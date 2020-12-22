The Volokh Conspiracy

About The Volokh Conspiracy

Attorney General

AG Barr Sees No Reason to Appoint Special Counsel for Hunter Biden or Election Investigations

The Attorney General says "No" to the President on his way out the door, leaving Jeff Rosen in charge of DOJ.

In what may have been his last press conference as the U.S. Attorney General, William Barr said that he sees no reason to appoint a special counsel to take over the Hunter Biden investigation and no reason to appoint a special counsel to investigate any aspects of the 2020 presidential election. He also contradicted the President in pointing the finger at Russia for the recently revealed hacks of several government agencies.

From the Associated Press report:

The president has . . . grown particularly angry that Barr didn't announce the existence of a two-year-old investigation of Hunter Biden before the election. On Monday, Barr said that investigation was "being handled responsibly and professionally."

"I have not seen a reason to appoint a special counsel and I have no plan to do so before I leave," he said, adding that there was also no need for a special counsel to investigate the election. . . .

Barr's statements on the special counsel may make it easier for Rosen to resist pressure from the White House to open any special counsel investigation. . . .

Trump has consulted on special counsels with White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, White House counsel Pat Cipollone and outside allies, according to several Trump administration officials and Republicans close to the White House who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized discuss the matter publicly.

In a prior AP interview, AG Barr said that the Justice Department had reviewed allegations of election improprieties and had found no evidence of widespread election fraud that could have influenced the outcome of the election.

Meanwhile, Axios reports that some in the White House are concerned Trump may axe White House counsel Pat Cipollone and replace him with a "fringe loyalist," who would presumably be more receptive to the President's last-ditch (and futile) efforts to remain in office.

Also from the Axios report:

The person who has the worst job in Washington, according to multiple administration officials: the incoming head of the Justice Department, Jeffrey Rosen.

  • The consensus is he has no earthly idea the insanity he is in for.
  • The next month will be the longest of his life.

Jonathan H. Adler (@jadler1969) is the Johan Verheij Memorial Professor of Law at the Case Western Reserve University School of Law.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    December.22.2020 at 9:49 am

    Barr apparently saw his job as running out the clock, so I’m not surprised. He’s got a long history of this sort of thing, he “saw no evil” at Ruby Ridge, too.

    1. Krychek_2
      December.22.2020 at 10:08 am

      Or, maybe there really is nothing to the Hunter Biden story or the claims of election fraud.

      1. loki13
        December.22.2020 at 10:23 am

        I don’t think that there’s much to the Hunter Biden story (in terms of the fevered dreams of many people), but to the extent that he has tx problems and so on, that’s already an ongoing investigation.

        1. grb
          December.22.2020 at 10:53 am

          The so-called “big” Hunter scandal – the Shokin firing – was always a farce no serious person could take seriously. By extension, his hire by Burisma on the basis of name alone was sordid, but neither illegal or unusual. The corporate world is full of people on boards for some theoretical return of “prestige” alone. Indeed, at the same time Burisma acquired a Biden, they also went out and got an ex-president of Poland, Aleksander Kwasniewski.

          This was the same time they hired Alan Apter as board chairman (an investment banker who has worked in the United States and Europe), brought in a new executive team, and hired established international firms to audit its reserves & financial results. It was Extreme Makeover, Corporate Edition.

          That leaves a money laundering investigation in Delaware abandoned as a dry well, and the tax thing. There, Barr found a particular rabid right-wing prosecutor, so if anything is to be found it’ll come out.

          There well might be. In fact, it’s not impossible Hunter might pull some jail time over it. Perhaps even sharing a cell with Trump. (I’ve never been into prison humor, but there are possibilities here)

          1. M L
            December.22.2020 at 12:07 pm

            They’re not stupid: the returns are real, on the whole, and worth it. That’s why they do it.

            Within hours after Biden forced the firing of the Ukrainian prosecutor general, by threatening $1b in loan guarantees as an explicit quid pro quo, Burisma’s American representatives sought a meeting with the new guy replacing Shokin regarding the ongoing serious investigations into Burisma and its president. They had a meeting, and the years-long cases were suddenly wrapped up quickly a few months later.

            Of course, I am sure this is all just a coincidence in this case, but you can see how this sort of thing would appear fishy to a reasonable observer. And indeed how sausage of politics and money might be made.

            Who were these American representatives for Burisma? Politically connected types, as you might expect. Acting through a firm they called Blue Star Strategies. One of the more interesting things was that on Blue Star’s board of directors sat one Robert Hunter Biden. But again, that is just a coincidence.

            Strangely, documents show that these representatives “apologized” to the Ukrainians for the American creation of the “false” narrative that Shokin was corrupt. That was one of their opening lines of approach as Biden was having Shokin fired.

            After Hunter Biden stepped down, Burisma hired a career CIA spook, Blackwater guy and Romney advisor to its board of directors, probably because he knows a lot about oil and gas in Ukraine.

            1. Sarcastr0
              December.22.2020 at 12:37 pm

              You’ve come nowhere near making a case with all this handwaiving about things being fishy. Nothing you state actually appeared to indicate anything about Hunter, except that you declare it does.

              Biden was acting in furtherance of existing US policy, the consensus of European countries, and the IMF. He was asked by the State Department to do this. And multiple independent foreign policy analysts at the time said that firing Shokin would have increased the likelihood Burisma would be investigated.

              But I’m sure for you this just shows how deep the conspiracy goes.

        2. aluchko
          December.22.2020 at 11:02 am

          I wonder if keeping the Hunter investigation under wraps (as the DOJ is supposed to do) was Barr protecting Trump from himself.

          Trump certainly wanted the announcement before election (and would have made it if he’d know of the investigation).

          But a suspect DOJ seemingly acquiescing to your demands to investigate your opponent’s kid isn’t actually that great a look during an election.

    2. bernard11
      December.22.2020 at 10:23 am

      I don’t think so.

      Until the election he clearly saw his job as doing anything he could think of to help Trump.

      Now he’s trying to re-establish some sort of respectability by jumping from the sinking ship. Unfortunately, he’ll probably get away with it.

    3. Dr. Ed 2
      December.22.2020 at 10:41 am

      Barr was also allegedly involved in the Barry Seal/Mena Arkansas drug mess. The real disappointment is John Durham.

      1. grb
        December.22.2020 at 10:55 am

        Dr. Ed 2 : The real disappointment is John Durham.

        Why? Because he refused to find something that didn’t exist?

        1. Allutz
          December.22.2020 at 11:31 am

          There are some prosecutions that the IG report made clear were optional for anyone to pick up and make ironclad 1001 cases (you know, to show people that there isn’t a 2 tiered justice system). McCabe and Feb 14, 2016 “Witness 1” both are cases a 1L could successfully prosecute.

  2. bernard11
    December.22.2020 at 9:50 am

    Trying to help Barr get rehabilitated?

  3. Michael W. Towns
    December.22.2020 at 9:56 am

    Another day, another anti-Trump post by addled Addler.

    1. Jason Cavanaugh
      December.22.2020 at 9:58 am

      They’re called “facts.”

      Cry harder.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.22.2020 at 10:18 am

        It sounds like the clingers are getting crankier.

        They must be tired of winning.

        1. Libertymike
          December.22.2020 at 10:28 am

          Recommended reading for you, Rev:

          Benjamin Franklin’s short essay, “Information to Those Who Would Remove to America.”

          1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
            December.22.2020 at 11:22 am

            I strongly doubt Ben had the half-educated bigots and science-disdaining, superstitious clingers in mind with that one.

      2. jdgalt1
        December.22.2020 at 11:24 am

        If it’s facts you’re looking for: Barr owns shares in Dominion.

        The fat lady has not sung yet.

        1. Jason Cavanaugh
          December.22.2020 at 11:30 am

          Sweet! Let me get my tinfoil hat before you continue the meeting of whackjob idiots.

          I don’t want your delusions of conspiracies at every turn corrupting my brain.

          Seriously, you people are deranged.

          1. Libertymike
            December.22.2020 at 11:45 am

            Allusions to tinfoil hats are tired and so unimaginative.

        2. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
          December.22.2020 at 11:38 am

          jdgalt1, Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Flynn, and Patrick Byrne are on the case!

          At some point, kicking these clingers around isn’t even sporting.

          1. Libertymike
            December.22.2020 at 11:59 am

            Rev, Sidney has a BA and JD from UNC.

            She was 23 at the time of her law school graduation.

            She started her own law firm.

            She has written several books, including a best seller.

            Thus, it would appear, that her profile does not square with your conceptions of “half-educated” or “bigoted” or “science disdaining.”

            1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
              December.22.2020 at 12:13 pm

              She appears to have lost her tether to the reality-based world, afflicted by delusional conspiracy theories that are interfering with her judgment and performance, and seems headed toward disbarment or perhaps worse.

              She is a certified, although not necessarily certifiable, clinger.

              You should continue to defend her, though, Libertymike. Your record of being on the wrong side of issues and history would square with nothing less than a vigorous defense of Sidney Powell’s adventures in legal dumbassery.

  4. LawTalkingGuy
    December.22.2020 at 10:02 am

    If I were Biden/Biden DOJ I would probably 1) not replace the current U.S. Attorney for Delaware and let him continue the investigation unimpeded. It appears he’s a DOJ career person rather than a political hack like his neighbor to the north so he shouldn’t detract too much from broader policy initiatives. 2) consider appointing a special counsel for this matter anyway to avoid the appearance of impropriety. Maybe a recent Trump DOJ alum who is not sticking around and is more or less generally respected. Justin Herdman from NDOH might be a good choice.

  5. Bob from Ohio
    December.22.2020 at 10:15 am

    “The next month will be the longest of his life.”

    NeverTrumpers, hysterical to the end.

    1. Krychek_2
      December.22.2020 at 11:26 am

      Not necessarily. It’s possible to love Trump and still acknowledge the reality that heading the Justice Department for the next month is going to be a miserable experience.

      Though that’s not my position. My position is that anybody venal or stupid enough to work for Trump deserves the bad things that will inevitably come their way.

      1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
        December.22.2020 at 11:39 am

        They deserved to be mocked, scorned, and shunned by decent Americans . . . until replacement.

      2. Bob from Ohio
        December.22.2020 at 12:15 pm

        “miserable experience.”

        Oh noes, I can call myself former Acting Attorney General as I get that high paying law job. So trying.

        People have real problems, this is not one.

  6. raspberrydinners
    December.22.2020 at 10:25 am

    Still a POS regardless. And it’s hysterical Rs cry about investigating Hunter Biden, etc. I mean, they had years worth of offenses right in the white house right now. But hey- don’t want to ACTUALLY be about law and order now do we?

  7. Sidney r finkel
    December.22.2020 at 10:42 am

    In what universe is there even any consideration of a special prosecutor for Hunter Biden? He is not nor ever was in government. His possible offense is apparently tax related, something that can easily be determined (although why it is taking years is total mystery probably related to politics).

    That this is even being discussed is an indication of how much Trumper has corrupted the DOJ and the national debate.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      December.22.2020 at 11:02 am

      “any consideration of a special prosecutor for Hunter Biden?”

      His father will appoint the person investigating him and all of the people that person reports to.

    2. ThePublius
      December.22.2020 at 11:06 am

      Sidney, isn’t influence peddling illegal? I’m pretty sure it is. Hunter’s crime would be the participation in a conspiracy to peddle the influence of his father, the VP at the time, in return for favored treatment for China and potentially other governments and companies.

      1. Jason Cavanaugh
        December.22.2020 at 11:08 am

        Despite your fantasy, he is being investigated for tax fraud.

        1. ThePublius
          December.22.2020 at 11:18 am

          Where do you think the money involved came from?

          1. Jason Cavanaugh
            December.22.2020 at 11:32 am

            Sorry, imaginative delusions and speculation aren’t something I engage with, other than to laugh at you fools.

            1. ThePublius
              December.22.2020 at 11:39 am

              Yet another content free, insulting post by Jason Cavanaugh. Don’t you ever tire of this?

      2. jb
        December.22.2020 at 11:32 am

        If we’re going based on the timeline from the Laptop From Hell, Biden was not VP at the time. That was Burisma, but seems like the right has given up on that one. You’re confusing your Hunter conspiracies!

        1. ThePublius
          December.22.2020 at 11:43 am

          That’s not so, jb. Emails on the laptop go back to 2014, perhaps earlier. I believe Joe was VP then, no?

      3. grb
        December.22.2020 at 11:40 am

        ThePublius : Sidney, isn’t influence peddling illegal?

        Sure, but difficult to establish, even with much more clear-cut facts than anything you can provide on Hunter. I’ll illustrate quoting a New York Times story from 28 May 2018 :

        “BEIJING — China this month awarded Ivanka Trump seven new trademarks across a broad collection of businesses, including books, housewares and cushions. At around the same time, President Trump vowed to find a way to prevent a major Chinese telecommunications company from going bust, even though the company has a history of violating American limits on doing business with countries like Iran and North Korea.

        Coincidence? Well, probably.”

        Given the sons, daughters, and in-laws of Trump have been carrying on business in countries around the world these past four years, perhaps you want a more restrictive reading of the law. But why limit ourselves to second-tier Trumps, when we can go to the big guy himself? Quote from December, 2015 :

        “I have a little conflict of interest, because I have a major, major building in Istanbul … It’s called Trump Towers. Two towers, instead of one. Not the usual one, it’s two”

        Kinda makes Trump’s bizarre policies towards Turkey and the Kurds more understandable, huh?

    3. Orbital Mechanic
      December.22.2020 at 12:03 pm

      In what universe? Easy: look at the Republican playbook.

      They don’t give a damn about the true facts or procedure or constitutional boundaries or anything. They want a big, noisy, investigation by someone that will play on media 24/7 and convince their gullible base that “something is wrong with Biden” and shave that many points off his next election.

      It worked against Hillary. You have seen that Vox graphic which shows that the biggest thing anyone ever heard about Hillary in 2016 was “EMAILS!” and Republican McCarthy said the quiet part out loud: “great job of getting her poll numbers down.” That cost him the speakership apparently. Hillary did not lose for any one reason but clearly that was one.

      They want that show again for Biden. They are hoping that something circumstantial will show up that at very least will convince low-information voters that Biden is “just as bad as Trump.” So they will vote Republican.

      The motivation for this is not a legal pretext. It is pure hardball politics.

  8. Al S
    December.22.2020 at 10:54 am

    What is the standard for appointing a special counsel? I’m not sure I understand what differentiates the two cases.

    1. Bob from Ohio
      December.22.2020 at 11:04 am

      Here is the regulation:

      28 CFR §600.1 Grounds for appointing a Special Counsel.
      The Attorney General, or in cases in which the Attorney General is recused, the Acting Attorney General, will appoint a Special Counsel when he or she determines that criminal investigation of a person or matter is warranted and –
      (a) That investigation or prosecution of that person or matter by a United States Attorney’s Office or litigating Division of the Department of Justice would present a conflict of interest for the Department or other extraordinary circumstances; and
      (b) That under the circumstances, it would be in the public interest to appoint an outside Special Counsel to assume responsibility for the matter.

  9. Mr. Hook
    December.22.2020 at 10:56 am

    So he’s going to get away with Benghazi, the fake moon landing, and Pearl Harbor? Justice is dead.

  10. TwelveInchPianist
    December.22.2020 at 11:52 am

    It’s almost as if Barr has some sort of integrity. Maybe his summation of the Mueller Report wasn’t as bad as the fevered dreams of some painted it to be.

  11. arpiniant1
    December.22.2020 at 11:58 am

    Barr is simply trying to avoid going to prison

    He is not going to work in this town again.

    maybe Fauxnews or something

    1. TwelveInchPianist
      December.22.2020 at 12:17 pm

      “Barr is simply trying to avoid going to prison
      He is not going to work in this town again.”

      That sounds like some sort of Deep-State conspiracy theory.

  12. Jimmy the Dane
    December.22.2020 at 12:15 pm

    Media this Summer: “We hates the Bill Barr, he is fats and nasties!”

    Media Now: “We love the precious!”

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.22.2020 at 12:39 pm

      Yeah, feel the love around here for him.

      Work harder on your made up double standard next time.

Please to post comments