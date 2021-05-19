Social Media

Facebook's Oversight Board Was Right To Ban Trump

It's a working model for non-state governance in cyberspace that is vastly preferable to government control of social media.

When Facebook's independent Oversight Board recently upheld the social media platform's ban on former President Donald Trump, the decision drew mostly negative reviews, with press outlets calling it "little more than judicial theater" or a "distraction" from more serious issues raised by Big Tech.

The Oversight Board comprises 20 individuals with backgrounds in tech, law, politics, and free speech activism. It's funded by an irrevocable trust set up by Facebook and has a legally binding final say over suspensions.

Its critics are wrong in at least two major ways.

First, the board made the right call in this case. It agreed that by its own rules, Facebook was justified in shutting down Trump after he twice posted praise of violent rioters even as they raised hell in the Capitol. It also correctly found that Facebook violated its terms of service by suspending Trump indefinitely. The board has given Mark Zuckerberg and company up to six months to render a final decision on the former president.

Second, and more importantly, the board is a serious model for non-state governance in cyberspace. It's far from perfect, but it's preferable to rules being forced on the service by politicians. Only up and running since the start of this year, the board has already been twice as likely to overturn Facebook's decisions as it is to uphold them, a strong show of accountability and seriousness of purpose.

In one case, the board restored images of naked breasts in a post about cancer that had been removed by an automated system. The board chastised the platform for making the decision without "proper human oversight." In another, Facebook had removed a post that inaccurately quoted Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels and implicitly compared him to Trump. Because Goebbels is on a list of prohibited people, the site took down the post even though it was intended as critical of both the Nazi and Trump. "Any rules which restrict freedom of expression must be clear, precise and publicly accessible," reads the decision, which also faulted Facebook for failing to inform the user why his post was originally taken down.

"I think there is actually a bit of a libertarian paradox here," John Samples, a vice president at the Cato Institute and a member of the Oversight Board, tells Reason in an interview. On the one hand, he says, there's an interest in no content moderation and leaving all decisions of what's on Facebook (or any other site) to end users who can control what they engage via filters and other tools. On the other hand, social media platforms are corporations that are trying to maximize shareholder value and the number of users by creating particular types of environments. He says that a private company moderating content on its platform is fully in keeping with libertarian principles. 

Calls to take away the rights of platforms to police their own sites are growing across the political spectrum. Republicans in Florida are trying to restrict social media platforms from banning users while Democrats in Colorado are pushing bans on hate speech. Progressives like Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and conservatives like Sen. Josh Hawley (R–Mo.) talk about treating social media platforms as common carriers, akin to telephone companies, that would be tightly regulated by the government.

Samples argued in a 2019 policy analysis that government regulation of social media is likely "unconstitutional" because it violates "the individual's right to free speech." While he believes that content moderation is inevitable because platforms want to create a particular sort of community, he also stresses it's really hard to do consistently at scale. Facebook, he says, can't and shouldn't be all things to all people, and that the best outcomes will always come from having a variety of different platforms doing a lot of different things in a lot of different ways so that people can pick and choose among alternatives.

"You don't want one set of rules for the entire world necessarily, but you also need different platforms, different kinds of entities. I would like to see difference rather than sameness," Samples says.

Arguments for government regulation may well carry the day. If they do, we'll all be more limited in not just what we'll be able to say but where we can say it.

Produced by Noor Greene; written and narrated by Nick Gillespie; audio by Ian Keyser; additional graphics by Paul Detrick.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Enjoy Every Sandwich

    Ah, so praising violent acts should result in being banned? So noted. I’ll be expecting this policy to be consistently applied…
    …stop laughing! Of course that’s what they’ll do, right?

  2. Moonrocks

    PRIVATE COMPANY THEY CAN DO WHATEVER THEY WANT as long as it agrees with the leftist agenda, otherwise—cue the pitchforks!

  3. Dillinger

    lol you’re still with this bullshit?

  4. Rossami

    Wow. Astonishing for one article to get so much wrong. About the only thing here that I agree with is that the Facebook Oversight Board model is less bad than the political-enforced rules being bandied about by totalitarians on both sides of the aisle.

    1. mad.casual

      About the only thing here that I agree with is that the Facebook Oversight Board model is less bad than the political-enforced rules being bandied about by totalitarians on both sides of the aisle.

      Even then, I’d add a ‘for now’ or ‘so far’. It’s dead simple to imagine a situation where Facebook’s competition or social activists take control of the oversight board (assuming any board is pristine to begin with) and force Facebook to serve people to serve it doesn’t want to or enforce rules against undesirables based on some (unstated) social imperative. Chicago is currently on its fourth or fifth iteration of independent police review boards in a similar arrangement.

      As I indicated below, either you publish everything or you moderate. Whether you moderate up front, internally, or on the backend via review boards, you still moderate and, moderation being a positive action, makes someone responsible for the moderation. The continued cat-and-mouse game of “We don’t moderate and if we did moderate, we’re not responsible for it.” is plain old moronic.

    2. Cogito Ergo Sum

      “…Facebook Oversight Board model is less bad than the political-enforced rules …”

      Now that is a ringing endorsement. If by “less bad” you mean badged armed thugs won’t track you down then I agree. Beyond that it is no less bad. FFS they are serving a political function.

      Fakebook is a public utility as far as I’m concerned. That’s right. Want be the only dickhead on the block after buying all of the competition in the public square then it easily becomes a utility and no longer gets 230 protections.

      And what mad said too.

  5. JohannesDinkle

    Tlaib calling for the abolition of Israel – something probably likely to cause more deaths than a Capitol invasion – is really OK? “Palestine free from the river to the sea” means “kill the Jews.”
    But that’s fine, because it is a cause approved of the Facebook censors.

    1. JesseAz

      Just Google from Palestine to the sea and look at Facebook results. All over their platform.

    2. Moonrocks

      Avowedly antisemitic terrorist organizations that are avowedly hostile to the US get to keep their facebook pages.

  6. JesseAz

    First, the board made the right call in this case. It agreed that by its own rules, Facebook was justified in shutting down Trump after he twice posted praise of violent rioters even as they raised hell in the Capitol. It also correctly found that Facebook violated its terms of service by suspending Trump indefinitely. The board has given Mark Zuckerberg and company up to six months to render a final decision on the former president.

    This whole paragraph says your headline is wrong. Facebook violated their own terms.

    Likewise, why are you supporting arbitrary application of rules? 2 posts supporting a protest??? Do you need the blm support from democrats also year?

    Libertarians should never defend censorship.

  7. mad.casual

    “I think there is actually a bit of a libertarian paradox here,” John Samples, a vice president at the Cato Institute and a member of the Oversight Board, tells Reason in an interview. On the one hand, he says, there’s an interest in no content moderation and leaving all decisions of what’s on Facebook (or any other site) to end users who can control what they engage via filters and other tools. On the other hand, social media platforms are corporations that are trying to maximize shareholder value and the number of users by creating particular types of environments.

    Seems like Britschgi isn’t the only retard at Reason/Cato who doesn’t understand the distinction between a paradox and a plain contradiction. “Anybody who wants to get out of combat duty isn’t really crazy.” is a paradox. “Whether you moderate up front or on the back end via mock jury, be responsible for your moderation. If you aren’t responsible for your own actions, others will be.” is not a paradox.

    1. JesseAz

      And completely missing is support for arbitrary application of their rules. Cato is for that for some reason.

    2. mad.casual

      A magazine insisting that S230 as a requisite for the internet to exist trumpeting private, independent oversight that is largely free from S230 restrictions/protections is a paradox.

  8. First, the board made the right call in this case.

    No it didn’t. Oh, and we’ll just ignore “right” and “wrong” in relation to a private company that can do whatever it wants, even in contradiction of its own “rules” because we’re all friends here. For instance, had you been paying any attention to the Big Tech miasma, they reserve the right to change their rules at any time, including retroactively, with little or no notice. So the “rules” are nothing more than a fig leaf.

    Moving on.

    It agreed that by its own rules, Facebook was justified in shutting down Trump after he twice posted praise of violent rioters even as they raised hell in the Capitol.

    I notice you don’t link to the tweet.

    But lets for a moment, pretend he did. (he didn’t, but let’s just pretend). By Facebook’s “own rules” that we seem to now suddenly hold in high regard and even use the term “legal” in relation to them, pretty much 90% of the Democratic party and the entire network of CNN, including but not limited to its individual commentators would have been banned from Facebook as well… if we’re giving such deference to Facebook’s so-called “rules”.

    Moving on.

    Second, and more importantly, the board is a serious model for non-state governance in cyberspace.

    It is not a serious model. It’s a model which is laughable at best. At best. It’s nothing more than a theatrical agency, only employed in the most high-profile cases, created by a company that seriously believes it can “fact check” its way to an ultimate truth in every possible utterance made on their platform.

    Shit, I’m realizing the required response to this shit is going to be longer than the article.

    1. In one case, the board restored images of naked breasts in a post about cancer that had been removed by an automated system.

      If this is an example of “the board” overruling facebook, I’m now officially more underwhelmed than I was a few minutes ago. The board made the most basic common-sense decision over an utterly retarded AI algorithm that should have never been given “moderation power” to begin with. It should only be employed as a tool to flag content, which should then later be reviewed by a human Facebook moderator who lives and works in Silicon Valley and… oh… well, I see the folly of that too. Never mind. The algorithm is probably about as reliable.

    2. He says that a private company moderating content on its platform is fully in keeping with libertarian principles.

      It’s in keeping with libertarian free-market principles in that you can do what you want with your property. Facebook’s actions are almost entirely outside of libertarian principles in regards to the culture of liberty. Facebook can be within its legal rights as a corporation, but still be the most odious institution on the planet, run by odious little people with odious ideas.

    3. “You don’t want one set of rules for the entire world necessarily, but you also need different platforms, different kinds of entities. I would like to see difference rather than sameness,” Samples says.

      Sameness is what you’ve got, and there’s irrefutable proof of that. The microsecond a platform arises that allows content that isn’t nominally allowed on Facebook, either by action or implication, that platform is shut down by the rest of the Silicon Valley oligarchy.

      Or you think it’s just crazy wisdom-of-crowds coincidence that a Trump ban happens across pretty much every platform within 24 hours.

  9. Nardz

    https://twitter.com/JackPosobiec/status/1395055221240442880?s=19

    Biden is quoting Chairman Mao

    “Biden praises growing number of women graduating from U.S. Coast Guard Academy, noting Class of 2021 is over one-third female: “There’s a saying…’Women hold up half the world.’ It’s an absolutely stupid position not to make sure sure they represent at least half of what we do.” [Video]”

    1. JesseAz

      He uses that line a lot. His favorite from Mao.

  10. Pepin the short

    Suck that cock Nick

  11. Mother's Lament

    Notice how Gillespie deliberately ignores the fact that these companies actions were directed from 430 South Capitol Street.

    This is pissing all over the first amendment by elected officials in the worst way, and if you don’t think so then you’re no libertarian.

Please to post comments