Election 2020

Third Circuit Rejects Trump Campaign's Appeal

Judge Stephanos Bibas, on behalf of unanimous panel, finds the Trump campaigns arguments have "no merit."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit roundly rejected the Trump campaign's appeal in its effort to challenge the election results in Pennsylvania. Jude Stephanos Bibas wrote the opinion for the panel, which also included Judges Smith and Chagares.

The opinion is brief, and pulls no punches. Here is how it begins:

Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy. Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.

The Trump Presidential Campaign asserts that Pennsylvania's 2020 election was unfair. But as lawyer Rudolph Giuliani stressed, the Campaign "doesn't plead fraud. . . . [T]his is not a fraud case." Mot. to Dismiss Hr'g Tr. 118:19–20, 137:18. Instead, it objects that Pennsylvania's Secretary of State and some counties restricted poll watchers and let voters fix technical defects in their mail-in ballots. It offers nothing more. This case is not about whether those claims are true. Rather, the Campaign appeals on a very narrow ground: whether the District Court abused its discretion in not letting the Campaign amend its complaint a second time. It did not.

Most of the claims in the Second Amended Complaint boil down to issues of state law. But Pennsylvania law is willing to overlook many technical defects. It favors counting votes as long as there is no fraud. Indeed, the Campaign has already litigated and lost many of these issues in state courts.

The Campaign tries to repackage these state-law claims as unconstitutional discrimination. Yet its allegations are vague and conclusory. It never alleges that anyone treated the Trump campaign or Trump votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or Biden votes. And federal law does not require poll watchers or specify how they may observe. It also says nothing about curing technical state-law errors in ballots. Each of these defects is fatal, and the proposed Second Amended Complaint does not fix them. So the District Court properly denied leave to amend again.

Nor does the Campaign deserve an injunction to undo Pennsylvania's certification of its votes. The Campaign's claims have no merit. The number of ballots it specifically challenges is far smaller than the roughly 81,000-vote margin of victory. And it never claims fraud or that any votes were cast by illegal voters. Plus, tossing out millions of mail-in ballots would be drastic and unprecedented, disenfranchising a huge swath of the electorate and upsetting all down-ballot races too. That remedy would be grossly disproportionate to the procedural challenges raised. So we deny the motion for an injunction pending appeal.

The opinion concludes:

Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections. The ballots here are governed by Pennsylvania election law. No federal law requires poll watchers or specifies  where they must live or how close they may stand when votes are counted. Nor does federal law govern whether to count ballots with minor state-law defects or let voters cure those defects. Those are all issues of state law, not ones that we can hear. And earlier lawsuits have rejected those claims.

Seeking to turn those state-law claims into federal ones, the Campaign claims discrimination. But its alchemy cannot transmute lead into gold. The Campaign never alleges that any ballot was fraudulent or cast by an illegal voter. It never alleges that any defendant treated the Trump campaign or its votes worse than it treated the Biden campaign or its votes. Calling something discrimination does not make it so. The Second Amended Complaint still suffers from these core defects, so granting leave to amend would have been futile.

And there is no basis to grant the unprecedented injunction sought here. First, for the reasons already given, the Campaign is unlikely to succeed on the merits. Second, it shows no irreparable harm, offering specific challenges to many fewer ballots than the roughly 81,000-vote margin of victory. Third, the Campaign is responsible for its delay and repetitive litigation. Finally, the public interest strongly favors finality, counting every lawful voter's vote, and not disenfranchising millions of Pennsylvania voters who voted by mail. Plus, discarding those votes could disrupt every other election on the ballot.

We will thus affirm the District Court's denial of leave to amend, and we deny an injunction pending appeal. The Campaign asked for a very fast briefing schedule, and we have granted its request. Because the Campaign wants us to move as fast as possible, we also deny oral argument. We grant all motions to file overlength responses, to file amicus briefs, and to supplement appendices. We deny all other outstanding motions as moot. This Court's mandate shall issue at once.

For those who care about such things, Judge Bibas was among President Trump's first nominees to the federal appellate bench. He is widely admired for his intellect and is generally considered quite conservative. A former law professor (most recently at the University of Pennsylvania, where he co-taught a seminar on conservative thought with Professor Amy Wax), he was regular speaker at Federalist Society events prior to his nomination. Judges Smith and Chagares were both appointed by President George W. Bush.

P.S. The panel also assessed costs against the Trump campaign. In other words, they will have to pay Pennsylvania's costs for defending against this appeal.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Dr. Ed 2
    November.27.2020 at 1:53 pm

    This can, I presume, be appealed to SCOTUS.

    But far more interesting is the lawsuit that Sidney Powell reportedly filed, some 74 pages long, citing actual fraud in PA.

    1. StellaLink
      November.27.2020 at 2:03 pm

      1. Pennsylvania and Michigan are not the same state.
      2. 3rd Circuit denied the Trumpists a 2d amended complaint. That’s the only issue that would go before the SC. If the Trumians win at the SC, they get to amend at the district level, if I understand correctly. So, goes to the SC and the SC grants a 2d amendment and the district throws it out again. Tick, tick, tick.

    2. Sidney r finkel
      November.27.2020 at 2:09 pm

      On behalf of whom?

    3. Noscitur a sociis
      November.27.2020 at 2:14 pm

      I guess I can’t argue that Ms. Powell’s complaints are interesting. I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone misspell the name of the court twice on the caption page alone.

    4. MollyGodiva
      November.27.2020 at 2:21 pm

      SC will not touch this case. They will just deny the cert without comment.

    5. bernard11
      November.27.2020 at 2:33 pm

      This can, I presume, be appealed to SCOTUS.

      And after that, to heaven.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    November.27.2020 at 2:08 pm

    Everyone should read the opinion, it is as searing an indictment of the competency of the Trump legal team as one could devise.

    The case presumably will now be appealed to the Supreme Court. But everyone should expect that the Supremes will run as far away from this legal malpractice as they can. And everyone should remember that here the issue is not fraud, which has not been alleged by the Trump team, it is a question of whether or not the Trump team can file a second amended complaint (which restores issues the Trump team had in their original complaint but which they withdrew in their first amended complaint, what a bunch of geniuses) which the Districct (that’s the way Sidney Powell spells it, and gosh what a great legal mind she has ) CCourt and now the CCircuit CCourt has rejeccted in terms about as strong as a ccourt can state.

    On the plus side the Trump team should rejoicce in the one great win they so far have achieved here; they have not been sancctioned for violating a whole bunch of behavioural norms ethics that the legal profession imposes on its members.

  3. StellaLink
    November.27.2020 at 2:11 pm

    Poor Michigan. Some Trumpists can’t tell the difference between Minnesota and Michigan, now we have one who can’t tell the difference between Pennsylvania and Michigan. I’ve tried to read Psycho Sidney’s 100+ page brief in Georgia and don’t have the pain tolerance to read the Michigan one which, though but 74 pages, is said to be worse, so I don’t know if Ed’s confusion of Michigan and Pennsylvania is something he acquired from the SS brief or if it is an original confusion to him.

    1. grb
      November.27.2020 at 2:26 pm

      Here’s what I don’t understand : Everyone knows Powell’s allegations are a pathetic joke and her cases will be laughed out of court. But obviously she sees them as a good career move. Is today’s Right so unhinged that ditzy conspiracy-mongering and legal malpractice is a professional plus?

      How in the world will Sidney Powell translate humiliating failures into ready cash in today’s Right-wing-world?

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        November.27.2020 at 2:40 pm

        Check out the cultists chanting for Sydney Powell in the comments of today’s reason articles. Yes, they are really this craven or stupid.

  4. captcrisis
    November.27.2020 at 2:12 pm

    It is a pleasure to see the incompetence/mendacity of the Trump legal team so humiliatingly exposed, over and over.

    The last two Democratic Presidents taught Constitutional Law at the most prestigious law schools in their respective home states. By contrast we can be sure Trump has never read the document and has only a vague idea as to its contents. His legal team seems appropriate to its client.

  5. Ben_
    November.27.2020 at 2:18 pm

    Lots of people will be happy if the electors vote and the fraud turns into a Biden presidency.

    At least no one will have to pretend any of them have any integrity.

    1. StellaLink
      November.27.2020 at 2:23 pm

      What fraud would that be. Two guys in Pennsylvania didn’t get the chance to cure their rejected ballots: therefore massive voter fraud?

      1. Ben_
        November.27.2020 at 2:32 pm

        Sign of lack of integrity: turning a blind eye when numerous people testify about fraud or about systematically cheating procedures designed to prevent fraud.

        1. MollyGodiva
          November.27.2020 at 2:38 pm

          So the federal judiciary (including R judges), state courts in at least 4 states, and hundreds of election officials all have no integrity? But those claiming fraud without proof are the good ones?

    2. Glaucomatose
      November.27.2020 at 2:29 pm

      “At least no one will have to pretend any of them have any integrity.”

      This Thanksgiving, I am grateful for unintentionally correct statements.

  6. Josh R
    November.27.2020 at 2:21 pm

    It would be critically helpful to the lifeblood of our democracy for SCOTUS to issue, as it denies cert, a unanimous opinion that forcefully rebukes Trump in similar terms.

    1. MollyGodiva
      November.27.2020 at 2:40 pm

      It is the prevailing view that SC will likely deny cert without any opinion, which is what they do to cases they view as having no merit and they have no interest in.

Please to post comments