Racism

Is the Criminal Justice System Racist? A Soho Forum Debate

The Washington Post's Radley Balko vs. the Manhattan Institute's Rafael Mangual on whether "there is overwhelming evidence that the criminal justice system is racist."

There is overwhelming evidence that the criminal justice system is racist.

That was the resolution of an online Soho Forum debate held on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. It featured The Washington Post's Radley Balko and the Manhattan Institute's Rafael Mangual. The debate was moderated by Soho Forum Director Gene Epstein.

Arguing that America's criminal justice system is, in fact, racist was Radley Balko, an opinion writer for The Washington Post. A former editor at Reason, Balko is also the author of Rise of the Warrior Cop and co-author of The Cadaver King and the Country Dentist.

Defending America's criminal justice against the charge of racism was Rafael Mangual, the deputy director of legal policy at the Manhattan Insitute, who is also a contributing editor for City Journal. Mangual's writing has appeared in The Wall Street JournalThe Atlantic, the New York Post, the Boston Herald, and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Soho Forum, sponsored by the Reason Foundation, is a monthly debate series at the SubCulture Theater in Manhattan's East Village.

Produced by John Osterhoudt.

  2. Chipper Morning Wood
    June.26.2020 at 5:33 pm

    How can Rafael be so dense as to claim that there is no such thing as accidental racism, and that there has to be racist intent in a person obeying a policy in order for it to be racist? Here is a very simple example. Racist police chief wants to hurt black people and decides that black people play basketball more than white people, so he institutes a policy to stop and frisk people at basketball courts. He later retires and the policy remains. Police officers continue to stop and frisk at basketball courts, resulting in black people being harassed at a much higher rate than white people. None of the police officers have to be racist in order for this to be the case.

Please to post comments