pm

      Don’t cry too fast.
      Our judges have held steadfast. That is why they have for-life appointments.

      1. Martinned
        January.3.2021 at 5:39 pm

        Well, Federal judges do anyway. We’ll see what consequences the Wisconsin “judges”, for example, will suffer when they have to run for re-election.

  3. Mark Leen
    January.3.2021 at 5:02 pm

    Isn’t the issue the Elections Clause? My understanding is courts refused to reach the merits on laches grounds (correctly in my opinion). But why is Congress bound by laches? I think the election results should be respected, but isn’t it a bit disingenuous to assert the Elections Clause issues were all resolved on the merits. Of course, I have a day job, so I acknowledge I may be mistaken on what the Courts ruled.

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.3.2021 at 5:42 pm

      The suits were thrown out on just about every issue, including laches, and some one the merits. Congress is bound by federal law that says that they must accept all state certifications that happened before the safe harbor date, and 49 states met that.

  4. bernard11
    January.3.2021 at 5:13 pm

    Neither possibility speaks well for [Cruz].

    There is absolutely nothing that speaks well for Cruz. I wonder if Eugene still thinks we need more like Cruz in the Senate.

    1. Brett Bellmore
      January.3.2021 at 5:45 pm

      Again something all sides should be able to agree on: There’s nothing good about Cruz from any perspective except, maybe, Cruz’ own.

  5. Ben_
    January.3.2021 at 5:19 pm

    Courts didn’t investigate thoroughly and mostly punted. Court opinions so far are noted. No one needs to agree that any court ruling (let alone the preliminary ones we’ve seen so far) is the last word on any subject.

    Ilya Somin recycles Muslim Ban legal theories already rejected by courts.

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.3.2021 at 5:44 pm

      In this country it is not the job of courts to investigate. They must rule on the evidence submitted and the law on the books. It is the role of the plaintiffs to investigate.

      1. Ben_
        January.3.2021 at 5:51 pm

        Therefore court rulings so far don’t argue against investigation.

      2. Brett Bellmore
        January.3.2021 at 5:58 pm

        The primary problem here is that, while there was little proof of fraud, there was plenty of proof election laws were violated, often in ways that would have allowed fraud to go undetected.

        But the courts typically didn’t care if election laws were violated. Or, once or twice, rationalized that being assigned the job of election administration made anything you decided to do legal, regardless of what the law actually directed you to do.

        1. bernard11
          January.3.2021 at 6:05 pm

          there was plenty of proof election laws were violated, (in your opinion,) which is far from dispositive, often in ways that would have allowed fraud to go undetected.

          You keep saying that. You’ve never demonstrated it. I haven’t seen your cite to Hunter Biden’s lawyer either. Did I miss it?

  6. Pavel Petrovich
    January.3.2021 at 5:26 pm

    Oi vey! The jews doth protest. Take note that the people are the sovereigns of the nation. Who cares what judges say? Really, in the final accounting it is the government of the people, for the people and by the people. If the elected representatives piss on the opinion of judges, so be it. Only a fool could believe the results of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin. Arizona is sketchy as well. Anybody who was around in Illinois in 1960 knows how it is done, electronic voting machines, reckless absentee balloting, only makes it easier. Give it up Ilya, your argument is pointless. Checks and balances exist in places other than your rigged court system with retard lawyers and purchased judges. If the voted does not make it past the sniff test on Capitol Hill, your ‘effing judges have little to say about it. Only jews think that the talmudic courts have the final say in all matters….so jooish, so un-American!

    Guess you missed that part in ‘law school’…..moron!!

  7. Ben_
    January.3.2021 at 5:30 pm

    I guess the point is that senators are bad for doing the incredibly bad thing of … checks notes … investigating something, regardless of the fact that the senator’s constituents want such an investigation.

    Dumb too, for doing something to serve his constituents that a law professor somehow disagrees with. What’s the world coming to when investigations can be asked to happen just because millions upon millions of people want to know more?

    1. bernard11
      January.3.2021 at 5:43 pm

      What’s the world coming to when investigations can be asked to happen just because millions upon millions of people want to know more?

      The only reason they want to know more is because Trump, and people like Cruz, have been feeding them BS for two months.

      The whole argument is circular.

      1. Ben_
        January.3.2021 at 5:55 pm

        Allegations or scenarios without proof are BS. There’s not enough proof so we shouldn’t investigate to try to learn more.

        The whole argument is circular.

        1. Sarcastr0
          January.3.2021 at 6:03 pm

          Naw, independent investigations are a thing that exists, and many have already occurred regarding this election.

          It’s your side that’s circular.

          GOP politicians – “the election was stolen!”

          Later, GOP politicians – “Look at all these questions people who listened to us have about the election – we need to endless investigations on whether the election was stolen!”

          1. Ben_
            January.3.2021 at 6:09 pm

            Ok. Thanks for today’s episode of my partisan argument is good and others are bad, because… I said so .

    2. Pavel Petrovich
      January.3.2021 at 5:59 pm

      We should all denounce the elected leaders and listen to the babble of a law professor….that is what the founding fathers wanted, the people to listen to law professors rather than deal with issues thru their own governmental due processes. Law professors…..lawyers who can’t find their way to a courtroom….better yet, pathetic lawyers with no clients.

  8. Martinned
    January.3.2021 at 5:42 pm

    I wonder if Ted Cruz is also going to investigate the elections of the Republican senators and congressmen who were just elected in the exact same election.

    1. captcrisis
      January.3.2021 at 5:58 pm

      Odd . . . that they’re claiming that votes for Biden cast on the same ballot were fraudulent. The sophisticated technology formulated by George Soros (now age 90) and Hugo Chavez (dead since 2013) must command our admiration.

  9. Union of Concerned Socks
    January.3.2021 at 5:44 pm

    Fundraiser fundraises. Film at 11.

  10. Angammus
    January.3.2021 at 5:46 pm

    “I just want to find 11,780 votes.”

    1. MollyGodiva
      January.3.2021 at 5:51 pm

      When I heard about the call, I was like “There is no way the Trumpers can spin that.” But they see it as nothing more then Trump asking GA to simply acknowledge and fix the massive fraud that they already know (well, lied to themselves) happened. Nothing to see there.

      1. bernard11
        January.3.2021 at 6:07 pm

        Molly,

        There is absolutely nothing they won’t spin, including the 5th Ave. murder. Trump was right about that one.

  11. captcrisis
    January.3.2021 at 5:48 pm

    Democrats are the adults in the real world. Republicans are children with fantasies. And in the end children depend on their parents. I’m not too worried, though I’m glad Ilya and Eugene and the rest know that they have children to take care of.

  12. Sarcastr0
    January.3.2021 at 5:55 pm

    Trump literally says he’s looking to find votes.

    Rather demonstrates that there was no fraud, except in Trump’s wishes.

    And the GOP seems to be not just okay with it, but actively working this angle.

    I hope it takes them a long time to live this down. Just because you expect your attempt to subvert democracy won’t work doesn’t make it any less scurrilous.

  13. grb
    January.3.2021 at 5:59 pm

    So Trump just called Brad Raffensperger and spent an hour berating, flattering, begging and threatening the Georgia Secretary of State. At one point Trump warned Raffensperger was taking “a big risk”, suggesting criminal consequences if he didn’t revise the vote results.

    Another time Trump said: “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state.”…“There’s no way I lost Georgia,” Trump said, a phrase he repeated again and again on the call. “There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

    The secretary of state repeatedly pushed back, saying at one point, “Mr. President, the problem you have with social media, that — people can say anything.”

    “Oh this isn’t social media,” Trump retorted. “This is Trump media. It’s not social media. It’s really not. It’s not social media. I don’t care about social media. I couldn’t care less.” At another point, Trump claimed that votes were scanned three times: “Brad, why did they put the votes in three times? You know, they put ’em in three times.” Raffensperger responded: “Mr. President, they did not. We did an audit of that and we proved conclusively that they were not scanned three times.”

    Trump: “Do you think it’s possible that they shredded ballots in Fulton County? ’Cause that’s what the rumor is. And also that Dominion took out machines. That Dominion is really moving fast to get rid of their, uh, machinery. Do you know anything about that? Because that’s illegal.”

    He was answered by Ryan Germany : “No, Dominion has not moved any machinery out of Fulton County.”

    Trump: “But have they moved the inner parts of the machines and replaced them with other parts?”

    Germany: “No.”

    Trump: “Are you sure? Ryan?”

    Germany: “I’m sure. I’m sure, Mr. President.”

    The call was attended by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and several aides & attorneys, including Washington lawyer Cleta Mitchell. It was recorded and the Washington Post has published a transcript & posted audio.

    All you dead-enders here still peddling vote fraud nonsense? This is the puerile nonsense you’re supporting, straight from the top…

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      January.3.2021 at 6:08 pm

      While it could be considered extortion, it actually is Solicitation of Election Fraud.

      A criminal offense in the State of Georgia.

  14. bernard11
    January.3.2021 at 6:09 pm

    Isn’t threatening an election official in an attempt to get him to change results a crime?

