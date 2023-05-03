How 'Disinformation' Became Public Enemy No. 1
Join Reason on YouTube Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a discussion of Jacob Siegel's broadside against the "counter-disinformation complex" in Tablet magazine.
"Something monstrous is taking shape in America," writes Jacob Siegel in his March 28 story for Tablet magazine entitled, "A Guide to Understanding the Hoax of the Century: Thirteen ways of looking at disinformation."
Siegel says a worrying "synergy of state and corporate power" emerged in 2016 in service of crushing a so-called "disinformation" threat. The problem, says Siegel, is that the national security state, opportunistic politicians, and a compliant media have inflated this threat to serve their own purposes and in the process created a "digital leviathan" that threatens the liberties of all Americans.
Join Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern for a live chat with Siegel about his deep dive into what he's termed the "counter-disinformation complex."
Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.
- Producer: Bess Byers