Mother Has Son Tested for Covid-19, Gets Threatened with Contempt of Court

The latest from Geauga County Judge Timothy Grendell

Longtime VC readers may recall Ohio Judge Timothy Grendell, a juvenile and probate court judge on the Geauga County Court of Common Pleas, who threatened to hold people in contempt for saying negative things about him in private. That was but one of example of the sort of outrageous behavior Judge Grendell has been accused of in his time on the bench, as Ken White of Popehat detailed here.

Well, here is a new one. As detailed in this extensive report from ProPublica, Judge Grendell threatened to hold a mother in contempt of court for getting a Covid-19 test for her son. From the report:

A few weeks after he testified to lawmakers [about Covid-19 policies], he referred to the pandemic as a "panic-ademic" in the midst of a custody proceeding in his courtroom in Geauga County, outside Cleveland. And he has claimed that 15 mothers in his court have used the virus as an excuse in custody cases to "mess with" their exes' parenting time.

Then, on Oct. 2, Grendell made an order that legal experts call unheard of, and medical experts say could cause harm. The judge banned two parents, who were wrangling over custody of their young boys, from having the "children undergo COVID-19 testing" without his approval, according to the court record.

A doctor subsequently ordered a coronavirus test for one of the boys before admitting him to a children's hospital for severe breathing problems. When Grendell found out, he threatened to find the mother in contempt of court, a move that could lead to her being thrown in jail.

The story also includes Judge Grendell's response to the allegations:

Grendell declined ProPublica's request to be interviewed for this story. In his most recent judgment entry, on Dec. 9, he said the mother at the center of the COVID-19 testing case had failed to return the children on several occasions, "using COVID-19 or her concerns about the children and COVID-19 as the reason for not complying with the Court's orders."

Through his court administrator, Grendell said that he was prohibited from commenting on pending cases, or about broader accusations related to his conduct. He said his decisions are "always in the best interest of the children" and "based on sound law and the actual facts in the case." Grendell reiterated that he has seen situations where one parent repeatedly misuses COVID-19 testing and quarantining to prevent the other parent from spending court-ordered time with children.

"The court is fully cognizant of the seriousness of COVID and understands the need for all members of the public to be careful and to engage in the necessary and recommended safeguards," Grendell said.

Judge Grendell was unopposed in the November 2020 election, and has said he may retire before the end of his term, enabling him to collect his salary and a pension.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Bored Lawyer
    December.22.2020 at 11:25 am

    My father used to have an expression he used for people he despised. “First class schmuck.” Sounds appropriate for this judge.

  2. Rossami
    December.22.2020 at 11:26 am

    Grendell’s an idiot. But he might be in the right on this one. There are plenty of examples of parents abusing medical claims during custody disputes. It’s not hard to imagine situations where those claims should be viewed with skepticism, even when the claims are about covid.

    I’ll admit that I’m not sure why that skepticism would extend to a ban on testing, though…

    1. KevinP
      December.22.2020 at 11:31 am

      Testing sometimes comes with delays from getting test results. A creative parent can misuse this delay.

    2. Bored Lawyer
      December.22.2020 at 12:07 pm

      Here a doctor advised it. No way a contempt order would be upheld.

      His original order should have made that an exception — no Covid test without a Dr. prescribing it.

  3. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.22.2020 at 11:30 am

    This guy is a Republican from White, backwater Ohio. Let’s hope the children involved in the cases that come before him escape those can’t-keep-up stretches of desolate America.

    1. bevis the lumberjack
      December.22.2020 at 11:37 am

      You’re a fucking bigot Kirkland. Let your hate go, it’s eating you alive.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.22.2020 at 11:41 am

        Hoping those children get a chance at a better life is hateful?

        You’re a bigoted dope, bevis. Smacking around guys like you in the culture war has been a privilege, a pleasure, and an important public service.

        1. bevis the lumberjack
          December.22.2020 at 11:47 am

          You don’t know anything about me, bigoted scum. But you don’t need to know anything to make judgment because you’re a hateful piece of shit.

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
            December.22.2020 at 12:09 pm

            I dislike old-timey bigotry and right-wing bigots.

            This apparently rankles plenty of Republicans.

    2. Mr. Jwpvysig, Jr.
      December.22.2020 at 11:51 am

      “First class schmuck.”
      And a jackass.

  4. Intelligent Mr Toad
    December.22.2020 at 11:32 am

    Where’s Beowulf when we really need him?

  5. LawTalkingGuy
    December.22.2020 at 11:36 am

    Jonathan,

    You might be also interested to know another Judge Grendell-related story. His “hand-picked” court administrator filed an ethics complaint against his primary opponent. Then press statements and ads went out saying his opponent was the subject of an ethics complaint. The disciplinary board unanimously dismissed the complaint and found that it was made for the sole purpose of gaining an advantage for Grendell. The administrator was sanctioned.

    https://www.geaugamapleleaf.com/news/breaking-appointed-supreme-court-panel-condemns-grendells-court-administrator/

  6. bevis the lumberjack
    December.22.2020 at 11:45 am

    Child has “severe” breathing issues in the middle of a pandemic to the extent that his doc orders a test to see if he’s got the virus.

    Judge thru a court order a judge tries to stop it.

    Your honor, that ain’t in the best interest of the child.

  7. LawTalkingGuy
    December.22.2020 at 11:46 am

    One more observation. Buried in the saga of Judge Grendell is the fact that Republicans wishing to push him out of the state house for his awful personality thought the best way to do that was to get the Governor to appoint him to a judicial post where he presides over family disputes and adjudicates juvenile cases. Apparently they thought: “Wow he’s really awful, guess he should be given broad and often un-reviewable discretion over children’s lives.”

    I mean there are probably a million better ways to get a problematic person out of the legislature than appointing him to a judicial post; where he can continue to win elections on the basis of name and party ID and incumbency.

  8. TwelveInchPianist
    December.22.2020 at 11:57 am

    There’s gotta be some sort of criminal charge here.

    1. Bored Lawyer
      December.22.2020 at 12:09 pm

      The Ohio Supreme Court should remove him from that position and reassign him to Doggie-Doodie Court,* where he can adjudicate tickets of dog owners who fail to pick up their dogs’ leavings.

      (*Were I representing someone there, I would bring an Equal Protection challenge, seeing as there are no Cat-Doodie laws. But that’s just me.)

Please to post comments