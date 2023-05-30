Will A.I. Steal Our Jobs?

Remaking how humans work is a core part of every tech revolution, which the Austrian economist Joseph Schumpeter called "creative destruction"—a process that "incessantly revolutionizes the economic structure from within, incessantly destroying the old one, incessantly creating a new one."

Creative destruction doesn't only destroy jobs; it also creates new and better ones. "Humans have been doing robot jobs," says Flo Crivello, the founder and CEO of Lindy, which is building an artificial intelligence–powered personal assistant. "I think it's tragic that we're having humans perform such basic tasks all day."

"People mistakenly believe that there is a fixed amount of work to be performed in the economy," says Crivello. "The reality of it is that human needs and wants are infinite. The lifestyle that you and I live is actually better than the lifestyle of Louis XVI. And we still want more."

Technology frees up resources to create jobs that people in the past could never have imagined. And, no, this time isn't different.

