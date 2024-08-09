Remy: Dirt (Florida Georgia Line Parody)

Regulations are driving the cost of housing through the solar-ready roof.

Parody of Florida Georgia Line's "Dirt" written by Remy; performed by Remy; mastering by Ben Karlstrom.

LYRICS:

You need the lot bigger

Need this log thicker

You need to pay a really pricey, licensed pipe fitter

You can't put floors on it

Or put more doors on it

You need a sweaty dude to inspect on all fours on it

I've got buyer's remorse on it…

It's that permit approval the county is stuck on

That each minute passing you're spending a buck on

The constant code changes they're running amok on

The traffic studies you're stuck on

It's a roof that you must ensure is ready for solar

The toilet you're using the flushing is low-flow

It's front, rear, and side setback standards that leave your lot sparse

Makes it hard to build a 10 percent down white picket fence house on this dirt

You need a soil study

You need to check for mummies

Will we be done in ten months? Maybe, if you get lucky

Just a few more thousand…

I have no money…

This might be a bad time to add…

It's the windows you need to ensure are efficient

The fees for inspections and permits you're given

The chargers for spots for cars with low emissions

My bill and anger have risen.

It's the laws that require material-using

The costs that accrue for specialized disposing

It's the part of the land to the government you must revert

Makes it hard to build a 10 percent down white picket fence house on this dirt