George Floyd

Violent Protests in 1968 Helped Elect Richard Nixon. Will Today's Protests Help Trump?

Princeton's Omar Wasow talks about the complicated effects of civil rights demonstrations, police brutality, and racial fears on public policy.

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests have erupted around the country. Some of these have turned violent and resulted in injuries to citizens and police as well as looting and property damage. 

Cities have implemented curfews and other restrictions on movement, further stoking tensions that were already present due to the coronavirus lockdown, the start of summer, and a 15 percent unemployment rate. 

The last time the nation faced this level of social unrest was 1968, the year that Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy were assassinated

To help us make sense of the current moment and figure out where it could lead, Nick Gillespie spoke with Omar Wasow, a political scientist at Princeton, who has studied how protests of the 1960s affected public opinion, social discourse, and voting patterns. 

Will today's protests make policing reform more or less likely? Is it possible that violence in the streets will boost Trump's reelection chances—just as events in 1968 helped put Nixon in the White House?

Wasow's research also looks at the nature of police misconduct, analyzing whether headline-grabbing incidents such as the horrific killings of Eric Garner and Tamir Rice are the result of a few bad apples or a systemic problem with law enforcement in minority communities.

  1. Longtobefree
    June.2.2020 at 3:54 pm

    Well, sure. I can easily see how the Vietnam war and one killing are totally the same thing.

    1. Brandybuck
      June.2.2020 at 4:47 pm

      It’s not one killing. There are at least three nationwide names of those killed on camera by the police in the past few weeks. How many more never made the news? It’s not one killing, it’s a continuing pattern of police abuse.

      Don’t get me wrong, I am NOT defending the rioters. I am defending the peaceful protestors however. Because it’s not just killing.

      The straw that broke the camel’s back is just one straw as well.

      1. BigT
        June.2.2020 at 5:14 pm

        The Vietnam war dragged out over 10+ years. It was manned by the draft. Not in any way similar to the current situation.

    2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.2.2020 at 4:50 pm

      A black man saw his shadow and looted Target!
      This means 4 more years of President Trump.

      1. BigT
        June.2.2020 at 5:15 pm

        Pure gold!

        Your first really good one.

  2. Ben_
    June.2.2020 at 3:55 pm

    No dumb complaints about 3 words out of 10000 words Trump tweeted last month? That’s not what we’ve come to expect from Reason.

    Words cause sad face so orange man bad.

  3. obama ate a dog
    June.2.2020 at 3:59 pm

    They won’t help that fucking cadaver Biden.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      June.2.2020 at 4:51 pm

      Can your cadaver do push ups? Lying dog-faced pony soldier!

  4. Commenter_XY
    June.2.2020 at 4:05 pm

    The only way this ‘works’ similarly for POTUS Trump as it did for Nixon is that POTUS Trump has to tar Sleepy-Creepy-Handsy Joe with something like this….If you vote for Brain-Damaged Biden, you’re voting for more riots, more lawlessness, more mayhem, more craziness. Now I might be bad, but that other guy really sucks for you.

    Then you need to hope like hell the ‘law and order’ types show up to vote. That was a major factor in Nixon’s victory.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.2.2020 at 4:08 pm

      If you vote for Brain-Damaged Biden, you’re voting for more riots, more lawlessness, more mayhem, more craziness.

      Biden’s staff is paying the bail of rioters. Dems are cheering on the rioters. This shouldn’t be difficult.

      1. Commenter_XY
        June.2.2020 at 4:41 pm

        Team R has been notoriously incompetent in exploiting political advantage.

        1. Ron
          June.2.2020 at 4:44 pm

          Team R has been But Trump seems to make it work

        2. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
          June.2.2020 at 4:52 pm

          Trump is a New Yorker. He was born to shit talk people he doesn’t like.

      2. BigT
        June.2.2020 at 5:17 pm

        And numerous Donkeys are pimping the rioters.

        Trump landslide when the Karens change sides.

  5. Compelled Speechless
    June.2.2020 at 4:20 pm

    I think it’s very likely this will help him with some swing voters.
    Considering how every move the media and the establishment have made for the last 5 years has backfired and ended up helping Trump, I have a suggestion. They should try a Costanza. Do the opposite of their instincts. From here until November, it should be nothing but a full-throated endorsement of him from NYT, Vox, CNN & MSNBC. It might be the only thing that would make his supporters turn on him.

    1. Rev. Arthur L. Kirkland
      June.2.2020 at 4:45 pm

      Just not enough half-educated bigots left in America to position Trump for another Electoral College trick shot.

    2. Nardz
      June.2.2020 at 4:56 pm

      You hush now!

  6. Ra's al Gore
    June.2.2020 at 4:31 pm

    A majority of Democrats are in favor of keeping the peace with the military if necessary.

  7. Brandybuck
    June.2.2020 at 4:43 pm

    Yes, it’s going to help Trump. And not just because of the law and order issue. When governors and mayors are clearly taking sides, the voters aren’t oblivious to it.

    The Detroit mayor threatened to arrest anyone she found outside without a mask. Now she’s looking the other way when people are burning her city down. She’s only “tough on crime” when it’s teenagers playing in an empty lot.

    And all the rulers berating the right leaning protestors a few weeks ago for not wearing maks, but studiously ignoring the left leaning protestors all milling about without masks. Why the difference? You know the difference! It’s Team Sports, and regardless of hour violent the nihilists may be, regardless of the color of the neighborhoods they are burning down, the perception is that they are on Team Blue, and so the Team Blue leaders do jack shit.

    SHOW ME ONE DEMOCRAT MAYOR TELLING THE PROTESTORS TO WEAR A MASK AND KEEP SOCIAL DISTANCE! SHOW ME ONE!

    1. Brandybuck
      June.2.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Sorry, I’m upset. It’s not good for my blood pressure. I fucking hate Team Sports Politics.

      1. Ron
        June.2.2020 at 4:47 pm

        Some city leaders and Mayors are flat out saying your business are not improtant and we will not risk one police officers life for it and how dare you question the motives of looters. they may as well shout out ” let the looting begin”

  8. grb
    June.2.2020 at 4:53 pm

    Geez people, will you give it a rest? Whether you’re a cultist – busy guzzling Kool-aid in swimming pool quantities – or a normal person who just wants the freak show gone, there’s no use fretting over these endless scenarios. Consider :

    (1) We had a roaring economy, and Trump’s approval couldn’t break 50%

    (2) We had a national emergency, and Trump’s approval only briefly moved.

    (3) Trump has embarrassed himself every minute of the CoronaVirus pandemic & his disapproval barely budged.

    (4) Trump is a sleazy bungling buffoon / pathological liar, but his supporters don’t care.

    See? There is a core group of people who want WWE-style entertainment in a president, but not a man or woman more. The swing voters who regularly tire of a party after two presidential terms are tired of this clown-show after one. Trump will lose; it won’t be close; just relax and enjoy the show. You know he’s gonna get pretty desperate before the end….

    1. Ra's al Gore
      June.2.2020 at 4:54 pm

      Trump’s approval rating was at or better than Obama’s at the same point.

  9. Ra's al Gore
    June.2.2020 at 4:53 pm

    For the record:

    1. Insurance doesn’t cover civil unrest
    2. Insurance goes to the property owners. Stores generally lease the property, not own it.

    1. Ron
      June.2.2020 at 5:09 pm

      business owners can have insurance for their equipment and supplies etc but your no. 1 still applies

