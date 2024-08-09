Remy: Dirt (Florida Georgia Line Parody)
Who said dirt was cheap?HD Download
Regulations are driving the cost of housing through the solar-ready roof.
Parody of Florida Georgia Line's "Dirt" written by Remy; performed by Remy; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.
LYRICS:
You need the lot bigger
Need this log thicker
You need to pay a really pricey, licensed pipe fitter
You can't put floors on it
Or put more doors on it
You need a sweaty dude to inspect on all fours on it
I've got buyer's remorse on it…
It's that permit approval the county is stuck on
That each minute passing you're spending a buck on
The constant code changes they're running amok on
The traffic studies you're stuck on
It's a roof that you must ensure is ready for solar
The toilet you're using the flushing is low-flow
It's front, rear, and side setback standards that leave your lot sparse
Makes it hard to build a 10 percent down white picket fence house on this dirt
You need a soil study
You need to check for mummies
Will we be done in ten months? Maybe, if you get lucky
Just a few more thousand…
I have no money…
This might be a bad time to add…
It's the windows you need to ensure are efficient
The fees for inspections and permits you're given
The chargers for spots for cars with low emissions
My bill and anger have risen.
It's the laws that require material-using
The costs that accrue for specialized disposing
It's the part of the land to the government you must revert
Makes it hard to build a 10 percent down white picket fence house on this dirt
- Producer: Austin Bragg
- Producer: Meredith Bragg
- Producer: John Carter