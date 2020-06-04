Joe Biden

Joe Biden Wants To Reform the Criminal Justice System He Helped Create

The presidential candidate deserves praise for retreating from his tough-on-crime stance. But let's not forget that his policies contributed to mass incarceration and the police misconduct that people are protesting today.

|

HD Download

During a week of protests, looting, and violence ignited by the murder of George Floyd, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden pledged his support for meaningful criminal justice reform and doing more to prevent police abuses.

Biden deserves praise for getting behind vital reforms as he campaigns for president in 2020, but it's worth remembering that the former senator from Delaware is partly responsible for some of the worst aspects of today's criminal justice system.

From the crack crackdown of the 1980s to the crime legislation of the 1990s to the post-9/11 war on terror, Biden throughout his career has represented the Democratic Party consensus, shifting his views to fit whatever best serves his own political career. Over his 44 years in the Senate and then as vice president, Biden was a leading architect of the modern criminal justice system, contributing to mass incarceration and the police misconduct that people are protesting today.

Click here to watch the full documentary on Joe Biden's record.

Produced, written, and edited by Justin Monticello. Graphics by Lex Villena and Austin Bragg. Research by Regan Taylor. Audio production by Ian Keyser. 

Music: Cooper Cannell, Futuremono, and Lex Villena.

NEXT: Lockdown Supporters Embraced Wildly Wrong COVID-19 Projections That Fit Their Preconceptions

HD Download

Justin Monticello is a senior producer at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Idle Hands
    June.4.2020 at 2:29 pm

    doesn’t this make him the best person for the job?

  2. Paulpemb
    June.4.2020 at 2:35 pm

    “I’m the one who put it together. Only I can take it down!”

    Biden 2: This Time, It’s Personal.

  3. Compelled Speechless
    June.4.2020 at 2:44 pm

    Being the one to both spread the disease and have the cure can be hugely profitable. Pharmaceutical companies take note.

  4. Adans smith
    June.4.2020 at 2:47 pm

    He deserves no praise. He saw which way the wind was
    blowing and changed course. He is what he always was.

  5. Colossal Douchebag
    June.4.2020 at 2:49 pm

    Biden deserves praise

    No

  6. Ken Shultz
    June.4.2020 at 2:54 pm

    “Joe Biden Wants To Reform the Criminal Justice System He Helped Create”

    That’s actually an argument in his favor. If he didn’t want to reform the system he helped create, that would be bad. The good reasons to oppose Joe Biden include his support for the Green New Deal, his continued support for ObamaCare, and his contempt for both our First Amendment rights and our Second Amendment rights.

    If it’s absolutely necessary to get distracted from those issues, maybe focus on Biden’s support, to whatever extent, for the lock-downs. Focusing on the murder of George Floyd is just a distraction from the issues because neither President Trump nor anyone else in the Republican party is supporting the police who murdered George Floyd or is supportive of racist murder in any way, shape, or form.

    If there’s a better definition of a non-issue that something that is universally accepted by both Democrats and Republicans, I can’t imagine what that would be. The sooner we get back to thinking about real issues, the better off we’ll be.

  7. Longtobefree
    June.4.2020 at 2:58 pm

    “Joe Biden Wants To Reform the Criminal Justice System He Helped Create”

    No. Joe Biden wants to get elected, and will say whatever his minders tell him to say. He has no personal convictions, and no moral compass at all. He is a sexist without doubt.

  8. Overt
    June.4.2020 at 2:58 pm

    I work at a company in Fortune’s Top 50 list. Today the call went out *from management* for volunteers with ideas for “dismantling the systems of white supremacy within the company”. It is very quickly getting to the point where failure to act like a Humanities Professor at an ivy league school is harmful for your career.

    The real sad thing is that this isn’t changing anything (much like BLM and the police). Google has been firing people who push back against diversity and calling to break the ceiling for 10 years and their diversity score for women has not changed one bit. My company is similar- lots of white men mouthing words about diversity and systemic racism while collecting their paycheck and promoting their buddies.

    Weinstein and Epstein weren’t a fluke people. Mouth the right words and you can get away with anything.

Please to post comments