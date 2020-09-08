Election 2020

Trump's Struggle To Win the Gary Johnson Vote

Sadly for the president, 2016 Libertarians are not "all Republican voters." Sadly for us, his opposition to "endless wars" doesn't translate into ending them.

, , , and |

RandTrump2
(Jeremy Hogan/Polaris/Newscom)

Trump's Struggle To Win the Gary Johnson Vote

President Donald Trump has been making some libertarian noises lately, and also some noises about libertarians. In the latter category, POTUS declared himself in an interview last week to be "somewhat libertarian," and a likely recipient of ex-Libertarian votes.

"Jill Stein took, what? Half a percent?" Trumped mused innumerately to Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham. "Well, I have a Libertarian—I'm somewhat libertarian; I have to be honest with you; Rand Paul will tell you that—I have a Libertarian candidate on last time that got, what? Four and a half or so percent? Those are all Republican voters. They're wasting their vote, because—they have to vote for us."

Well, no, but that doesn't mean we can't talk about some of Trump's most libertarian noises, such as calling out military brass and their enablers for backing "endless wars." On today's Reason Roundtable podcast, Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward discuss the president's actual record on policies dear to libertarian hearts; critique Joe Biden on same, and also spend time on school reopening, teachers unions, Christopher Nolan's filmography, and the true meaning of Labor Day.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Noisey" by ELPHNT.

Relevant links from the show:

"Bridget Phetasy is Politically Homeless. You Probably Are Too." By Nick Gillespie

"Will-to-Power Conservatism and the Great Liberalism Schism," by Stephanie Slade

"You Have Libertarian Alternatives to Biden and Trump This November," by John Stossel

"This Labor Day, Police and Teachers Unions Are Making a Bad Year Worse," by J.D. Tuccille

"Teachers Unions Push Families Out of Public Schools," by J.D. Tuccille

"Hispanic Parents Want More Choices for School," by Daniel Raisbeck

"California's Job-Killing A.B. 5 Scaled Back, but Only for Some Professions," by Scott Shackford

"California Police Unions Once Again Side With Bad Cops To Kill a Good Bill," by Scott Shackford

"School Calls Cops on 12-Year-Old Boy Who Held Toy Gun During Zoom Class," by Robby Soave

"Be Skeptical of Stories About TikTok 'Benadryl Challenge' Overdoses," by Scott Shackford

"Disney Thanks Chinese Labor Camp Authorities in Mulan Credits," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Time May Not Exist Anymore, but Tenet Does, and It's in Theaters Now," by Peter Suderman

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

NEXT: Seattle and Washington State Are Being Sued Over Their Eviction Moratoriums

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Longtobefree
    September.8.2020 at 5:24 pm

    Trump is not a libertarian, but then, he is not a democrat or republican either. He is an executive that used the republican party to get elected, and is running the country the best he can within the constraints of democrats who refuse to accept the last election, let alone the next.
    Look at how he said he thought the country should be run and look at what he got done in the face of internal rebellion. Look at the judicial appointments, the economic changes before the Communist Chinese Virus, the equality of economic improvement, and decide if you want more of that, of more of Portland and Communist China.
    Then vote.

    1. RabbiHarveyWeinstein
      September.8.2020 at 5:27 pm

      Former Gary Johnson voter here. The Democrats have my vote this year because we need peace, social justice, and higher taxes on the rich. Also, Neo-conservatives like Jennifer Rubin are right, we need to start another proxy war with Iran, the greatest threat to the state of Israel.

    2. Bubba Jones
      September.8.2020 at 5:40 pm

      >running the country the best he can within the constraints of democrats who refuse to accept the last election, let alone the next.

      I’d say he’s more of a narcissist grifter whose larceny is far less dangerous that that of the professional politicians. His cronies are also a lot less good at stealing in broad daylight, hence the convictions.

      That said, he’s the only candidate who overtly opposes going to war for the sake of subsidizing defense contractors. So he’s got that going for him.

      I wonder if we’ll see pictures of him holding hands with Michelle Obama at some future date. Democrats said awful things about Bush, but obviously the Obamas didn’t believe it.

      Any time someone claims that an election is some existential crisis, just show them a picture of W and Michelle sharing candy.

  2. Jerryskids
    September.8.2020 at 5:25 pm

    Speaking of endless wars, here’s some interesting speculation on what might happen after this (intentional) clusterfuck of an election.

    The point of this whole post is to get you very worried about what has happened to the American military since 2008. Obama and Biden had eight years to change it into an organization that, at the top, wants to continue to fight wars to keep their careers going — something Trump’s extraordinary diplomatic skills are ruining — and, at the bottom, has young people who have been marinated in identity politics, LGBTQ theory, and critical race theory. Trump may have had minimal sway over the upper ranks because his policies are killing their jobs and he may have minimal sway over the lower ranks because the ideological corruption runs too deep.

    If Pelosi, Soros and the Deep State are planning a coup come January, don’t be too sure which side the military is going to be on.

  3. Dillinger
    September.8.2020 at 5:40 pm

    >>Sadly for us, his opposition to “endless wars” doesn’t translate into ending them.

    aw sad face. fewer troops is less war.

Please to post comments