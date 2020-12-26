The Volokh Conspiracy

Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Election 2020

Trump Campaign Loses Another Court Appeal

On Christmas Eve, the Seventh Circuit rejected the Trump campaign's attempt to challenge the Wisconsin election results.

|

The Trump campaign's legal losses continue to mount. On Christmas Eve, in Trump v. Wisconsin Election Commission, a unanimous panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit affirmed the district court's rejection of the Trump campaign's claim that Wisconsin's election results were the result of unlawful changes in state election rules.

The decision, by Judge Michael Scudder, concludes that the Trump campaign's claims fail both due to laches and on the merits. The opinion begins:

Two days after Wisconsin certified the results of its 2020 election, President Donald J. Trump invoked the Electors Clause of the U.S. Constitution and sued the Wisconsin Elections Commission, Governor, Secretary of State, and several local officials in federal court. The district court concluded that the President's challenges lacked merit, as he objected only to the administration of the election, yet the Electors Clause, by its terms, addresses the authority of the State's Legislature to prescribe the manner of appointing its presidential electors. So, too, did the district court conclude that the President's claims would fail even under a broader, alternative reading of the Electors Clause that extended to a state's conduct of the presidential election. We agree that Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature and add that the President's claim also fails because of the unreasonable delay that accompanied the challenges the President now wishes to advance against Wisconsin's election procedures.

The opinion concludes that Trump does have standing to bring the challenge, but that the campaign unlawfully delayed raising challenges to the alleged illegality of Wisconsin's election administration. Yet the opinion does not stop there. Judge Scudder goes on to explain why the challenge fails on the merits. As the court concludes, "even on a broad reading of the Electors Clause, Wisconsin lawfully appointed its electors in the manner directed by its Legislature."

For those who case about such things, it is worth noting that the opinion in this case–just like the district court opinion below–was written by a Trump-appointed judge.

 

NEXT: Today in Supreme Court History: December 26, 1907

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. bernard11
    December.26.2020 at 11:29 am

    The record of the elite strike force continues to resemble that of the Washington Generals.

  2. DaivdBehar
    December.26.2020 at 11:43 am

    Remember, not my President? Remember the endless, pretextual, politically motivated allegations of collusion and of interference, the endless investigations, prosecutions, imeachment?

    President Biden, welcome to the lawyer scumbag attacks on our elections. It is your turn.

    The average person with a job commits 3 federal felonies a day. Lend me your laptop for an hour. I can get you hundreds of years of prison and $millions in fines for anyone, including the tablet of a toddler. This phony, pretextual attack by the lawyer profession must be stopped with arrests of these partisan lawyers. Trump should have had Mueller arrested. Trump should have had Pelosi arrested and in prison until she could explain how her net worth went from $80 million to $120 million after her election as Speaker. Please, do not say, her husband is a talented business man. I want to hear about the Chinese money she made for attacking our country from inside.

Please to post comments