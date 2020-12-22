The Volokh Conspiracy

My two primary principles when writing: Use as few words as necessary, and sequence sentences in the correct order

Every word should serve a purpose, and that word should be in the right place.

When I write, I keep two primary principles in mind. First, I use as few words as necessary to convey an idea. Second, I ensure that every sentence is sequenced in the correct order. If a word is not necessary, I delete it. If a word is out of place, I move it around.

Let's start with the first principle. Everyone has a short attention span. At some point, even the most patient readers will abandon an unnecessarily long book, essay, or blog post. But this dynamic also works on a micro level. At some point, even the most patient reader will abandon an unnecessarily long sentence. Shorter is always better. My general approach: where possible, use one subject and one verb per sentence. If you need to convey two concepts, write a second sentence. And ensure there is a proper linkage from the first sentence to the second sentence. If you have to nest multiple parentheticals and em-dashes in a sentence, you need to start over.

Writing in this fashion is much harder. When you break up sentences, you will realize that your ideas may not fit together as well as you thought they did. And that process will probably force you to write and rewrite and rewrite the first sentence. Shorter is always better.

I admit that short, choppy sentences, may be less pleasant to read. So be it. I will gladly sacrifice fluidity for clarity. In any event, this concern is overstated. With experience, you can write short sentences with grace. Short-writing will take more time. But that time is very well spent. A famous quote, falsely attributed to Mark Twain, articulates my philosophy: "If I had more time, I would have written a shorter letter." Take the plunge. Break it up.

My second principle follows from the first: every word I write must be in the correct place. Stated differently, sentences must be sequenced correctly. Sentence one must be understood on its own, without regard to sentence two. Sentence two must be understood on its own, and should build on sentence once. Sentence three must be understood on its own, and should build on sentences one and two. And so on.

Easier said than done. Often, writers will begin a paragraph with a concept that is more fully developed later. That first sentence cannot be understood without reading further–if ever. The author may presume that the reader will stick around till the end of the paragraph. I never make that assumption about my reader. I presume that you may stop reading at any point. Even right now.

If I have to read a sentence more than twice, and still don't fully understand that sentence, I will move on. And I may not even finish the paragraph. The author has failed. If there is some information needed to understand that first sentence, then you need a new first sentence. Rearrange the paragraph. I think of writing a paragraph like building a skyscraper. Start with the foundation. Then build one floor at a time. You can't start with the spire. Each paragraph must be treated as self contained entity, that must be read in the correct order.

Some authors find it valuable to spin out dense prose that readers must decipher. As if a book was like a treasure hunt! Perhaps these luminaries have latitude to toy with their readers. Most academics become prominent for what they write; not how they write. Aspiring academics should not emulate that strategy. From the outset, writers should ensure that every sentence can be understood in sequence. Readers should never have to go back and reread a prior sentence.

On the Supreme Court today, Chief Justice Roberts consistently follows these two principles. (As much as his jurisprudence frustrates me, I always appreciate his writing). First, he writes with surgical precision. There is seldom a wasted word. When I edit a Roberts opinion for the casebook, there are no easy cuts. Second, each sentence builds on the previous sentence. His controlling opinion in NFIB v. Sebelius is a masterclass in foundation building. Each part builds on the previous part cleanly. For this reason, I put a lot of weight in the structure of Part III. Part III.C must be understood as derivate of Parts III.A and III.B.

Justice Kagan consistently nails the second approach. I love reading her opinions because they flow like a storybook. There is a beginning. A middle. And a clear end. Though she proudly deviates from the first principle. She loves parenthetical asides. Some of them are tad shticky, but I enjoy the banter. I hope to edit many more Kagan opinions for the casebook. I hope Justice Breyer assigns her more dissents.

Josh Blackman is a constitutional law professor at the South Texas College of Law Houston, an adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute, and the President of the Harlan Institute. Follow him @JoshMBlackman.

  1. Noscitur a sociis
    December.22.2020 at 9:08 am

    Not quite as cringy as that Bryan Garner video about how taking his writing class will get you dates, but it’s not far behind.

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.22.2020 at 9:27 am

      Dude said a nice thing about Kagan – and Roberts.

      It was still mostly about him, and is amusingly blind to his own posts’ refutation of his thesis, so I’m not so hubristic as to call it progress. But I was pleasantly surprised.

  2. Sidney r finkel
    December.22.2020 at 9:29 am

    Other than medicine clarity in legal writings is the most important factor in maintaining a civil, functioning society. While we often disagree vehemently with what Mr. Blackman says, we recognize tht he says it with clear and unambiuous text.

    Supposedly the poet Robert Browning was once asked what a particular poem of his was about. “When I wrote that poem, I knew what it meant and God knew what it meant. Now only God knows what it meant”. Even if not correctly attributed, it is a welcome comment on writing.

    1. Sarcastr0
      December.22.2020 at 10:08 am

      Clarity is much harder than it looks, though. Part of why statutes and the like are so hard to read is because it’s trying to use English to reach a level of precision and clarity it’s not designed for.

      1. Libertymike
        December.22.2020 at 10:21 am

        Your second sentence is not a paragon of precision.

  3. Doug Heffernan
    December.22.2020 at 9:41 am

    I bailed at “every sentences”.

  4. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
    December.22.2020 at 9:42 am

    Just yesterday, Blackman wrote five or six lengthy paragraphs explaining what “punt” means in football (with video clips!), in a post that wasn’t about sports. And NOW he brags that he keeps his wiring as short and to the point as possible? Haha.

    1. Mr. Hook
      December.22.2020 at 10:41 am

      It either suggests a supreme lack of self-awareness or a deep self-awareness wedded to a devilish sense of humour. Wagers will be accepted until midnight.

  5. Cosmo Man
    December.22.2020 at 9:43 am

    “Use as few words As possible”? You fail at that every day on VC.

    1. Nick Gillespie's Jacket
      December.22.2020 at 10:30 am

      I like to keep my writing short and punchy, with no unnecessary words. Now here are 36 paragraphs on why and how I do it.

  6. Brett Bellmore
    December.22.2020 at 9:51 am

    Technically, wouldn’t “use as few words as necessary” imply only being as brief as it was necessary to be? Skating in just under word limits, for example?

    I think you meant, “use no more words than necessary”.

  7. captcrisis
    December.22.2020 at 10:11 am

    Exception: the Militia Clause of the Second Amendment. Serves no purpose.

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      December.22.2020 at 10:20 am

      Nasty.

    2. Bored Lawyer
      December.22.2020 at 10:33 am

      The Patent and Copyright Clause of the U.S. Constitution provides:

      “[the United States Congress shall have power] To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries.”

      What legal meaning does the phrase “To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts” have?

      Under current Supreme Court precedent, none. See Eldred v. Ashcroft (2003). Here: https://www.law.cornell.edu/supct/html/01-618.ZO.html

      1. captcrisis
        December.22.2020 at 10:54 am

        That’s not what Eldred holds. Also, more relevant here, the Court in that case affirmed its prior view that the clause acts as a limitation on Congressional power as well as a grant of power. By contrast, the Militia Clause (the only other place in the Constitution where the purpose of a provision is spelled out) is no longer any limitation at all. As Josh would put it, it’s unnecessary and should be deleted.

        1. Bored Lawyer
          December.22.2020 at 11:30 am

          Really? What limitation does that clause actually have after Eldred? None. It’s all talk.

          Query: Congress decides to extend copyright for 1000 years, and make it retroactive. William Shakespeare’s distant heirs rejoice.

          Constitutional under Eldred? (Hint: answer is yes.)

          1. captcrisis
            December.22.2020 at 11:55 am

            Congress can’t copyright things that are not copyrightable (such as public domain works or ordinary words). Limitation!

            1. Bored Lawyer
              December.22.2020 at 12:29 pm

              There is no holding about public domain works, and I doubt that would ever be enforced.

              The limitation on ordinary words derives from the word Authors, a different part of the clause, which the Court has read to mean requiring a minimum of creativity. See the Feist case. So that is not from the initial clause, but from the body of the grant of powers itself.

              By the same token, the right to bear “arms” in the Second Amendment I think everyone would concede limits the reach of that amendment. Many states ban protests with covered faces. I doubt that face masks would ever be construed as “arms” within the Second Amendment.

  8. Ben
    December.22.2020 at 10:19 am

    Well-intentioned advice; but sadly misguided. For some of us, writing is a craft and skill that goes far beyond instruction-book-style guidelines.

  9. loki13
    December.22.2020 at 10:22 am

    Look, I love to pile on JB as much as (if not more than) the next person. But I came in to say the same thing that Sarcastro already pointed out.

    JB correctly notes that Roberts and Kagan write amazing opinions (in terms of clarity and style). They are the anti-Breyers. I wish every opinion was written by them.

    So … props to JB for seeing that.

    1. Stephen Lathrop
      December.22.2020 at 10:26 am

      Pretty strained, Loki. I can see that you write far more clearly than JB, but I don’t deserve much credit for seeing. Noticing clear writing by you does precious little to make my writing better. I wish it did.

      1. loki13
        December.22.2020 at 10:28 am

        Look, it is nearly impossible for JB to write a post without taking some bizarre shot at Robert. I’m pretty sure he has a macro for it.

        So acknowledging reality isn’t something I’m going to mock him for. Seriously, if we can’t acknowledge people doing the right thing, it’s going to be hard to ever stitch this place (the US) back together.

        Even if it’s things as small as, “We can all agree that Roberts and Kagan are great writers, and that the Steelers were overrated, right?”

  10. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
    December.22.2020 at 10:27 am

    “If a word is not necessary, I delete it. If a word is out of place, I move it around.”

    The final word refutes the first sentence.

    (This blog could benefit by replacing its Board of Censors with an editor.)

    1. Bored Lawyer
      December.22.2020 at 10:45 am

      Wow, an original thought by RAK. And no mention of clingers or betters.
      It must be the conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.

  11. anorlunda
    December.22.2020 at 10:43 am

    Prof Blackman,

    That good advice can also be used for prepared speeches.

    But what about unprepared speeches? I listened to you on a recent Vermont Federalist Society meeting. You gave a statement/speech before the Q&A. I’m sorry to say it, but you rambled and ah-um’d horribly. Those bad habits made you an ineffective extemporaneous speaker.

    Discipline in writing is one thing, but extemporaneous speaking is a function of habits, not discipline. You may think it below you, but if you joined a Toastmasters club near you, they could help you break those bad habits in just a few months. Don’t be offended; consider it. Consider the importance of quality extemporaneous speaking compared to quality writing. Then you could recommend that other profs and lawyers do likewise. Even some politicians are horrible at extemporaneous speech.

    p.s. Sorry for the plug. I lead Toastmasters Clubs both outside and in prisons. I’ve seen many times how otherwise smart people benefit.

  12. Bored Lawyer
    December.22.2020 at 10:43 am

    The people who feel the need to constantly pile on Prof. Blackman are quite tiresome. If he is a pathetic legal scholar, then your constant sniping about him is even more pathetic.

    Just skip his posts here if he is that bad. (I already do that with the Today Supreme Court History posts. I don’t care that on this day, some obscure 19th Century SCOTUS justice’s dog died. I have more important things to do with my time.)

    1. loki13
      December.22.2020 at 11:06 am

      It’s the same reason MST3K exists.

      1. Bored Lawyer
        December.22.2020 at 11:27 am

        Isn’t there are Geneva Convention or two that applies to that?

  13. CJColucci
    December.22.2020 at 10:45 am

    Schopenhauer said that the first requirement of a good style was to have something to say.

  14. JonFrum
    December.22.2020 at 11:04 am

    When writing what? Legal opinions, sure. Novels? H. James would beg to differ. As would J. Austen, N. Hawthorne, and a few others. If I’m reading a recipe, I want concise. On the other hand, even a legal opinion can use stylistic devices to make a point – see rhetoric.

  15. Jordan Brown
    December.22.2020 at 11:10 am

    Good advice. Pascal’s quote about the length of the letter is perhaps my favorite quote of all time. (Though it gets major competition from “I say we take off and nuke the entire site from orbit. It’s the only way to be sure.”)

  16. tkamenick
    December.22.2020 at 11:21 am

    Clear, precise, concise. Pick two.

  17. arpiniant1
    December.22.2020 at 11:53 am

    How does this explain a page on the rules of football?

  18. Jimmy the Dane
    December.22.2020 at 12:28 pm

    One has to balance brevity with necessity. Once I had a boss who said I wrote too much. “Your emails are too long…no one reads them…you can write the same using a quarter of the number of words…”

    I did a brief informal survey of people who read most of my writing. A few agreed I could tighten up the language but found nothing wrong with the length in general (these were technical emails which required a high amount of detail). But the boss is the boss, so I did as he told. I wrote what I originally would have put and saved it as a draft, then went ahead and red lined the email trying to cut out at least 50%.

    The result – a lot more emails were generated. Usually my emails would never get a substantive reply because no one had any questions. All were answered by the original text. But these would get a flurry of responses asking for clarifications or asking for more detail.

    At the end of the week I delivered a (brief) report about the email activity including some analysis of the breakdown of time. Also sent along both versions of the messages I was sending. Later that day he came into my office and just said, “I was wrong, you can’t make everything shorter, keep on doing what you were doing…”

Please to post comments