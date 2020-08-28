Rand Paul

Protesters Tell Rand Paul, Who Wrote the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, To Say Breonna Taylor's Name

Screaming "say her name" at the senator who sponsored a police accountability act named for Breonna Taylor

(Screenshot via Twitter)

As President Donald Trump concluded his Republican National Convention acceptance speech Thursday night, the largely peaceful demonstrations outside the White House grew more tense and confrontational. Speech attendees leaving the area were heckled, and a crowd of protesters surrounded Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) and his wife, Kelley Paul.

The police prevented the protesters from getting close to the Pauls, but there was a great deal of shoving. Someone attempted to throw a bike at them, and the officer escorting the Pauls was briefly knocked off balance. Sen. Paul later told Fox News that he feared for their safety.

"I truly believe this with every fiber of my being, had they gotten at us they would have gotten us to the ground, we might not have been killed, might just have been injured by being kicked in the head, or kicked in the stomach until we were senseless," he said.

Recall that Paul is no stranger to physical violence: He was brutally attacked by his next-door-neighbor in 2017, suffering injuries to his ribs and lungs. He was also present at the 2017 Congressional baseball game shooting.

Here is footage of last night's encounter:

It's notable that the protesters repeatedly shouted at Paul to "say her name." The her in question is Breonna Taylor, a woman who police killed during a no-knock raid on her home in the middle of the night on March 13. Taylor is an unambiguous victim of police violence and of unnecessary Drug War tactics, and protesters are right to demand justice for her.

Paul, though, has done much more than just saying Taylor's name: He sponsored the Justice for Breonna Taylor Act, which would prohibit no-knock raids.

"After talking with Breonna Taylor's family, I've come to the conclusion that it's long past time to get rid of no-knock warrants," said Paul back in June. "This bill will effectively end no-knock raids in the United States."

It would be wrong to physically intimidate the Pauls in any case. But the crowd also failed to recognize that their alleged foe is one of the most consistent voices for criminal justice reform in the U.S. Senate. To borrow a favorite phrase of the woke activist crowd: Educate yourself, street protesters.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Rev. Arthur L. Kuckland
    August.28.2020 at 11:11 am

    Why does the writer think BLM has anything to do with police brutality? Their platform only has that they want to be in charge of who get brutalized

    2. Just Say'n
      August.28.2020 at 11:46 am

      Not to mention that trying to find a black person at a BLM event is like an endless game of “Where’s Waldo”

  2. perlchpr
    August.28.2020 at 11:12 am

    “Protestors uneducated, news at elev– oh wait. That’s not news.”

  3. Mickey Rat
    August.28.2020 at 11:15 am

    It is a mob, it runs on emotion rather than intellect. The knowledge of the whole is less than the sum of its parts.

  4. Nardz
    August.28.2020 at 11:16 am

    Kyle showed us how the left must be dealt with.
    Be like Kyle

    1. Juice
      August.28.2020 at 11:46 am

      Seen Kyle?

      /couldn’t resist

  5. Terry Anne Lieber (Don't Feed Tony)
    August.28.2020 at 11:16 am

    BLM has more to do with spreading anti-Semitism than advocating police reforms.

    I mean, defunding the police and destroying the life of police officers doesn’t really sound like a viable solution to me.

  7. Brian
    August.28.2020 at 11:23 am

    People sure do come up with stupid shit. “Say her name! It will change everything!”

    1. Illocust
      August.28.2020 at 11:46 am

      The great thing about demanding symbolic only gestures is if people refuse to do it you can criticize them for being against the thing and if they do not do it you can criticize them for doing empty actions instead of something substantial.

      1. Brian
        August.28.2020 at 11:53 am

        I think it’s weird to see the intimidation that’s been going on with forcing people to say this, do that, in public by mobs of angry people, and then we think mailing every single person in the USA a ballot to mail in is a great way to do elections: no privacy in a voting booth, no security, just hope the mob doesn’t come to your door and start threatening you to hand over your ballot and keep quiet.

    2. Dillinger
      August.28.2020 at 12:18 pm

      making someone say a name is violence

  8. Earth Skeptic
    August.28.2020 at 11:28 am

    “Educate yourself, street protesters.”

    They already did. But it turns out that a BA in gender studies and reading endless social media screeds make people stupider.

  9. Number 2
    August.28.2020 at 11:29 am

    Have Biden and Harris condemned this? If not, isn’t their silence an implicit endorsement of this attack? And isn’t this attack the result of Michelle Obama’s intemperate comments last week about the “highest level of government!”

    Because you know damn well that if it had been a Democrat who had been attacked this is exactly the type of thing the NYT and WaPo editorial pages would be saying.

  10. CE
    August.28.2020 at 11:30 am

    it’s hard for some people to see nuance beyond “Republican bad”. that’s why cities with “systemic racism” and brutal police tactics remain under Democrat control for decades, despite obvious failures to improve anything.

  11. John
    August.28.2020 at 11:42 am

    After attacking Paul, they made up for it by threatening to burn down St. John’s church. So, they have got that going for them.

    Anyone who actually cares about police brutality and accountability should hate BLM. The have accomplished nothing except associate any support for police reform with rioting and chaos. The backlash that is resulting from this is going to set police reform efforts back 40 years.

    If rioting and looting were not enough, BLM picks victims to champion that are completely unsympathetic and guaranteed to divide people and do nothing to further their stated cause. If you cause is police reform, you don’t champion cases of felons shot by police after violently resisting arrest. Even if it is true that the felon was unjustly shot, championing their case does nothing to further your cause since the circumstances make people less likely to be sympathetic and give those who are inclined to support the police plenty to argue that the shooting was justified.

    If BLM or any other movement actually wanted to accomplish real reform, they would have championed the case of the couple the police murdered in Houston. Those people were not criminals. Their murder was the result of a warrant obtained by fraud for reasons why still don’t understand. There is no way to defend the police actions in that case. And the victims not being criminals means the case shows people that it can happen to them not just felons and sex offenders who were in the pubic’s mind asking for it. It is more than a bit revealing that BLM on the one hand claims the whole country is racist and to also want police reform but then refuses to champion the cause of any white person murdered by the police. If you think the whole country is racist and you want them to support police reform, wouldn’t championing white victims do more to further that than black ones?

    They don’t do that. And they pick only the most unappealing victims because the people who run BLM are Marxists who have no interest in obtaining any police reform or doing anything other than tear the country apart in hopes doing so will allow them to take over. There are a lot of well meaning dumb white people who have been duped into supporting BLM. The reality is, however, the leadership and the purpose of the group was never to make anything better but only to divide people and create chaos and harm in hopes doing so will enable them to obtain political power.

    As someone on here has said before, that isn’t how you get more Trump, it is how you get Pinochet. Thanks to these assholes and their retarded mob of followers we are going to end up with a much worse criminal justice system than we had and it will be a decade or more before we can even think about achieving any real reform. I hate these people. And everyone who cares about civil liberties should as well.

    1. Just Say'n
      August.28.2020 at 11:45 am

      No one should interfere with these rioters giving their supporters what they want. Let St. John’s burn. They want that, so no one should interfere.

      1. John
        August.28.2020 at 11:49 am

        The problem is that the backlash to this is going to be nasty. And anyone criticizing the police or pushing for reform is going to be associated with rioting and lawlessness. For that alone, these people should be considered the scum of the earth.

    2. Mickey Rat
      August.28.2020 at 11:52 am

      The couple in Houston does not fit the narrative that black people are being targeted by police and other government authority. The story they are pursuing is that of collective victimhood. Acknowledging that incident would acknowledge that trying to police recreational drug use has corrupted our law enforcement procedures from the police tactics to how judges issue warrants.

      1. lap83
        August.28.2020 at 12:00 pm

        Oops didn’t see that someone had already basically said what I did in my post

    3. lap83
      August.28.2020 at 11:58 am

      “If you think the whole country is racist and you want them to support police reform, wouldn’t championing white victims do more to further that than black ones?”

      Acknowledging the existence of white victims hurts the narrative

      1. John
        August.28.2020 at 12:01 pm

        Yes. And that shows that they have no interest in anything except using the cause of police reform as a way to gain power. Yet the useful idiots at reason keep making common cause with them

        1. lap83
          August.28.2020 at 12:14 pm

          Yeah like you mentioned before, it can’t be sheer coincidence that they only care about justice for the least sympathetic people.

          It is almost comical, with George Floyd I even thought for a few days “oh wow, they finally have a victim who wasn’t trying to kill someone or in the middle of robbing a convenience store” but even he turns out to have probably died from all of the drugs in his system

          Its all part of the brainwashing strategy. You have to make people turn off their ability to think for themselves so you can be sure they are 100% loyal to your stupid cause

          1. John
            August.28.2020 at 12:17 pm

            They intentionally choose people who likely deserved it because that will divide people. If they chose actual sympathetic victims, everyone would agree, the problem might get better, and they would be left without a means to try and obtain more power. It is so fucking obvious what they are doing.

            1. Jerryskids
              August.28.2020 at 12:28 pm

              I think it’s part of the “Big Lie” strategy – if you’re loyal to us you’re going to have to agree that even the most foul creature is an angel of heaven to prove that loyalty. It’s the same way you’re forced to say what you know to be untrue, what they know to be untrue, what they know you know to be untrue in order to shove your face in the fact that you’re a lying piece of dogshit and that you’ve acknowledged and accepted that you’re a lying piece of dogshit.

        2. Velvet Thunder
          August.28.2020 at 12:24 pm

          I think another aspect why they choose such complicated cases, especially when it pertains to the lower-level “foot soldiers” who are too dumb to have a sinister plan, is something Coleman Hughes brought up on 5th Column this week: A lot of these people are just trying to signal how virtuous they are. Calling out police abuse when it’s obvious doesn’t make you any MORE virtuous than everyone else, which is their goal. To do that you need to take a stand when the foundation is shakier.

        3. 6cc2d28
          August.28.2020 at 12:26 pm

          Don’t forget Jojo and Spike! BLM lite 2020!

    4. Red Rocks White Privilege
      August.28.2020 at 12:12 pm

      This is why it’s impossible to live in a society that’s compatible with leftist demands, even in cases where you agree with them. They’ll take any concession you give and throw it back in your face, saying it’s not enough, or they’ll pretend you never did it to begin with. No matter how much you kiss their ass and tell them that you see them as individuals, they’ll still spit in your face.

      These people are psychotic. There’s literally no way decent people can co-exist with them. It’s either going to be them or us, and they’re the ones who set it up that way.

    5. Bill Dalasio
      August.28.2020 at 12:28 pm

      If rioting and looting were not enough, BLM picks victims to champion that are completely unsympathetic and guaranteed to divide people and do nothing to further their stated cause.

      It’s the nature of the Marxists. They don’t want to make a case to people. They want to intimidate people into denying the obvious. They want to break people’s integrity. A sympathetic or genuine victim would elicit genuine condemnation. Holding out a POS and demanding you pay homage to it forces you to deny your values and independent judgement. It’s O’Brien asking Winston Smith how many fingers he’s holding up.

  12. Just Say'n
    August.28.2020 at 11:44 am

    Why are we still pretending like this has anything to do with police reform? These are the “vote blue no matter who” riots. Your publication had harsher words for people who protested lock downs then it ever did for riots.

    1. D-Pizzle
      August.28.2020 at 12:00 pm

      In my opinion, the best way to reform the police is by breaking the police unions, but the left is not suggesting that. Attacks on any public employees union is the left’s line in the sand.

      1. Just Say'n
        August.28.2020 at 12:16 pm

        The best and most immediate way to reform police (though I agree with the union position) is to not criminalize everything, but the Left doesn’t want to do that. That would mean no “mask laws”, no shut downs, no raiding churches, no criminalizing cake bakers, no more noise complaints in their posh neighborhoods, no more calling the police because someone used the wrong pronoun or said a mean word.

        They don’t want police reform- they want submission

        1. Just Say'n
          August.28.2020 at 12:19 pm

          And, spoiler: maybe one writer at Reason actually wants police reform in actuality, because the rest of them are down with keep all that shit criminal.

  13. Juice
    August.28.2020 at 11:45 am

    I see people on Twitter talking about Rand Paul like he’s a neocon. It’s ridiculous. Just clueless.

    1. Just Say'n
      August.28.2020 at 11:46 am

      Not clueless- purposeful

    2. pickles
      August.28.2020 at 11:51 am

      “I see people on Twitter”

      I may have found the problem.

  14. Ron
    August.28.2020 at 11:50 am

    “the largely peaceful demonstrations outside the White House grew more tense and confrontational”

    Yea like a pack of wolves surrounding their prey they are peaceful until they launch. get over this peaceful bullshit they were there in waiting like a pack of wolves.

    1. John
      August.28.2020 at 12:02 pm

      If you are shouting that you plan to burn down churches and accosting people, you are not being peaceful

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        August.28.2020 at 12:14 pm

        To be fair, St. John’s is Christian In Name Only.

    2. The_Unknown_Pundit
      August.28.2020 at 12:08 pm

      Word

  15. Dillinger
    August.28.2020 at 11:55 am

    >>But the crowd also failed to recognize

    this borg is stupid.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    August.28.2020 at 11:58 am

    Voters.

  17. Ken Shultz
    August.28.2020 at 12:03 pm

    What we’re seeing on the streets isn’t really about police brutality, racism, or any other issue. Ultimately, what we’re seeing is a reaction to the biggest, swiftest economic collapse in American history. When people are scared and angry, they start looking for reasons to get stupid. If it hadn’t been police brutality and racism, it would have been something else. There have been dozens of Breonna Taylors and George Floyds in recent years. Why didn’t people go crazy like this over them? The answer is because they didn’t happen against the background of a pandemic driven economic collapse.

    And there’s a lesson here about how to talk to people–not just protesters but average people you meet who aren’t sure about they’re voting in November. Don’t let people bait you into talking about racism and police brutality when those aren’t really the issues on people’s minds. The reason they’re focusing on those issues is because they’re anxious about their safety, the virus, and the economy. The correct answer to the question of what President Trump plans to do about racism and police brutality is to talk about what President Trump did to make the job market better for working Americans–before the pandemic–than it had ever been in their lifetimes.

    1. Ken Shultz
      August.28.2020 at 12:07 pm

      When people accidentally smash their finger with a hammer, they may yell, “Jesus Christ!” or “Fuck!”.

      That isn’t because they’re thinking about religion or sex. It’s because they smashed their finger with a hammer.

      1. John
        August.28.2020 at 12:11 pm

        No Ken. There is no evidence of that. I this were in response to the economic downturn, the people rioting would be people who lost their jobs and homes as a result of it. And there is no evidence or indication that is who these people are at all. They are the same group of professional leftist dirtbags who have been protesting and rioting for years. They are just more active because it is an election year and the Democrats convinced themselves that allowing riots would hurt Trump.

        1. Ken Shultz
          August.28.2020 at 12:22 pm

          Oh, I’m not talking about anti-fa by themselves. Of course there are professional shitheads out there. The question is why they’ve suddenly gained so much traction–when they never had this kind of traction before. And the answer is that this economic collapse isn’t any different from all the other economic collapses in that regard.

          The same thing happened in the Los Angeles riots of ’92. As the rest of the country had largely recovered from the recession, the unemployment rate continued to increase in southern California.

          It’s just like a wildfire. There was plenty of rain two years ago, and the weeds grew six feet deep everywhere in California–and then there was a drought. The weeds dried up and turned into a million acres of kindling. You can say the wildfire was started by this or that campfire, but the real cause of the wildfire was the drought.

          That’s what we’re looking at here.

          P.S. The kids you see in the street are people who would be working in restaurants, as baristas, in tourism, and in various service industries–the industries that were hardest hit by the pandemic and the lockdowns. In other words, the demographic I see on the street are the young people most likely to be working in low paying service jobs–and our now most likely to be living in their mom’s basement. Do you see otherwise?

          1. Ken Shultz
            August.28.2020 at 12:24 pm

            “You can say the wildfire was started by this or that campfire, but the real cause of the wildfire was the drought.”

            If it hadn’t been the campfire, it would have been something else.

            And that doesn’t necessarily conflict with everything you’re saying. These professional grievance people don’t necessarily care what the grievance is–so long as you have a grievance and you’re willing to do something stupid because of it.

          2. John
            August.28.2020 at 12:25 pm

            But those kids would be rioting anyway and had been for years in Portland. And the Ferguson and Baltimore riots happened without the downturn. You can always get a riot going if you have a dedicated group of people willing to start one and a local government willing to allow it. The pandemic has nothing to do this. We could have not had the pandemic and still have 3% unemployment and would still be having these riots.

          3. Idle Hands
            August.28.2020 at 12:26 pm

            having out of work anxious 20 year olds is a fucking terrible idea and always leads to instability, chaos and probable regime change. The lockdowns accomplished this in spades.

        2. Idle Hands
          August.28.2020 at 12:24 pm

          These people have nothing to do John. All these people are either unemployed or work for some department or nonprofit whose offices haven’t and won’t be open for months. They weren’t really doing anything before but now they haven’t been able to do anything socially except this since April. Gyms, Bars, restaurants, sporting events, church, fuck just getting out of your house is fucking essential to stability. We are nation of broken people and the one’s trying to keep the lights, taking all the risks and incurring all the cost are still being castigated as villains wanting to kill grandma. I vacillate constantly but I don’t think it’s crazy to assume the worst is still ahead.

    2. Dillinger
      August.28.2020 at 12:16 pm

      >>The answer is because they didn’t happen against the background of a pandemic driven economic collapse.

      also being steered. “crowd” isn’t made up of individuals who would singularly march

  18. lap83
    August.28.2020 at 12:04 pm

    Some of them. But I think most of them are stereotypical dirtbag young people who will be high/hungover/in jail on election day. The real voters are the ones shaking their head at them

    1. lap83
      August.28.2020 at 12:04 pm

      blah this was supposed to be a reply to Fists “voters” comment

    2. Just Say'n
      August.28.2020 at 12:18 pm

      “dirtbag young people”

      The term you are looking for is “trust fund trash babies”.

  19. Formerly Cynical Asshole
    August.28.2020 at 12:04 pm

    To borrow a favorite phrase of the woke activist crowd: Educate yourself, street protesters.

    That would require them to be capable of educating themselves. They’re not. These people are mindless lemmings and NPCs repeating the same slogans over and over again. They’re incapable of original thought. This video fully supports that with the idiots repeatedly shouting “Her name is Breonna Taylor” just like the idiots in Fight Club repeating “His name is Robert Paulson.” Literally the same amount of independent thinking going on here.

    1. John
      August.28.2020 at 12:12 pm

      It would also require them actually caring about the causes they claim to be protesting about. They don’t care about police brutality. They care about protesting and inflicting as much damage and chaos as possible. The stated cause is just the current excuse.

  20. Mickey Rat
    August.28.2020 at 12:06 pm

    The media who cried “Sheep!”

  21. Idle Hands
    August.28.2020 at 12:19 pm

    You know how you get Pinochet? This is how you get Pinochet. Also they are making it an easy choice.

  22. John
    August.28.2020 at 12:23 pm

    Speaking of BLM, it is hysterical the NBA went refused to play and canceled the playoffs clearing the air for Trump’s acceptance speech. I doubt it makes any difference. It is not like the NBA was commanding decent ratings. But, you would have to have a heart of stone not to laugh at the unintentional symbolism of it.

    1. Dillinger
      August.28.2020 at 12:25 pm

      China telling the players to get the fuck back on the court 12 hours after Lebron cried havoc was cute.

Please to post comments