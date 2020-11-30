New "Flex" Scalia Law Part-Time JD

Over my many years of blogging, I've heard from quite a few VC readers who live and work in the D.C. area and were interested in getting a law degree at George Mason Law (Scalia Law), but (a) didn't want to give up their current job; and (b) due to work and family obligationscouldn't swing the 5(!) nights of in-person class a week we required.

So I thought it was worth mentioning that the law school has a new "flex" JD program, in which students can attend classes in person as few as two nights per week, and still receive their part-time JD in the standard four years.