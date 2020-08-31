Portland Protests

How Portland's Protests Drifted into 'Dangerous Territory'

"When terror is seen as justified, I think it's inevitable that something terrible is going to happen," journalist Nancy Rommelmann told Nick Gillespie last week.

|

HD Download

"When terror is seen as justified, I think it's inevitable that something terrible is going to happen," journalist Nancy Rommelmann told Nick Gillespie last week about the Portland protests she's been covering for Reason. (Watch excerpts above, or listen to the full-length podcast interview.)

Her pessimism proved prescient: A man was shot and killed in Portland on Saturday, August 29, during a showdown between Black Lives Matter and Donald Trump supporters. This follows the killing of two men and the wounding of a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin during protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Things seem to be intensifying in the nation's capital as well, with D.C. protesters intimidating Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) while walking away from Donald Trump's speech at the Republican National Convention, demanding that diners raise fists in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and displaying a guillotine outside Amazon founder Jeff Bezo's Washington residence.

Rommelmann explains how the protests in Portland, which have already lead to the burning and vandalizing of municipal and federal buildings and many businesses, are fanning out into residential neighborhoods, with demonstrators shining lights into houses in the early-morning hours and demanding that sleeping families "wake up" to racism, income inequality, and other issues.

"If you're a 22-year-old and you're home and you're not in school anymore, and maybe your job has gone away because a lot of jobs were lost in Portland" due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, "you're looking for identity and you're looking for people to hang out with," says Rommelmann, who has interviewed dozens of protestors. "Then you put on an outfit and you go out every night and you feel energized and part of something."

She worries that as the protests in Portland meet minimal resistance from the city government, demonstrators are becoming emboldened even as they become less focused on specific reforms.

"When the definition of free speech or a peaceful protest starts to become very elastic, when terror is seen as justified, we've seen how these things go," she says. "People justify the things in their mind. They blame the white supremacists of Portland, or the city government, or the cops. And they see what they're doing as creating some sort of justice."

Written by Nick Gillespie; edited by John Osterhoudt; thumbnail graphic by Lex Villena.

Protest video by BG On the Scene/Brendan Gutenschwager; Photos: Caitlin Ochs/Reuters/Newscom; Allison Dinner/ZUMA Press/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; Terray Sylvester/Reuters/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; Ted Nieters/Polaris/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Mark McKenna/ZUMA Press/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; Allison Dinner/ZUMA Press/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; John Rudoff/Sipa USA/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom; Nathan Howard/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Mark McKenna/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Mark McKenna/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Newscom; Alex Milan Tracy/Sipa USA/Newscom

NEXT: A Summer Without Summer Movies

HD Download

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Echo Chamber
    August.31.2020 at 11:43 am

    Background piece on the alleged shooter in Portland:
    https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2020/08/man-under-investigation-in-fatal-shooting-after-pro-trump-rally-allegedly-took-loaded-gun-to-earlier-portland-protest.html

    1. emlisha
      August.31.2020 at 11:50 am

      I’ve made $84,000 so far this year working and I’ve made such great money. It’s really user friendly and I’m just so happy that I found out about it. Heres what I’ve been doing HERE? Read More

    2. Overt
      August.31.2020 at 12:17 pm

      I said this in the morning lynx, but this appears to be a new kind of level. It does not appear that the victim, Danielson, was doing anything other than walking on the sidewalk, when the attacker saddled on up to him and shot him cold blood.

      In the Austin and Kenosha shootings, they appeared to be the result of things becoming wild west- the police aren’t doing anything, and so people go to a protest with loaded weapons and settle things between them, High Noon, style.

      But if the facts remain the same, this is not the Wild West. This is South American, Chavista political executions. This wasn’t people arguing until someone drew. It was literally two guys with the wrong clothes on, shot.

      The fact that the authorities already had this guy once with a loaded weapon, only to let him go, basically signaled to the city that it is open season- as long as you have the right political views.

    3. Quo Usque Tandem
      August.31.2020 at 12:30 pm

      And now these disaffected malcontents have a cause and a banner to which they can muster. And unlike sane and law abiding citizens they can get guns whenever and whenever they want.

      If Biden win they will be emboldened. If Trump wins they will be further outraged and justified in their actions. Either way I foresee a lot of terror in the coming months.

  2. Unicorn Abattoir
    August.31.2020 at 11:44 am

    “When terror is seen as justified, I think it’s inevitable that something terrible is going to happen,” journalist Nancy Rommelmann told Nick Gillespie last week about the Portland protests she’s been covering for Reason.

    Nick then shifted the conversation to The Ramones and Lou Reed, to avoid disturbing the narrative.

    1. Rat on a train
      August.31.2020 at 11:54 am

      It is mostly peaceful terror.

    2. Eddy
      August.31.2020 at 12:09 pm

      What’s Lou Reed doing today, anyway?

    3. Overt
      August.31.2020 at 12:18 pm

      Honestly, Nick has been the most reasonable voice here since at least the impeachment nonsense.

  3. emlisha
    August.31.2020 at 11:50 am

    US Dollar Rain Earns upto $550 to $750 per day by google fantastic job oppertunity provide for our community pepoles who,s already using facebook to earn money 85000$ every month and more through facebook and google new project to create money at home withen few hours.Everybody can get this job now and start earning online by just open this link and then go through instructions to get started……….HERE? Read More

  4. Lord of Strazele
    August.31.2020 at 11:56 am

    Why did Rand Paul walk through protesters in the first place? Who decided where Paul would exit and where protesting would occur? Why wasn’t the area cordoned off? My spidey senses are pinging.

    1. damikesc
      August.31.2020 at 12:00 pm

      “Why did Rand Paul walk through protesters in the first place?”

      “Did you see the dress that girl was wearing? What did she think would happen?” — LoS.

      “Who decided where Paul would exit and where protesting would occur? Why wasn’t the area cordoned off? My spidey senses are pinging.”

      You mean DC can’t actually govern itself worth a damn? And they want to give them a state now?

      1. Longtobefree
        August.31.2020 at 12:10 pm

        They don’t give a damn about having a state; they just want two more democrats in the senate.

      2. Lord of Strazele
        August.31.2020 at 12:11 pm

        I have alot of questions about it. It seems fishy. Paul was then on TV using the confrontation to score political points. You gotta believe Paul knew he was walking into it? Imagine you’re the politican, surely you’re aware of the protesters? Why would you walk into that?

        1. John
          August.31.2020 at 12:16 pm

          There is nothing fishy about it you fucking asshole. Paul and his wife walked down a public street and were nearly killed were it not for the police showing up. The fault is with the rioters and no one else.

        2. Overt
          August.31.2020 at 12:22 pm

          Have you ever been to Washington DC? The entire area behind the White House is a big park, with public streets on either side. You can only get into this area from specific gates. If you were leaving Trump’s speech, the only way you walk home is along these public walkways.

          Now I certainly wonder about these protests- specifically who knew to go to these sections in order to confront people leaving the speech?

          1. John
            August.31.2020 at 12:24 pm

            The exits from the White House are very obvious and easy to see. It wasn’t hard for the protesters to figure out where people were going to be leaving the White House grounds.

    2. John
      August.31.2020 at 12:15 pm

      No one decided anything except for the protesters who figured out what exit people were using to get out of the White House and started attacking people. You don’t park in the White House grounds. Even someone like Rand Paul doesn’t do that. And there is only a couple of exits. The protesters were waiting.

      Beyond that, even if he did choose to walk through the protesters, it is a free country. That doesn’t give them the right to assault him. And fuck you for implying it does or that anyone but the animals who assaulted him are to blame for what they did.

  5. damikesc
    August.31.2020 at 12:00 pm

    When their violent and destructive behavior is tolerated by local communities and SUPPORTED by the outside (Democrats have been protecting the rioters for months now), that is becomes more widespread is not a surprise.

    1. Longtobefree
      August.31.2020 at 12:12 pm

      You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.

      https://thefederalist.com/2020/08/31/meet-the-rioting-criminals-kamala-harris-helped-bail-out-of-jail/

      (But of course, the other truth is that Trump personally did all the rioting that ever was)

  6. Jerryskids
    August.31.2020 at 12:03 pm

    Amazing how these protests are only now becoming dangerous after 3 months of being mostly peaceful. What changed?

    1. Jerryskids
      August.31.2020 at 12:05 pm

      (Yeah, that’s sarcasm, we all know what changed – the polling data changed, that’s what changed, and now the church has been issued new hymnals to sing from.)

      1. Formerly Cynical Asshole
        August.31.2020 at 12:12 pm

        the church has been issued new hymnals to sing from

        And the new hymnal is really the same as the old hymnal. “It’s all Trump’s fault” on every page.

    2. Ron
      August.31.2020 at 12:11 pm

      the previous 30 people murdered by rioters didn’t count until now why. Because a few people have realized that if the police won’t do anything about it then the people have to. and so it starts the people started to stand up to the left and left recognizes this. the left better get their people to stop or it will only get worse because people aren’t buying the claim that the riots are all a right wing conspiracy. most people but not the people on reddit or medium those people are f’ing stupid

  7. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.31.2020 at 12:06 pm

    Just keep up the ‘good work’ till November, thank you!

  8. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.31.2020 at 12:08 pm

    They blame the white supremacists of Portland

    Because if there’s one thing we all know about Portland it’s that it’s absolutely lousy with white supremacists.

    1. lap83
      August.31.2020 at 12:13 pm

       “People justify the things in their mind. They blame the white supremacists of Portland, or the city government, or the cops. And they see what they’re doing as creating some sort of justice.”

      They blame those people in the same way that Nazis blamed the Jews. If they didn’t want to be shipped off to camps then they should have thought of that before deciding to be Jews

    2. H. Farnham
      August.31.2020 at 12:13 pm

      Close, Portland is full of white-privilege supremacists. They still think whites and white-culture are superior; they just feel really bad about it.

  9. John
    August.31.2020 at 12:23 pm

    You cannot overstate how vile the Portland mayor, and the Oregon governors are. They refused to enforce the law and protect their own citizens from violent mobs. Worse, they did so for the most cynical and awful political motivations. There is no doubt in my mind they allowed these riots to happen assuming that Trump would overreact and put them down which would then allow Trump to be portrayed as a tyrant. They allowed chaos for the most rank and base political purposes.

    The result of this is not only the death and destruction caused by Antifa but now the death caused by the inevitable backlash. The public isn’t going to sit back and allow Antifa to terrorize and burn down their homes. They will pick up guns and start shooting people like they did in Wisconsin and Austin. Antifa will no doubt do the same. As a result, you end up with something like Northern Ireland were each side has what amounts to death squads. Once political violence starts, it is very hard to stop and usually escalates into a cycle of revenge.

    The US is very lucky it is such a large nation with such a decentralized federal system. I don’t think this lawlessness is going to spread and destroy the entire country. But, it already has turned Portland into a war zone along with Minneapolis. All of the blood from this is on the hands of the Democratic Party and it’s media operatives who have done nothing but encouraged and enabled political violence committed by the left.

  10. Ken Shultz
    August.31.2020 at 12:25 pm

    “If you’re a 22-year-old and you’re home and you’re not in school anymore, and maybe your job has gone away because a lot of jobs were lost in Portland” due to the COVID-19 lockdowns, “you’re looking for identity and you’re looking for people to hang out with,” says Rommelmann, who has interviewed dozens of protestors. “Then you put on an outfit and you go out every night and you feel energized and part of something.”

    —-Nancy Rommelmann

    Nancy Rommelmann is full of awesome, and this is the kind of awesome journalism we used to expect from Reason. This is the kind of journalism Lanny Friedlander wanted but saw missing from the national conversation when he founded this magazine in 1968.

    “When REASON speaks of poverty, racism, the draft, the war, studentpower, politics, and other vital issues, it shall be reasons, not slogans, it gives for conclusions . . . . Proof, not belligerent assertion. Logic, not legends. Coherance (sic), not contradictions. This is our promise: this is the reason for REASON”.

    —-Lanny Friedlander

    Reason, Issue One, Volume One

    https://www.nytimes.com/2011/05/07/us/07friedlander.html

    We need this kind of journalism in 2020, too–now more than ever, actually, as journalism standards have broken down across the politicial spectrum and even some on Reason’s staff seem to think the object of journalism is to sell noble lies.

    The primary weapon of libertarianism is persuasion, persuasion comes from credibility, and credibility depends on an honest evaluation of the facts. Rommelman’s reporting has been a solid contrast to what I’ve seen everywhere else in this regard. She’s like a breath of smart air.

    More Rommelmann is better.

    1. John
      August.31.2020 at 12:27 pm

      Several people have commented on reason who say that for over a decade Portland attracted a large number of young people who can best be described as “the dirtbag left”. A lot of young people with no interest in earning a living or doing much of anything except drugs and beg and be an activist of some sort have been coming to Portland for years. When the mayor started letting Antifa riot, they had a huge supply of willing recruits.

Please to post comments