Stop and Frisk

Bloomberg's Awful Old Quotes Defending Unconstitutional Stop-and-Frisk Are Coming Back to Haunt Him

The former New York mayor is being called a racist for his former support of searching young minorities without cause.

|

(SplashNews/Newscom)

A new clip from a 2015 speech has resurfaced documenting former New York Mayor and current Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's forceful defenses of stop-and-frisk practices as a mechanism to fight crime, knowing and approving of the targeting of young minority men.

Progressive political podcaster Benjamin Dixon focused on Bloomberg's history in an episode Monday and has posted a clip of the comments on YouTube:

The speech was given in an Aspen Institute appearance in 2015, and Bloomberg's representatives had blocked the release of video of his comments. The contents of the speech were hardly a secret, though, and Reason's Robby Soave made note of them back when Bloomberg gave the speech, criticizing Bloomberg's condescending attitude toward young black men. It was also in Aspen in 2015 where Bloomberg continued to insist that marijuana legalization was one of the "stupider things that's happening across the country."

Now that Bloomberg's running for president, all of these full-throated defenses of his support for unconstitutional stop-and-frisk practices are going to be thrown in his face as the Democrats vie for the votes of urban progressives. Quotes like this:

"Put the cops where the crime is, which means in minority neighborhoods. So, one of the unintended consequences is, 'Oh my god, you're arresting kids for marijuana that are all minorities.' Yes, that's true. Why? Because we put all the cops in minority neighborhoods. Yes, that's true. Why do we do it? Because that's where all the crime is. And the way you get the guns out of the kids' hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them."

So to summarize: The young minority men searched without probable cause and then arrested for marijuana possession were merely the side effects of the more important goal of stopping violent crime. And New York City just had to break all these eggs to make this pretty, crime-free cake.

But critics knew (and most certainly Bloomberg also knew) that these searches rarely ever found guns at all. In 2012, New York City police found them in less than .1 percent of 532,000 stops. Bloomberg insists that these searches then serve as a deterrent keeping these guys from carrying guns around. Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people in New York City were arrested for marijuana possession annually (even though it had been decriminalized) thanks in part to these searches. Data from the New York Civil Liberties Union about these searches found that less than a quarter of them happened because officers suspected a person might have a gun.

It wasn't until November, a week before Bloomberg announced his candidacy, that he acknowledged that he had been wrong about stop-and-frisk. He had argued that these efforts were necessary to fight violent crime, and yet crime continued to fall in New York after Mayor Bill de Blasio, Bloomberg's successor, largely abandoned the practice.

Reason's Jacob Sullum questioned the sincerity of Bloomberg's conversion with good reason. We can hear in that clip that, a year after leaving office, Bloomberg was still insisting stop-and-frisk worked even though data showed it wasn't true, and one judge had already ruled that the way police in New York City implemented stop-and-frisk violated citizens' Fourth Amendment rights.

In an odd development, President Donald Trump attempted to use this revived quote to attack Bloomberg as a "TOTAL RACIST" in a tweet that was quickly deleted. The tweet might have been taken down after somebody reminded Trump that he's a huge supporter of stop-and-frisk techniques and, in fact, campaigned on them in 2016 and said Bloomberg's crime-fighting tactics did "incredibly well."

This morning Bloomberg's campaign responded and made the whole fight stranger by attacking Trump, even though, again, up until November, they had both agreed that stop-and-frisk was a good policing tactic. Bloomberg's statement reads in part:

"President Trump's deleted tweet is the latest example of his endless efforts to divide Americans. I inherited the police practice of stop-and-frisk, and as part of our effort to stop gun violence it was overused. By the time I left office, I cut it back by 95%, but I should've done it faster and sooner. I regret that and I have apologized—and I have taken responsibility for taking too long to understand the impact it had on Black and Latino communities."

But the problem here is that Bloomberg's comments at Aspen make it clear that he did indeed know the impact that stop-and-frisk had on these communities. He just believed that the impact of harassing all these young men and upending their lives was worth it if it made people feel safer, even if the data didn't back it up and even when he was told he was violating people's constitutional rights.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Bubba Jones
    February.11.2020 at 12:16 pm

    “And the way you get the guns out of the kids’ hands is to throw them up against the walls and frisk them.“

    This is true of every gun control effort.

  2. Idle Hands
    February.11.2020 at 12:19 pm

    The fact Bloomberg is one of the more appealing and least extreme of the Democratic options is both hilarious and sad.

    1. Dillinger
      February.11.2020 at 12:40 pm

      like when a clown dies

      https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/128c4ed6-aa13-4c69-aec8-6c1283e06478

  3. soldiermedic76
    February.11.2020 at 12:28 pm

    One can support the concept of stop and frisk (I do in a kind of abstract way, but realize there is no way to square that with the 4A, therefore it is a bad policy) and realize that Bloomberg’s comments were overtly racist.

  4. Enjoy Every Sandwich
    February.11.2020 at 12:31 pm

    This is the reality of a “War On Guns” that progs don’t seem to grasp, or perhaps don’t care about (i.e. their concern for minorities is fake). If a Democrat president launches a crackdown on gun owners, it isn’t going to just affect those “bitter clingers” in “flyover country”.

    The brunt of the enforcement will fall on those the progs say they care about.

    1. Publius Decius Mus
      February.11.2020 at 12:44 pm

      Yep! If gun control passes it wont be enforced in the burbs. Sheriffs in “Fly-over” country will refuse to support is as well. It will be enforced the poor inner cities. Coloin Nior has a great video about this.

  5. Geraje Guzba
    February.11.2020 at 12:38 pm

    Bloomberg wasn’t wrong; the difference between the South Bronx and Williamsburg isn’t just a matter of location. Having said that, the reality of crime in NYC is not something that can be discussed honestly in the Democratic camp and that is why he is facing backlash.

  6. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    February.11.2020 at 12:40 pm

    These comments are problematic indeed. One of the rare instances in which #BillionairesDontKnowBest.

    Needless to say, I’ll still support Bloomberg if he gets the nomination. Because Orange Hitler is obviously worse.

    #VoteBlueNoMatterWho
    #(UnlessItsTulsiGabbard)

  7. Dillinger
    February.11.2020 at 12:40 pm

    plus the whole Big Gulp thing

    1. Porter (C)
      February.11.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Lol

    2. Cyto
      February.11.2020 at 12:51 pm

      If I am running against him, that’s the first and last thing out of my mouth every time. “Mr. Big Gulp over here thinks that he should be able to….. “

  8. Cyto
    February.11.2020 at 12:44 pm

    Are they coming back to haunt him though?

    NBC’s Today show is my go-to for “what is the DNC establishment up to”. They are plugged in really tight with the party operation. Today they were covering the NH primary.

    They downplayed Biden (who they have been championing for most of the last year) and his early struggles, saying that if he doesn’t win in AZ he might be done. They talked about Sanders in terms of being a social democrat and not being able to win nationally – and about how this is his back yard and he won with 60% of the vote last time but he’s struggling.

    And the discussion changed as they switched to Bloomberg – who they praised for his “national campaign”. They immediately went to national polls (where before they had been talking about NH only), talking about him as being in the top 3. And they talked about Biden losing support among African Americans and how the national poll had Bloomberg at 25% among African Americans.

    No discussion of spending more than Trump did in his entire 2016 run just to limp in to 3rd or 4th in national polls. No discussion of “buying your way in to the nomination”. No discussion of rules changes just for him. Nope… he’s at 25% with black voters and Biden is struggling because he only has double that level of support.

    So there ya go… my tea-leaf reading is that the establishment is starting to put their muscle behind Bloomberg – not just letting him on the stage, but actively sending out surrogates to the media pushing the story the Bloomberg is the real rising star.

    1. Cyto
      February.11.2020 at 12:50 pm

      Of course, my immediate response to NBC telling me that Bloomberg has really strong support among African American voters was to call B.S.

      My wife was watching Today and I actually blurted that out as I was walking through the room. “No way are they supporting him…. he is ‘Mr. Stop-and-Frisk’. No chance he gets the black vote.”

      My wife is my “pulse of the electorate” person. She follows the horse-race avidly but doesn’t really know much beyond what CNN and NBC tell her. So she had no idea what I was talking about.

      So here’s my grain of salt. At this point in 2016 I said that Trump polling high was a goof. “Nobody is ever going to actually cast a real vote for that guy”. My wife was worried.

      Now it is Bloomberg. My head says there is zero chance the African American electorate gives him a pass on Stop and Frisk and other policies. But my wife has no idea what that is. So maybe he can just run a bunch of TV commercials that are full of nonsense and buy his way into the White House.

Please to post comments