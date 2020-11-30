The Volokh Conspiracy

New "Flex" Scalia Law Part-Time JD

Students can attend classes as few as two nights per week

Over my many years of blogging, I've heard from quite a few VC readers who live and work in the D.C. area and were interested in getting a law degree at George Mason Law (Scalia Law), but (a) didn't want to give up their current job; and (b) due to work and family obligationscouldn't swing the 5(!) nights of in-person class a week we required.

So I thought it was worth mentioning that the law school has a new "flex" JD program, in which students can attend classes in person as few as two nights per week, and still receive their part-time JD in the standard four years.

David Bernstein is the University Professor and the Executive Director of the Liberty & Law Center at the Antonin Scalia Law School, George Mason University.

  1. Jimmy the Dane
    November.30.2020 at 10:14 am

    Five nights a week, while presumably holding down a full time job, for four years straight would be impossible for most people. That is like offering a PT program to check off a box on an accreditation list, but not really offering a real PT program.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      November.30.2020 at 11:04 am

      I worked more than 30 hours each week during standard (three-year, daytime) law school.

      I would not describe that approach as ideal, but it worked. To some degree, the associated focus might have made me a better and more successful student.

  2. DaivdBehar
    November.30.2020 at 10:52 am

    Get rid of all in person requirements. We do not need any more lawyers. What is useful is to have an expert in another field learn the law to defend against the most toxic occupation in the country, more toxic than organized crime.

    For example, does a train conductor need legal training? You bet. He has been sued 50 times when a dufus in a Camaro tries to beat his train at a crossing, and a severed head lands in his cab. Now a dirt bag lawyer is suing on behalf of the scumbag estate. The dirt bag lawyer needs to be resisted to the utmost and fully deterred along with the scumbag judges enabling this bunko operation. They do better as train conductors than as lawyers, but everyone needs to learn how to resist this criminal enterprise.

    The average small business has 400 lawsuits at any one time. The CEO needs to know how to crush these criminals coming at him. To deter.

