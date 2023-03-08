Beating Crime Without Sacrificing Civil Liberties: Live With ex-NYC Police Commissioner Bill Bratton

How did New York City shed its crime-ridden reputation, going from a place with more than 2,200 murders a year, 93,000 violent robberies, and 500,000 annual felonies, to one of America's safest big cities? That's the question tackled in Gotham: The Fall and Rise of New York, a new documentary available for pre-order that will be released on-demand March 21.

Join former New York City police commissioner Bill Bratton, a subject of the documentary, and Reason's Nick Gillespie and Zach Weissmueller for a live discussion of his approach to policing and how to replicate the successes of New York City without inviting new civil liberties violations, this Thursday at 1 p.m. Eastern. Watch and leave questions and comments on the YouTube video above or on Reason's Facebook page.