The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
Today in Supreme Court History: January 3, 1911
1/3/1911: Justice Willis Van Devanter takes oath.
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Today in Supreme Court History
1/3/1911: Justice Willis Van Devanter takes oath.
Distilleries just learned that to cap off a brutal year, the FDA is charging them a fee normally reserved for drug manufacturing facilities.
Thanks to coverage at Reason and pushback from the industry, the federal government voided $14,000 fees on do-gooder craft distillers just in time for the new year.
In a glimpse of a gloriously rule-breaking future, contraband has boldly gone where more is sure to follow.
Maybe voters were repelled by the very traits he has been vividly displaying since the election.