Reason Roundup

Is Bloomberg vs. Sanders (vs. Trump) the 2020 Nightmare Scenario?

Plus: Virginia's assault weapon ban gets shot down, Trump's tariffs face new legal scrutiny, and why you don't want Amy Klobuchar on your bar trivia team

|

BloombergRatio
(Source: Twitter, Michael Bloomberg campaign ad)

The Democratic presidential field remains one of the most wide-open races in recent political memory, but two of the top campaigns spent the weekend acting like it's all come down to them. If they're right, libertarians might want to find somewhere to hide for the next four years.

On Monday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg posted an online ad that criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.)—and his aggressive online supporters, the Bernie bros—for engaging in Trump-like campaign tactics. That ad came after days of stepped-up criticism from Sanders, who has called attention to Bloomberg's support for stop-and-frisk and accused the former mayor of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.

Sanders responded by pointing out that Bloomberg has some bros of his own.

The increasingly nasty sniping between Sanders and Bloomberg suggests that each man sees the other as his biggest rival. Sanders is coming off strong if not convincing performances in Iowa and New Hampshire, while Bloomberg's poll numbers are being carried skyward by a golden rocket of advertising. The socialist and the billionaire will square off in Wednesday's debate in Las Vegas—the first debate for which Bloomberg has qualified after his late entry into the race.

While many other outcomes remain possible, it's easy to imagine Sanders consolidating the progressive lane and centrist Democrats lining up behind Bloomberg for lack of a better alternative (assuming former Vice President Joe Biden can't pull out of his current nose-dive).

Facing the prospect of a second Trump term or Sanders' promised revolution, some voters are understandably tempted to see Bloomberg as the moderate alternative. That, as New York Times columnist Ross Douthat warns, dangerously underestimates Bloomberg's own authoritarian tendencies:

Trump's authoritarian tendencies are naked on his Twitter feed, but Bloomberg's imperial instincts, his indifference to limits on his power, are a conspicuous feature of his career. Trump jokes about running for a third term; Bloomberg actually managed it, bulldozing through the necessary legal changes. Trump tries to bully the F.B.I. and undermine civil liberties; Bloomberg ran New York as a miniature surveillance state. Trump has cowed the Republican Party with celebrity and bombast; Bloomberg has spent his political career buying organizations and politicians that might otherwise impede him. Trump blusters and bullies the press; Bloomberg literally owns a major media organization. Trump has Putin envy; Bloomberg hearts Xi Jinping.

FREE MINDS

Four Democrats broke party ranks to block a so-called assault weapons ban in Virginia. The ban, which was a major priority for Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam, prompted huge protests at the state capitol in Richmond last month.

As often happens with these kinds of proposals, there seems to have been some confusion about what weapons, exactly, Northam's proposal would have targeted. In voting to shelve the bill, state Sen. Creigh Deeds (D–Bath) told the Associated Press "there are obviously a lot of questions about definitions in this bill. Definitions do matter."

FREE MARKETS

The U.S. Court of International Trade temporarily ordered customs agents not to collect tariffs on products like nails and steel cables. The court is reviewing a challenge brought by PrimeSource Building Products that seeks to overturn the Trump administration's expansion of steel tariffs onto finished products that contain steel. That broadening of the steel tariffs—announced in January and implemented on February 8—was supposed to offer some protection to American companies that make steel products. Those companies had been hit particularly hard by Trump's steel tariffs because the additional import taxes had raised input costs.

But the trade court has looked skeptically on Trump's use of a 1962 law that grants presidential authority to implement tariffs for national security purposes. When Trump tried to double steel tariffs on Turkey last year during a diplomatic dispute, the same court struck down that action on the grounds that the Trump administration offered no "rational justification tethered to" the law's national security purpose.

In light of that ruling, it is likely the court will block Trump's latest tariff actions too, Heritage Foundation economist Tori Smith told Reuters. She said the 1962 Trade Expansion Act's tariff powers are "a broken trade law that the Trump administration continues to abuse."

ELECTION 2020

If you want to be president of a country—any country—it's probably a good idea to be at least a little bit familiar with the leaders of neighboring countries that are also major economic partners. Unfortunately, both billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D–Minn.) flubbed on-camera interviews with Telemundo when they couldn't name the president of Mexico: Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Steyer is essentially a presidential campaign tourist booked on the all-exclusive insider experience package, but Klobuchar serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee's subcommittee on border security and immigration. And the interviewer did not let her off the hook. Seriously, the full video is brutal.

Being qualified to be president means a lot more than simply rattling off the names of foreign leaders, of course, but this isn't a good look.

QUICK HITS

NEXT: Are Laws Requiring Lawyers to Join (and Fund) State Bar Associations Unconstitutional?

Eric Boehm is a reporter at Reason.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:32 am

    …but two of the top campaigns spent the weekend acting like it’s all come down to them.

    The race to lose to Trump.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      February.18.2020 at 9:51 am

      Hello.

      Battle of the Epic Authoritarian Retards.

      Gulagzilla V. King Kongberg.

      Let’s get ready to Rrrrrrrrrrrrrumble!

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 9:54 am

        They are everything the Democratic party is today. Say what you want about the nomination process but it is giving the Democrats two candidates who are representative of where the party is today.

        1. Chipper Morning Wood
          February.18.2020 at 9:56 am

          That’s true. And Trump getting 97% against those two jokers in the primary is representative of where the GOP is today.

          1. John
            February.18.2020 at 10:13 am

            That is true as well.

        2. Fist of Etiquette
          February.18.2020 at 10:01 am

          I don’t know that it is representative. We’ll find out perhaps in November if they lose to Trump votes that would have been a lock before the end of Obama’s term.

          1. NoVaNick
            February.18.2020 at 10:19 am

            Bloomberg is a caricature of the elitist metro beltway wing of the donkey party and Bernie personifies the Occupy/Antifa wing. So they are following Trump’s example of reducing their party’s candidate to a caricature of their voters. Given these options, I suspect the few critical swing voters this election will depend on will chose to go with the devil they know.

      2. Nardz
        February.18.2020 at 10:45 am

        + many, rufus and john

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:34 am

    Remember how Iowa was a total clusterfuck? Nevada Democrats might be preparing for a “hold my beer” moment.

    Race fixing ain’t what it used to be.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:34 am

    Republicans should stop making excuses for Trump’s budget deficits.

    And show weakness?

    1. JesseAz
      February.18.2020 at 9:53 am

      Would be nice if reason spent as much time attacking entitlement growth and baseline budgeting as it did to enforce both sides arguments.

      1. bootlicker1789
        February.18.2020 at 10:24 am

        A bit sensitive about any criticism of your side, eh?

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:35 am

    Conor Friedersdorf on the evidence that conservative college students do self-censor around intolerant liberals.

    If they wanted diversity they wouldn’t call it university.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 9:42 am

      Never once in that article does Friedersdorf criticize liberal students or progressives in general for being intolerant, even though he admits that conservatives who openly profess their views on campus. When it comes to how to fix that, Friedersdorf suddenly speaks in generalities. This is a problem that needs to be solved but Friedersdorf seems unable to figure out who is responsible for the problem or list them by name. I guess it is aliens or other conservatives who are responsible for this.

      1. A leftist
        February.18.2020 at 9:45 am

        You poor little baby. Get it all out.

        1. John
          February.18.2020 at 9:48 am

          Friedersdorf is just being comically dishonest. I don’t think he is crying or anything. You should read the article before being so hard on him.

          1. JesseAz
            February.18.2020 at 9:55 am

            Friedersdorf is comically dishonest, jeff is just completely dishonest.

  5. John
    February.18.2020 at 9:35 am

    Bloomberg and Sanders are the perfect representatives of the two wings of the Democratic Party. Bloomberg is exactly who the Genry Left and the big money tech barons are; authoritarian, elitist, corrupt and generally nasty. Bernie is exactly who the far left wing of the party is; authoritarian, socialist to the point of being a straight up communist, idealistic, passionate, and profoundly stupid. If the Dem nomination comes down to Bernie and Bloomberg, it will be the most representative nominee fight in my lifetime.

    1. CDRSchafer
      February.18.2020 at 9:50 am

      Like Iran vs. Iraq.

    2. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.18.2020 at 9:52 am

      Please, oh please, let it be a brokered convention!

      Complete with disenfranchised Berniebros and Antifa. Promises to be the greatest show since Chicago ’68!

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 9:55 am

        I want a brokered convention that results in Hillary being the nominee. These people deserve Hillary one last time.

        1. Quo Usque Tandem
          February.18.2020 at 9:57 am

          It could be Bloomberg/ Hildabeast, but that would presume he has a death wish.

        2. Chipper Morning Wood
          February.18.2020 at 9:58 am

          That would be entertaining as hell.

    3. Ra's al Gore
      February.18.2020 at 10:00 am

      Bernie Bros are on video threatening violence if they don’t get the nomination. Iowa was and Nevada looks to be total clusters, making people doubt the honesty of the results.

      Steal the nomination from Bernie, do it obviously, and give it to a literal billionaire. Dem convention is going to be Lit A.F. We’re talking the sort of behavior that got Nixon a landslide.

      1. H. Farnham
        February.18.2020 at 10:35 am

        Meh, I’m not expecting much for fireworks; kids are real pussies these days. Acting tough online is par for the course.

        Unless the DNC sets up riot-safe-spaces so that the Antifa LARPers and Bernie Bros can take a break from burning down the patriarchy to grab a juice box and not be offended by police in riot gear, then I don’t think much will come from a brokered convention. Although, I think there will be a lot of crying on Facebook with plenty of calls for punishing the rich.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          February.18.2020 at 10:47 am

          Unless it’s the sort of assholes committing acts of violence for Antifa. Like that shitead ‘professor’ who goes around attacking people with a bike lock cracking skulls.

    4. Jerryskids
      February.18.2020 at 10:14 am

      If the nomination comes down to Bernie and Bloomberg it won’t be proof that you can buy an election, it will be an indictment of just how weak the Democratic field is. Lots of rich people have tried to buy their way in and they’ve all failed miserably because, while money is certainly a necessary component of running a campaign, it’s not sufficient to win. If Bloomberg can simply blanket the airwaves with ads to gain name recognition and thereby buy the election, hell, I’ll just go to court and have my name legally changed to Coca Cola McDonalds and waltz right into the White House.

      And Bernie Sanders is a good one to bitch about Bloomberg trying to game the system – you’re not even a fucking Democrat! Which again shows the weakness of the Dem field – your top candidates aren’t even Democrats.

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 10:25 am

        You would think so. I think of all the candidates Bloomberg is the most likely to cause the Bernie bros to really vote third party in large numbers rather than just stay home or suck it up and vote for him. I think Bloomberg winning the nomination would split the party worse than Bernie winning it.

        I wouldn’t pretend to have a complete understanding of what goes through the head of a Bernie supporter. But I just cant’ believe any of them would vote for Bloomberg. He is even more than Trump everything they claim to hate.

        1. Ra's al Gore
          February.18.2020 at 10:31 am

          Bernie had his honeymoon in Russia. His splitting the party will be absolute total proof of #RussianCollusion and invalidate the election, requiring Hillary to be installed as President.

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2020 at 10:45 am

          I think of all the candidates Bloomberg is the most likely to cause the Bernie bros to really vote third party in large numbers rather than just stay home or suck it up and vote for him.

          We’ll have to agree to disagree on this. Bernie getting fucked out of the nomination yet again could very well cause a large number of his supporters to vote for Trump out of spite or just stay home, but if Bernie does the J-O-B and doesn’t raise a stink about it, the vast majority of them will fall in line and vote for Bloomberg or any other Dem nominee.

          The real fallout would play out a lot like what happened after Romney lost–the Republican base got tired of the RNC pushing a bunch of establishment jobbers, and began voting for Tea Party candidates and, ultimately, Trump because those guys weren’t seen as insiders just looking for a bunch of media asspats. A similar trend is playing out on the Democrat side as the former Occupy Wall Street protestors have coalesced around radical socialists, wine mom-approved candidates, and idpol politicians. There’s been a noticeable trend in particular of entitled, busy-body women running for political office at the local and state level, which in some areas is causing a lot of political strife where that wasn’t an issue before.

          If Trump wins again, expect the latter to really go into overdrive.

          1. Red Rocks White Privilege
            February.18.2020 at 10:48 am

            I should revise that and say that the Tea Party candidates got a lot of attention and won the House before Romney was the nominee, but his loss in 2012 seems to have resulted in a significant chunk of the Republicans deciding that they didn’t really want to have anything to do with those milquetoast, go-along-to-get-along types anymore.

  6. Conchfritters
    February.18.2020 at 9:36 am

    As often happens with these kinds of proposals, there seems to have been some confusion about what weapons, exactly, Northam’s proposal would have targeted.

    Surprising that the bill didn’t indicate that they wanted to ban the “scary looking ones”, and then leave it up to Governor dumbass to choose which ones.

    1. Entropy Drehmaschine Void
      February.18.2020 at 10:06 am

      I think that is exactly what they did.

  7. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.18.2020 at 9:37 am

    Although Warren is still my first choice, both Sanders and Bloomberg are far superior to Drumpf from a Koch / Reason libertarian POV. Because at least #DemocratsDontCageKids.

    #ImmigrationAboveAll
    #IMissObama

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      February.18.2020 at 9:55 am

      Bloomberg, Bernie, Trump…..there really are no good guys in this

      1. Sevo
        February.18.2020 at 10:08 am

        TDS is a bitch, isn’t it?

        1. Jerryskids
          February.18.2020 at 10:23 am

          Does nobody in your cult own a mirror? Trump is not a good guy, he’s just a less awful guy than any of the alternatives. And the fact that you think anybody in high office is a good guy certainly doesn’t speak well of you or your faith in your ability to get along just fine without somebody to take care of you. You’re a grown-ass man, you shouldn’t need a nanny and you should be offended that anybody thinks not only that you need one but that they’re the most qualified to be your nanny.

          1. lap83
            February.18.2020 at 10:35 am

            Trump is no saint, but do you seriously think a President Bloomberg or Sanders wouldn’t be worse than it has been under Trump? Honestly?

            1. Chipper Morning Wood
              February.18.2020 at 10:42 am

              Every subsequent President is worse than the previous one.

              1. lap83
                February.18.2020 at 10:47 am

                Yeah, it would have nothing to do with the fact that one was a nanny state mayor with an addiction to banning everything and one is an avowed socialist.

              2. Nardz
                February.18.2020 at 10:50 am

                Trump is far better than Obama, eunuch

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:37 am

    The Boy Scouts of America have filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy as a tactic to halt civil lawsuits over alleged sexual misconduct going back decades.

    Merit badge in using bankruptcy the way everyone uses bankruptcy. To stave off creditors.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 9:43 am

      I guess they had been allowing gay scout masters all along.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:38 am

    Charles Portis, the journalist who authored True Grit, the classic Western about a teen girl seeking revenge against her father’s killer, died on Monday at age 86.

    Abandoning us to a congress of louts.

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:42 am

    And the interviewer did not let her off the hook.

    Telemundo strikes again. Bet she wishes there was a wall between her and the Mexicans now. She’ll never get their votes.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2020 at 10:11 am

      They really had no one representing them anyway after Castro and O’Rourke dropped out.

    2. darkflame
      February.18.2020 at 10:15 am

      I watched that, it was hilarious. Guy actually did some real goddamn reporting, hats off to him.

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        February.18.2020 at 10:35 am

        I don’t know if I’d call it reporting; Telemundo reporters are notorious for getting on any American politician that doesn’t kiss Chicano ass.

  11. Conchfritters
    February.18.2020 at 9:43 am

    Klobuchar serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee’s subcommittee on border security and immigration.

    Her jurisdiction is just the Northern frontier, to protect our wild rice fields, and walleye population.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:44 am

    Four Democrats broke party ranks to block a so-called assault weapons ban in Virginia.

    Wonder which part of Virginia they don’t have to answer to.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood
      February.18.2020 at 10:00 am

      There is a pretty strong gun culture even in Northern Virginia. Just not as strong as in the rest of the state. The Dulles Gun Show is huge.

  13. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 9:44 am

    Behold the tree murders song…

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/bizarre-performance-of-tree-murder-song-at-seattle-city-council-meeting-goes-viral-for-all-the-wrong-reasons/

  14. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 9:45 am

    “Hunter Biden works for [Archer]. So we’ve got the top level politicos with us. All of my guys, is as top tier as it gets,” a businessman named Bevan Cooney wrote in text messages released in Archer’s case.

    “You don’t get more politically connected and make people more comfortable than that.”

    https://dailycaller.com/2020/02/17/hunter-biden-coalition-ukraine/

    1. Ryan (formally HTT)
      February.18.2020 at 10:05 am

      Local news, Jesse.

      Trump had no right to try to investigate a local news hoax. He should be impeached for even thinking about it.

      AND HE SAYS MEAN THINGS

      1. JesseAz
        February.18.2020 at 10:11 am

        I keep forgetting the LOCAL NEWS editorial policy on Reason, my bad.

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    Have I mentioned how awful Glenn Greenwald is? Here he is attacking the mainstream media with DECEPTIVELY EDITED VIDEOS:

    The US news media in all its glory

    Apparently the (ridiculous) new right-wing narrative is that the media embarrassed itself by embracing Michael Avenatti. What a bunch of nonsense. Besides, attacking the media is something Hitler did.

    1. JesseAz
      February.18.2020 at 9:59 am

      Well.. as CNN correctly stated on Sunday, Trump causes his opponents to act like him, so Avenneti is really Trumps fault.

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    The socialist and the billionaire will square off in Wednesday’s debate in Las Vegas—the first debate for which Bloomberg has qualified after his late entry into the race.

    The socialist’s soapbox versus the billionaire’s gilded lift box.

  17. John
    February.18.2020 at 9:46 am

    http://pjmedia.com/instapundit/358609/

    Immigration is down and wages are up. It is almost like the laws of supply and demand apply to the labor market just like every other market. Who knew?

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.18.2020 at 9:54 am

      “the laws of supply and demand”

      Warren had a plan for that

    2. Chipper Morning Wood
      February.18.2020 at 10:01 am

      Yes, the economy is so simple that you can explain everything with just two factors.

      1. JesseAz
        February.18.2020 at 10:12 am

        Weird comment since he was discussing just the labor market, not the entire economy. I know he used multiple words instead of pictures, but figured even you could have read the whole comment.

        1. bootlicker1789
          February.18.2020 at 10:29 am

          Plus, you liked what John said, so why question whether it is true.

    3. Chipper Morning Wood
      February.18.2020 at 10:02 am

      <a href="https://www.tylervigen.com/spurious-correlations"<Have fun!

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        February.18.2020 at 10:03 am

        Oops, Sevo’ed the link. Second try.

        1. Sevo
          February.18.2020 at 10:11 am

          No, you chipper your comments, imbecile.

        2. Red Rocks White Privilege
          February.18.2020 at 10:13 am

          “Mass immigration always helps the economy. If the economy is doing well and immigration is down, it’s always some other factor.”

          1. bootlicker1789
            February.18.2020 at 10:31 am

            That would be taking the opposite position from John. Just maybe, there are more possible truths than either of these two extreme, cartoonish economic theories?

            1. Red Rocks White Privilege
              February.18.2020 at 10:49 am

              Someone missed the joke.

    4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      February.18.2020 at 10:04 am

      Yeah, well, immigration is down and so is Charles Koch’s net worth. That’s what’s important.

      #OpenTheBordersToHelpCharlesKoch

    5. MiloMinderbinder
      February.18.2020 at 10:13 am

      I forget… Is Reason’s position that more immigration leads to higher wages, or is their position that the workers receiving higher wages are unfairly benefiting from immigration laws that restrict foreigners from taking their jobs?

    6. bootlicker1789
      February.18.2020 at 10:28 am

      Pretty exhaustive economic analysis there, Johnny.

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 10:46 am

        Correlation is not necessarily causation but it usually is. It certainly is necessary for causation. And if you are claiming it isn’t, it is on you to support the claim why it isn’t. Correlation is certainly a prima facia case for causation. Moreover, if the price of any other good or service increased after reducing its supply, you certainly would see it as causation. So, if you have some explanation why the reduction of the labor supply would not increase wages, feel free to give it.

        So just what is your exhaustive economic analysis that explains how labor acts differently to reductions in supply than every other market in the known universe?

  18. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 9:47 am

    Some good graphs on the “data adjustments” made by the NOAA over the years. Excerpts from a book discussing the raw data not adjusted.

    https://wattsupwiththat.com/2020/02/17/extremes-and-averages-in-contiguous-u-s-climate-part-10-the-contiguous-u-s/

  19. Fist of Etiquette
    February.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    On Monday, former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg posted an online ad that criticized Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.)—and his aggressive online supporters, the Bernie bros—for engaging in Trump-like campaign tactics.

    If only Bloomie had thought to buy the bros first.

  20. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 9:48 am

    An investigation into Bloomberg funding democratic state AG offices to go after Trump politically.

    https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bloomberg-network-climate-lawyers-ag

    Begs the question on how this isnt illegal based on the inferences of Ukraine/Biden allegations.

    1. CDRSchafer
      February.18.2020 at 9:53 am

      Of course not, because Democrat.

  21. Ken Shultz
    February.18.2020 at 9:50 am

    “That ad came after days of stepped-up criticism from Sanders, who has called attention to Bloomberg’s support for stop-and-frisk and accused the former mayor of trying to buy the Democratic nomination.”

    Being accused by liberals of support for stop-and-frisk isn’t the worst thing that could happen to Bloomberg right now. In the short term, it’s probably a wash. Over the longer term, it’s a net benefit to Bloomberg.

    From Sanders’ perspective, basically, we’re talking about splitting the difference between the benefit of appealing to the black vote to Sanders vs. the downsides of making Bloomberg more appealing to law and order Democrat types (and that is not just exclusive to first responders and their unions).

    Plenty of registered Democrats think racism is awful, but still paid a premium to live in an all white neighborhood. Because a registered Democrat thinks Trumpistas are mean and nasty certainly doesn’t mean they don’t want the local police hassling the minority kids down the street. Of course, that isn’t the way it should be, but Bernie Sanders will win or lose based on the way things are rather than the way they should be, and the way things are, bashing Bloomberg for being pro-cop and pro-law and order is as likely to help Bloomberg with suburban Democrats as it is likely to help Sanders with the black vote.

    It’s not like the black vote was turning out for Sanders anyway. I suspect that’s probably what the Sanders campaign is thinking right about now. Might as well make a play for the black vote–even if it alienates suburban Democrats–since the suburban Democrats’ first choice is anyone other than Sanders anyway.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 10:00 am

      The stop and frisk thing is very bad for Bloomberg. Bloomberg is trying to take Biden’s constituency as the reasonable moderate. That includes winning the black vote. If Bloomberg can’t win the majority of the black vote, who does he have left? The few law and order suburbanites left inside the party. And that won’t be enough to overcome Bernie.

      1. Michael Ejercito
        February.18.2020 at 10:07 am

        Law and order suburbanites are not few within the Democratic Party.

        They are the base of the gun control movement.

        That was why Kristen Gillebrand decided to start supporting gun control laws.

      2. Ken Shultz
        February.18.2020 at 10:10 am

        I don’t buy that Biden commands the black vote–certainly not just because he was Obama’s Vice President. When blacks were turning out and voting for Obama-Biden, they weren’t turning out for Biden. They were turning out for the first black president.

        Biden’s primary appeal was to pragmatic Democrats who were voting for the person they thought was most likely to win. Biden was selling himself as the one who was mostly likely to win. He can’t sell that anymore–because if he’s the most electable candidate, then why does he keep losing? He lost in Iowa. He lost in New Hampshire. If he survives Nevada, then, after Super Tuesday, he’s probably done.

        That Biden vote is probably going to Bloomberg–and plenty of those people are the same types who aren’t necessarily turned off by Bloomberg’s law and order credentials. This is why Bloomberg should stay out of the Nevada debate, too. He’ll be pummeled by Sanders and Warren on his racism, which doesn’t help him, and if he apologizes for his law and order past, that’ll hurt him, too.

  22. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 9:50 am

    Reminder… bloomberg news is still not actively investigating democrats.

    https://pjmedia.com/election/the-bloomberg-news-conflict-of-interest-grows-like-a-cancer-with-bosss-rise-in-the-polls/

  23. John
    February.18.2020 at 9:52 am

    http://www.zerohedge.com/political/black-and-latino-males-dont-know-how-behave-workplace-bloomberg-flashback?fbclid=IwAR3nYPENy92DLauaxc-iFv_GvshcX7kWQ9Uxk8VltwtC4r_BoQwnHN1cO-8

    Bloomberg; “black and latino males don’t know how to behave in the workplace”.

    I know the charge of racism is thrown at everything these days, but it seems Bloomberg is an actual racist. He really does see blacks and latinos as inferior and not just some but all of them by virtue of their race.

    1. Quo Usque Tandem
      February.18.2020 at 9:56 am

      And yet he picked up three [3] CBC endorsements the same week the video was leaked about his belief behind stop and frisk.

      Follow the money, he has more than enough.

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 10:01 am

        The Black democratic leadership doesn’t have the kind of juice with actual black voters they used to have. And they certainly don’t have any juice with Hispanic voters.

    2. Mickey Rat
      February.18.2020 at 10:12 am

      I do not like defending Bloomberg, but beware quotes lifted out of context. Apparently, he said that in the course of announcing a jobs training program for minorities that he had donated a considerable amount of money for. He was apparently stating the problem the program was meant to address.

      1. John
        February.18.2020 at 10:30 am

        I see what you are saying but too bad. I am happy to throw him to the wolves.

    3. Ken Shultz
      February.18.2020 at 10:47 am

      Bloomberg is a billionaire whose experience of average Americans is limited to the interactions he has with the guy that chauffeurs his limo, and most of what he hears is confined to, “Yes sir”. I suspect the reason Trump isn’t like that is because he had to regularly interact with construction guys and hotel help all his life.
      In Bloomberg’s business, he was selling terminals to trading houses on Wall Street, so his interactions with his employees were mostly technical people and finance people. It’s a working theory anyway.

      Neither one of them have seen the inside of a grocery store in 30 years, but the chances of Bloomberg connecting with everyday people . . . he’s just hoping to maintain the illusion long enough.

      Remember that time Tom Cruise fired his long time publicist and hired his sister or someone from the Church of Scientology instead? Suddenly he was on the Today Show ranting about how Brooke Shields is evil for taking medication to treat postpartum depression and jumping up and down on Oprah’s couch screaming that he’s in love . . .

      My read is that Bloomberg must have the best publicists in the world. If you put him on camera without a script, he could say anything. He can’t tell the difference between what’s embarrassing from the perspective of average people and what isn’t. People might think Trump suffers from some of that, too, but he uses things that SJWs find embarrassing but are actually embarrassing about SJWs to the minds of average people so well, it’s like he knows average Americans better than the SJWs in the media.

      That’s how he’s able to exploit things like the NFL protests. When the SJWs call Trump a racist for calling out NFL players for disrespecting the flag, the SJWs end up embarrassing themselves. Trump can’t know average Americans better than the media and be out of touch like Bloomberg. When it comes to average Americans, Bloomberg doesn’t know our head from our asses–and he doesn’t care, which is why it comes so natural for him to make choices for us about how big our soft drinks should be.

  24. Conchfritters
    February.18.2020 at 9:54 am

    That broadening of the steel tariffs—announced in January and implemented on February 8—was supposed to offer some protection to American companies that make steel products.

    The secret of steel has always carried with it a mystery. Erdoğan Must learn it’s riddle.

  25. darkflame
    February.18.2020 at 9:59 am

    Anyone else think that Bloomberg is gonna turn into another Biden? Someone that doesn’t have much in the way of voter support, outside of a media pep squad trying to push him for the DNC?

  26. Ryan (formally HTT)
    February.18.2020 at 9:59 am

    The media is on average left of bernie…

    https://twitter.com/MattGrossmann/status/1213876763337658369

    And of course, their own “investigation” revealed that despite this fact… they aren’t biased.

    Truly the enemy of the people.

  27. Sevo
    February.18.2020 at 10:00 am

    There is hope for Greta:

    “My Teenage Life After Leaving a Cult
    I spent my childhood waiting for the apocalypse. When it never came, I grasped at anything I could to feel in control, from binge drinking to suicide….”
    https://getpocket.com/explore/item/my-teenage-life-after-leaving-a-cult?utm_source=pocket-newtab

    1. Ryan (formally HTT)
      February.18.2020 at 10:12 am

      There’s millions of democrats waiting for the Trumpocalypse promised to them by the media, I imagine 2021 will see record sales of booze, painkillers, and red capes

  28. Mickey Rat
    February.18.2020 at 10:01 am

    Is there any presidential candidate who is probable to win who libertarians should not find someplace to hide from?

    1. bootlicker1789
      February.18.2020 at 10:34 am

      lc1789 has told us all many times that Trump is the libertarian … gag …

  29. Ken Shultz
    February.18.2020 at 10:02 am

    Bloomberg just qualified for the debate in Nevada, participating in which is probably a mistake on Bloomberg’s part.

    Bloomberg has all sorts of momentum coming into Nevada, and all he can do is risk losing that by opening his mouth. What, he thinks he’s going to create even more momentum for himself. If you already have that momentum, why risk losing it by opening your mouth? Anything you say can and will be used against you in the court of public opinion. Go ask Howard Dean. They drilled him on policy. They drilled him on how to answer the tough questions. Nobody ever told him, “Don’t screech like a maniac on national television”, but then nobody thought that was necessary!

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6i-gYRAwM0

    Bloomberg just being a focal point of all the other primary candidates in the debate is likely to hurt him–even when he isn’t saying anything. I’m not sure how Bloomberg does with an audience, moderators, or other candidates that are against him. Did he ever face a hostile bunch in New York City? I don’t think so.

    That’s fraught with danger.

    If I were his general counsel, I’d strongly urge him not to take the stand.

    1. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2020 at 10:19 am

      He’s in a tough situation there, because he’s skipped out on all the debates and Bernie is hammering him on being a billionaire trying to buy the nomination, but none of the other establishment candidates are getting the momentum they need to take Bernie on for Super Tuesday. His support is solely due to a round-the-clock ad blitz over the last 4-6 weeks, but that’s going to wear thin pretty soon, and he’ll need to show that he can actually win a contest where he’s not getting his ass kissed.

      He’d probably be better off in the short term by staying out of it, but if he wants to actually emerge as the DNC-preferred front-runner and start getting the big-money donors over to his side, he needs to get up on the stage and fight off these attacks.

      1. Ken Shultz
        February.18.2020 at 10:30 am

        Yeah, after Nevada, certainly, join them in the debates ahead of Super Tuesday in California and Texas.

        When you’re trying to win Texas, you want Bernie Sanders to accuse you of being a law and order candidate.

        In Nevada, Sanders and Warren are vying for the black vote in Las Vegas, and you’re just showing up to be their target practice. Warren calling Sanders a sexist may have won Sanders support he wouldn’t have had otherwise from suburban Democrats in New Hampshire who are sick of SJW tactics already, but calling out Bloomberg for being a racist and pro-police ahead of an election where black votes matter may not hurt anybody but Bloomberg.

        And, as we all know, what’s the defense against an SJW struggle session? Denying it doesn’t help and probably makes it worse. Apologizing won’t make it better either–it’s an admission of guilt. Standing defiant might be the best course from a strategic perspective–like Kavanaug and Trump did–but I’m not sure that won’t make the black vote turn out for Sanders or Warren and hurt Bloomberg, too.

        Better skip this one. It’s a trap.

    2. Sevo
      February.18.2020 at 10:40 am

      “If I were his general counsel, I’d strongly urge him not to take the stand.”

      Dunno, Ken. according to his latest ads, he’s promising to do nothing less than ‘save America!’ That’s pretty important.
      BTW, I guess he’s ‘saving America’ from a really healthy economy and fewer regulations…

  30. JesseAz
    February.18.2020 at 10:02 am

    Dershowitz claims to have an FBI 302 of obama asking the FBI to go after one of Soros’ enemies.

    https://pjmedia.com/trending/obama-personally-asked-the-fbi-to-investigate-someone-on-behalf-of-george-soros-says-alan-dershowitz/

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 10:11 am

      He should make it public. His charge is very serious. If he has proof, he owes the public to produce it.

      1. Jerryskids
        February.18.2020 at 10:42 am

        It’s Dershowitz, he’s talking shit. He might very well have evidence, he doesn’t have proof. But like any good lawyer, it’s his job to make bombastic claims on behalf of his arguments.

        1. John
          February.18.2020 at 10:49 am

          I wouldn’t be surprised if this is true. But, he needs to show is proof, whatever that is. Until he does that, I see no reason to pay attention to it.

  31. awildseaking
    February.18.2020 at 10:06 am

    With regards to the Friedersdorf article, “Among liberals, however, almost a quarter said they would not have a conservative friend” seriously bothered me. That’s seriously fucked up.

    I would love to see a social study of how politics are affecting dating because women are statistically more likely to be liberal and I’ve noticed quite a bit of hostility. Like, not just respectfully avoiding someone, but people outright being dumped for their politics, being told to kill themselves, etc. despite their beliefs being polite and respectable.

    1. John
      February.18.2020 at 10:09 am

      Progressivism is a cult for a lot of them. It really is and yes it is fucked up.

    2. Ryan (formally HTT)
      February.18.2020 at 10:20 am

      “I would love to see a social study of how politics are affecting dating because women are statistically more likely to be liberal and I’ve noticed quite a bit of hostility.”

      Tim Pool, youtuber, covers this extensively. The result is a lot of sad cat women freezing their eggs and complaining that there are no real men left. It’s societies fault. Always is with the left.

      1. awildseaking
        February.18.2020 at 10:28 am

        I used to watch Pool a lot but I tuned out from all the ecelebs because of the nonstop drama. Maybe I’ll check him out again.

        Lolcows, on the other hand, I will never grow tired of. I’d love to see Kiwifarms chronicle Hihn or the Rev.

        1. Ryan (formally HTT)
          February.18.2020 at 10:39 am

          I’ll check out lolcows.

          Tim, like other media, needs to hype things for content. He’s a bit of a drama queen but he also covers the cultural beat well.

    3. Red Rocks White Privilege
      February.18.2020 at 10:29 am

      I would love to see a social study of how politics are affecting dating because women are statistically more likely to be liberal and I’ve noticed quite a bit of hostility.

      And then these Woo Girls wonder why they have such a hard time finding a decent man.

  32. Sevo
    February.18.2020 at 10:15 am

    “Ex-Prosecutors Press for Barr to Step Down”
    […]
    “More than 1,100 former federal prosecutors and Justice Department officials called on Attorney General William Barr on Sunday to step down after he intervened last week to lower the Justice Department’s sentencing recommendation for President Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone,” the New York Times reports.
    “They also urged current government employees to report any signs of unethical behavior at the Justice Department to the agency’s inspector general and to Congress.”
    https://politicalwire.com/2020/02/16/ex-prosecutors-press-for-barr-to-step-down/

    There’s a reason they’re “ex”.

    1. Jerryskids
      February.18.2020 at 10:47 am

      And you know what they say about receiving flak – it means you’re over the target. They’re not so much worried that Barr’s the hunter, it’s that they know they’re the prey.

  33. Ken Shultz
    February.18.2020 at 10:20 am

    I’m looking at the Nevada polls:

    https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/polls/president-primary-d/nevada/

    Two things that are interesting:

    1) About a month ago, Biden was at 28.5%. Biden is now at 15.1%.

    About a month ago, Bloomberg wasn’t in the race. He’s now at 9.3%.

    Bloomberg is eating Biden’s lunch.

    2) The guy really sticking his thumb on the scale is Tom Steyer!

    Tom Steyer is polling at 10.6%.

    He must be spending like crazy in Nevada. I don’t think Steyer is getting anywhere near that anywhere else.

  34. Leo Kovalensky II
    February.18.2020 at 10:28 am

    But the trade court has looked skeptically on Trump’s use of a 1962 law that grants presidential authority to implement tariffs for national security purposes.

    I’m surprised it took this long. With the original steel and aluminum tariffs, Trump at least feigned that they were about national security. And there are likely some arguments to be made that they are related. With the more recent tariffs aimed at Chinese consumer goods specifically, he doesn’t even use that excuse any more because it would sound as foolish as it is.

    The onus should be on Trump to explain specifically how his executive orders are authorized under whichever act he’s using. If it’s national security, then he should explain how nails (or whatever) are vital to our national security. Otherwise he should go to Congress with his protectionist motives.

    Trump’s unilateral use of tariffs largely shouldn’t be authorized under the law any more than Obama’s tire tariffs were. The default assumption on any government action should be that it is unconstitutional and the onus should be on the specific branch to prove that it is. Most of Trump’s tariffs fail this scrutiny.

  35. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.18.2020 at 10:30 am

    Charles Portis, the journalist who authored True Grit, the classic Western about a teen girl seeking revenge against her father’s killer, died on Monday at age 86.

    That novel is very good, and it’s a fairly quick read. It’s also interesting to compare it to the two movie versions.

  36. Ryan (formally HTT)
    February.18.2020 at 10:36 am

    Shikha wrote about this like a year ago, about how the left is a bunch of weak, unorganized losers who lash out, resulting in the right’s counter punch.

    https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2016/06/05/bernie-sanders-tells-supporters-to-knock-off-the-violence/

    It’s going to get uglier as democrats continue to push their victim narratives and end-of-days ideas onto the weak and dumb.

  37. Rich
    February.18.2020 at 10:39 am

    The increasingly nasty sniping between Sanders and Bloomberg suggests that each man sees the other as his biggest rival.

    The gingham dog and the calico cat

  38. Rich
    February.18.2020 at 10:43 am

    Moderate Democrats have already voted with Republicans to kill a bill that would make it a felony to “recklessly leave a loaded, unsecured firearm” in a way that endangers a minor,

    also known as “keeping and bearing arms”.

Please to post comments