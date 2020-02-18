Bernie Sanders

With Bernie Sanders in the Lead, Is Democratic Socialism Unstoppable?

Sanders wins New Hampshire while Michael Bloomberg rockets into second place. Plus: Bill Barr's DOJ, Trump's budget, and more.

(Paul Christian Gordon/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

With Bernie Sanders in the Lead, Is Democratic Socialism Unstoppable?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) squeaked out a victory in last week's New Hampshire primary, but now he has a new threat to contend with: former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, whose formidable pocketbook has helped put his campaign near the top of national polls. Is Bernie's vision of Democratic socialism the future? Or will Bloomberg's blend of technocratic competence and paternalism win out?

Here to discuss the latest wave of Democratic party infighting on this week's Reason Roundtable are special guests Robby Soave and Stephanie Slade, along with Nick Gillespie. Peter Suderman fills in for Matt Welch as host.

Also up for debate: Is Bill Barr Trump's hatchet man? Does President Trump think he's above the law? What's Roger Stone got to do with any of this? And what's with Trump's big new budget plan?

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: 'The Plan's Working' Cooper Cannell

Relevant links from the show:

"Is Bloomberg vs. Sanders the 2020 Nightmare Scenario?" by Eric Boehm.

"Bill Barr Knew He Would Be a Hatchet Man for Trump," by J.D. Tuccille

"How Much More Should Trump Be Spending on You?" by Nick Gillespie

Sinking in the Swamp: How Trump's Minions and Misfits Poisoned Washington, by Lachlan Markay  Asawin Suebsaeng

"Trump's Budget Plan Is an Economic Fantasy," by Peter Suderman

"President Trump, Betsy DeVos Want To Reduce the Education Department's Size and Power," by Robby Soave

"The Good News Is That We Probably Won't Elect a Socialist. The Bad News Is That We Already Have, Many Times," by Nick Gillespie

"Bloomberg's Awful Old Quotes Defending Unconstitutional Stop-and-Frisk Are Coming Back to Haunt Him," by Scott Shackford

"Roger Stone Inauguration Outfit Twitter Roast Is Hilarious," via New York 

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Stephanie Slade is managing editor of Reason.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Zeb
    February.18.2020 at 3:35 pm

    I don’t think Bernie will get the nomination. I think there will be a not-Bernie candidate emerging soon with at least half of the primary vote.
    Maybe that’s wishful thinking, but I certainly hope that no kind of socialism is inevitable.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 3:46 pm

      I didn’t think he would either Zeb but I am starting to change my mind. Here is the thing with Bernie, he has a real and significant group of supporters who really want him to be the nominee and he has a reason why he wants to be the nominee other than he hears it is a sweet gig. Sure, his reasons for wanting to be President involve taking power and destroying the country but his supporters don’t understand that.

      What other Democratic Candidate has either of those things much less both. None of them seem to have any sort of natural constituency or core group of supporters. Honestly, while I can identify the Bernie Bros, I can’t tell you who supports any of these other candidates. And none of them seem to have developed a justification for being the nominee. Worse still, they all have enthusiastically adopted the worst of Bernie’s ideas. So, they really have nothing to offer. If you hate Bernie, you still get the worst of his ideas if you vote for Creepy Pete or Bloomberg. And If you love Bernie, why vote for the fake Bernie when you can vote for the real thing?

      I think he might win the nomination. I think he is likely to win it.

      1. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.18.2020 at 4:00 pm

        Good points, but looking at the NH and IA tallies [well, as best they can figure] and the recent polls, it seem Uncle Bernie will garner about 30%, while the more “moderate” candidates [relatively speaking] constitute the remainder among them. I suspect when it comes down to the wire. most of them will glom on the the imperial dictator even if he is literally buying the nomination.

        And I would not be at all surprised if he takes Broom Hilda as his running mate, in order to encourage African Americans to collectively hold their noses and vote for him.

        1. John
          February.18.2020 at 4:04 pm

          Every nominee of either party I have ever seen had a core constituency. I can’t figure out what any of the candidates’ core constituency is other than Bernie. Biden had a little bit of one among old people. But now that Biden has gone tits up, I don’t see any of them having one. And I don’t see them getting one. If anyone other than Bernie wins the nomination it will be by default because I can’t see any of them attracting any positive support on their own or anything other than “I am voting for this guy because I am a Democrat and I won’t vote for Bernie”. That may be enough but it will be the weakest major party nominee ever. Weaker than Hillary. As bad as Hillary was, there is no denying she had a core group of supporters who loved her.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            February.18.2020 at 4:09 pm

            Plus, some women could gush over the First Woman President trope.

          2. Quo Usque Tandem
            February.18.2020 at 4:10 pm

            “As bad as Hillary was, there is no denying she had a core group of supporters who loved her.”

            That she did, and [thank God] it wasn’t enough. Most people love authority, as long as they believe it will be directed only against those whom they do not like or agree with.

            My bets is it will be a Bloomberg/ Stacy Abrams ticket. And Democratic voters will mostly care that it is a Democrat and and African American running, and not Trump.

            1. John
              February.18.2020 at 4:14 pm

              Bloomberg Abrams ticket is not a bad guess. Oh my God will that be awful. And yes, the nominee will get 43% of the vote by just being the nominee. But short of Trump being caught with a live boy or a dead girl or the economy collapsing, I can’t see how that ticket wins.

        2. SIV
          February.18.2020 at 4:22 pm

          Just because someone’s preferred candidate is a so-called “moderate” doesn’t preclude their second or third choice being Bernie Sanders. The Vermont Senator picks up support everytime another candidate falters or withdraws.

  2. loveconstitution1789
    February.18.2020 at 3:45 pm

    Any of these Democrat asshats will lose Election 2020 to President Donald J. Trump.

    Bernie Sanders is not even a (D) Democrat. He’s an (I) Independent.

    1. damikesc
      February.18.2020 at 3:48 pm

      And if Bloomberg wins, there is little chance a Bernie bro will support him. And Bloomy is the most authoritarian candidate running by a significant margin.

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 3:57 pm

        I can’t see them supporting Bloomberg either. But lots of people disagree with us on that.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          February.18.2020 at 4:02 pm

          You may be underestimating their willingness to get violent if Bernie doesn’t get the nod. Call them snowflakes individually, but they have never been held accountable for anything, and the mob has a mind of its own.

          They may very well think they can riot and assault people w/ no consequences toward themselves.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            February.18.2020 at 4:06 pm

            I think it matters what group and where. AntiFa is all paper thugish in Portland and Charlottesville.

            At Kent State with Kaitlin Bennett, all the mob did was throw hot coffees and other beverages.

            Nobody Lefties or police fucked with the Virginia armed protesters at the state capitol.

          2. John
            February.18.2020 at 4:08 pm

            Some of them might get violent but all they will accomplish is getting themselves thrown in jail. You think the police and mayor of Milwaukee are going to let them attack other Democrats? Fat chance.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        February.18.2020 at 4:02 pm

        Bloomberg being authoritarian might be the only redeeming quality that Bernie Bros like about Michael ‘El Duche’ Bloomberg.

      3. Quo Usque Tandem
        February.18.2020 at 4:05 pm

        My bet is Bloomers will buy the nomination and the Bernie’s will sit it out. Don’t know if that will make a big enough difference in the general election. As I posted above, he will need to “overcome” his racial foibles to get a plurality of African Americans to get out and vote for him. Maybe he will choose Stacy Abrams as his running mate over Killary toward that end. She certainly seems willing:

        https://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2020/02/17/stacey-abrams-possible-vice-president-pick-the-view-sot-ip-vpx.cnn

        1. loveconstitution1789
          February.18.2020 at 4:07 pm

          The Democrats have to try to lock up the fleeing Black voters. Trump is winning the economic advantage with Black Americans. A Black VP is perfect Token move for Democrats.

          1. Quo Usque Tandem
            February.18.2020 at 4:13 pm

            “A Black VP is perfect Token move for Democrats”

            Yep; and what better way for Bloomers to make amends for all the stop and frisk and redlining. And send millions to Sharpton and that will certainly take care of it.

    2. MikeOxlong
      February.18.2020 at 4:49 pm

      A semantic label that will probably help him during the general, since Independent are usually the swing voters anyway

  3. TrickyVic (old school)
    February.18.2020 at 4:03 pm

    Sanders fans love his ideas. But they don’t want to pay for them. Support for Medicare for All goes down when the question mentions a tax increase on you.

    If Sanders gets elected, his big ticket items are DOA with Congress.

  4. Mother's lament
    February.18.2020 at 4:05 pm

    Better authoritarian Communist Sanders than authoritarian Fascist Bloomberg I suppose. It’s like its 1943 and the choice is between Uncle Joe and Adolf.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      February.18.2020 at 4:10 pm

      Bernie Sanders had a heart attack. Guy is living on borrowed minutes.

      It does not matter who Democrats put up. Trump is gonna clean their clocks.

  5. creech
    February.18.2020 at 4:20 pm

    All this talk about Bloomie picking Hillary as his veep: wouldn’t the constitution require one of them to move, “toot sweet,” from New York State? Somewhere I actually heard talk that Bloomie will go for the biggest pander and pick a colored woman, i.e. Michelle Obama, as his veep choice. That would help him, or even Buttedge, with perceived weakness among African American voters.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 4:26 pm

      I don’t think he will go for Hillary. The Stacy Abrams pick Quo mentions above seems like a really good guess. If the Dems nominate a white male, it is a guarantee they will pick a black woman to satisfy the identity groups.

  6. Ryan (formally HTT)
    February.18.2020 at 4:26 pm

    I hope Bernie wins the primary. He’ll win two states in the general and we’ll get to watch all you moron editors squirm to avoid supporting the guy in charge during the greatest economic boom in the history of the world. Who ya gonna pick, the guy capitalist or the socialist?

    I’m kidding of course, you’ll all weasel your way out of it knowing damn well who is generating clicks to pay the bills.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 4:41 pm

      Part of me is terrified of that lunatic getting that close to the nomination. But, I can’t help but agree with you. And that is not because I am certain he will lose, though I think he will, but because Bernie is at least honest about what he wants to do. Bernie represents what the core of the Democratic Party actually believes. Lets have an election and see what the country thinks of that. I think ultimately it would be a very good thing to stop all of the lying and just let the country have an actual choice.

  7. H. Farnham
    February.18.2020 at 4:34 pm

    I hope Slade sticks around Reason for awhile. She seems to do a pretty good job of objectively viewing multiple sides of an issue.

