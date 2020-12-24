The Volokh Conspiracy

Trump's Pattern of Self-Serving Pardons Continues

President Trump's use of the pardon power confirms Anti-Federalist fears more than did his predecessors'.

Throughout his presidency, Donald Trump has been more stingy and self-serving in his use of the Pardon Power. He has provided pardons or clemency less often than his predecessors, and he has been more likely to issue pardons in ways that serve his self-interest, such as by pardoning political and personal allies and celebrities, including Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, and Jared Kushner's father.

The pattern has continued through Trump's pre-Christmas Pardon-palooza. As analysis by Harvard Law's Jack Goldsmith and Matthew Gluck shows, Trump continues to use the power to serve his own self interest. Their data, collected here, finds the following (as of 12/24):

  • Trump has issued 94 pardons and commutations;
  • 68 of the 94 advance his political agenda;
  • 40 of 94 recipients had a personal connection to the President;
  • 20 of the 94 had some sort of celebrity status;
  • 86 of the 94 had some sort of personal or political connection to the President;
  • Only 7 of the 94 appear to have been recommended by the DOJ Office of the Pardon Attorney.

Even though these pardons are self-serving, and some even appear to be rewards to those who refused to provide evidence against the President in various investigations, these are all lawful uses of the power. Even pardons granted for corrupt purposes are valid (though actions taken to secure a pardon may be unlawful). Yet while Trump may issue pardons to protect himself, he cannot issue a self-pardon, for reasons I explained here.

UPDATE: For a different take on the data, see this thread.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Armchair Lawyer
    December.24.2020 at 12:02 pm

    Meh.

    Better this than Obama’s effective infringement on federal law, with his mass pardons.

    1. SimonP
      December.24.2020 at 12:48 pm

      Obama’s “mass pardons” focused primarily on non-violent drug offenders with hefty sentences imposed under our draconian federal drug laws.

      Trump’s focusing on people who lied to the government in order to prevent the American people from knowing about his private dealings with the Russians – much of which remains obscured from public view.

      One of these subverts a legal regime that many consider unjust but that has proven difficult to reform through political means. The other subverts the very possibility of there being any “rule of law.”

      But I’m sure the assumed race and class of the beneficiaries of these exercises of the pardon power have nothing to do with your conclusion.

      1. Hank Ferrous
        December.24.2020 at 12:53 pm

        The Russian collusion conspiracy lives on, facts be damned. As for Obama’s pardons largely fit into the first category, advancing his sociopolitical agenda. Extra points for the mindless accusation of racism, the hallmark of the progressive.

  2. DaivdBehar
    December.24.2020 at 12:03 pm

    I love how Trump makes the Democrat cheaters feel.

    1. DaivdBehar
      December.24.2020 at 12:06 pm

      All these prosecutions were pretextual lawyer political attacks on an adversary. They were lawfare. All were paper work nitpicking. There is an affirmative duty to lie to the FBI, a group of Deep State, lawyer traitors to our country. They allow billions of federal crimes. They use their power for rent seeking political attack purposes. Lawfare should be criminalized as a form of perjury. Mueller should be arrested and imprisoned for seeking to overturn the result of the 2016 Election, in insurrection against the constitution. Give Mueller 10 years at hard labor in federal prison.

  3. Rossami
    December.24.2020 at 12:10 pm

    And this is different from other presidential pardon patterns … basically never.

    1. bernard11
      December.24.2020 at 12:11 pm

      Data?

      1. Ben_
        December.24.2020 at 12:52 pm

        You first

  4. DaivdBehar
    December.24.2020 at 12:11 pm

    Did Adler say, Harvard Law’s Jack Goldsmith and Matthew Gluck? Dismissed.

    They are invited to move to Venezuela, where they would fit in well with the big government philosophy taught in these law schools. These schools should be defunded and closed by force.

    1. Martinned
      December.24.2020 at 12:16 pm

      Yes, I can see how you might get the impression that the guy who was George W. Bush’s head of the OLC might be a partisan Democratic hack…

  5. MatthewSlyfield
    December.24.2020 at 12:24 pm

    “Only 7 of the 94 appear to have been recommended by the DOJ Office of the Pardon Attorney.”

    Personally, I’m not a fan of limiting pardons to the guilty but reformed/rehabilitated, and refusing to use pardons to reverse unjust convictions, so I’m not a fan of letting the DOJ filter pardon requests.

    1. SimonP
      December.24.2020 at 12:37 pm

      The DOJ process “filters” pardon requests so as to avoid the appearance of using the pardon power to further corrupt aims. By making the process appear and operate as independent of the president’s personal interests, it helps to protect the president from scandals caused by pardoning, say, a rich donor who had been convicted of tax evasion and violating a national embargo on an enemy state.

      The fact that Trump doesn’t care about this makes the process seem rather moot, true, but that’s why it’s there.

  6. Josh R
    December.24.2020 at 12:34 pm

    John Podhoretz:

    So now we come to what are certainly the most outrageous, unseemly, and disgusting acts of the Trump presidency—the pardons he is now tossing to cronies and loyalists whose crimes are undeniable but whose fealty to Trump himself is unmistakable. […] But now, this production of Fiddler is nearing its end. And now I’m Tevye again. Trump has crossed the final line. He is a tinpot Banana Republic gangster, a sordid loser, a disgrace, and a fraud, and a crook. There is no other hand.

  7. dwshelf
    December.24.2020 at 12:41 pm

    This reads as personal Trump animus.

    To be fair, Adler would have analyzed Trump’s pardons vs those of other recent presidents.

    Pardons, by their very nature, involve people convicted of crimes, people which might not meet Adler’s approval. That was true before, except that Adler didn’t much care.

  8. Ben_
    December.24.2020 at 12:50 pm

    What if people tried to have something to offer besides shallow complaints?

    If you wanted someone else pardoned, you might have advocated for it and tried to reach out to the President or his people and made your case for it.

