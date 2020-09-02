Police Abuse

California Police Unions Once Again Side With Bad Cops To Kill a Good Bill

Law enforcement lobby holds off bill that would decertify officers who are guilty of misconduct.

(Amy Katz/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

California is one of only five states that does not have a formal process for decertifying bad cops to keep them from finding patrol work. And it looks like it's going to stay that way.

In the middle of a massive push for policing reforms in America, law enforcement unions have defeated S.B. 731, a California bill that would have created a commission to hear cases of cops who have engaged in misconduct and determine whether they'd be stripped of their certifications.

Introduced for the first time in 2019 by state Sen. Steven Bradford (D-Gardena), S.B. 731 passed the California Senate unanimously but didn't make it to the California Assembly floor before the legislative session ended Tuesday.

The Associated Press notes that law enforcement unions scrambled to lobby lawmakers to stop Bradford's bill from progressing without numerous changes. A representative from police unions in Los Angeles and San Francisco told the A.P. the bill was "deeply flawed."

Several law enforcement unions in the state say they want a process in place to decertify bad cops. They even made a web page to insist that they support things like a database of officers who have been fired for misconduct, and "a fair, reasonable and workable decertification process." But they object to Bradford's commission because only three of the nine members would be police officers. Four of the other members would be members of nonprofit or academic institutions and community-based organizations that have experience on "issues related to police misconduct." One member would be a citizen who has been a survivor of police misconduct (or a relative of somebody who did not survive misconduct). And one would be an attorney with "experience involving oversight of police officers." Police unions determined that this newly created board would be, in the Associated Press's words, "inherently biased against officers."

Why would we assume that people with experience in issues related to police misconduct would be inherently biased against the police officers their commission reviews? Does that also mean the officers on the commission would be biased in favor of the cops?

The cops and the unions want too much control over what is and is not considered "misconduct." Time and again, Americans have seen these organizations use their power to defend and make excuses for terrible police behavior. Their ideal form of "due process" for police officers facing misconduct allegations is an ostensibly civilian commission that police control.

The Associated Press notes that other policing reforms pushed by lawmakers also failed at the end of the session. Lawmakers were not able to expand the types of police misconduct records that could be made public, to require that police intervene when they see fellow officers using inappropriate levels of force, or to limit the use of tear gas and rubber bullets against protesters. Those proposals all failed.

But it wasn't a complete loss. A bill to ban chokeholds and neck restraints passed, along with a bill to require the California Attorney General's office to investigate whenever a police officer kills an unarmed civilian.

Nevertheless, the defeat of Bradford's bill shows exactly how powerful police unions remain even with the citizenry generally in agreement that misconduct by law enforcement too often goes unpunished.

Scott Shackford is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Ron
    September.2.2020 at 1:58 pm

    it does sound like a bad law considering the people it would put in oversight. I’d rather see something like the jury pool of citizens. why does it have to be someone who was abused or an academic who probably already hates cops or even a cop.
    That said since when do unions get to determine what laws get to be passed. California is run by Unions even though they are a minority of the voters. Have a relative who is a Union member and refuses to talk to me anymore because I told him that.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.2.2020 at 2:16 pm

      I don’t see you also objecting to having three cops on the commission.

  2. Minadin
    September.2.2020 at 2:02 pm

    “California is one of only five states that does not have a formal process for decertifying bad cops to keep them from finding patrol work.”

    Out of curiosity, which are the other four states?

    1. H. Farnham
      September.2.2020 at 2:07 pm

      In practice? I think those four states are north, south, east, and west U.S.

  3. chemjeff radical individualist
    September.2.2020 at 2:03 pm

    See, this type of thing right here is why it’s so stupid to be talking about “Democrat Mayors” or focusing on whichever team is in charge when it comes to police misconduct. The problems associated with police misconduct run far deeper than which tribe is in charge, it is fundamentally institutional in nature. The police demand the right to police themselves and their own misconduct, REGARDLESS of whether the city is run by a Democrat Mayor or a Republican Mayor. And they have the institutional and historical power to get away with it in virtually every case. Just look at the example of New York City. De Blasio ran on an explicit campaign of reforming NYPD, he has been fought at every turn by NYPD, his “citizen commission” to review police misconduct is a sad joke but it is the best he could do given the realities of NYPD and city council obstinance to any nature of real reform. It is the same in this case.

    The problem here is that the police have too much institutional power, period. Structural reform is needed, not just “more diversity training” or “more threat reduction protocols”.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.2.2020 at 2:22 pm

      When Democrat mayors and governors blame Trump for things that are under their exclusive control, not federal control, it is they who have politicized the disruptions.

  4. AuspiciousOptimism
    September.2.2020 at 2:10 pm

    “Why would we assume that people with experience in issues related to police misconduct would be inherently biased against the police officers…?”

    When one of the members of the council is referred to as a “survivor” of cops, one might reasonably suspect that person of some bias.

    “Does that also mean the officers on the commission would be biased in favor of the cops?”

    Once again, yes, that’s a pretty reasonable assumption, or at least a plausible concern. Assuming bias is a concern to begin with, which I don’t think it should be. As a human being, I understand bias to be inherent in everyone based on their experience on the subject at hand, which should be utilized via balanced appointments and not foolishly attempt to mitigate.

    1. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
      September.2.2020 at 2:20 pm

      I don’t see “survivors” as inherently biased against cops. I see them as inherently biased against abusive cops, bad cops, and a rigged system.

      And of course there’s always the old saw about smoke and fire. Cops treat everybody they meet as guilty and don’t give them a chance to prove their innocence; “show it to the judge” as the saying goes. Well, here is their turn to show it to the judges, and karma’s a bitch.

  5. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.2.2020 at 2:25 pm

    Guys, you want your daily dose of oh-shit-deep-state-conspiracy-theory fodder?

    Google: Transition Integrity Project

    Seriously.

    1. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.2.2020 at 2:46 pm

      Michael Steele and John Podesta… enough said.

  6. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.2.2020 at 2:39 pm

    What’s the breakdown of the vote? I’d like to see who’s in the pocket of Big Union so I can gauge how long we’re going to continue to hear the “it’s all just racist” narrative.

  7. Ken Shultz
    September.2.2020 at 2:40 pm

    “A representative from police unions in Los Angeles and San Francisco told the A.P. the bill was “deeply flawed.”

    Why are we talking about the union when we should be talking about the politicians and the party that killed this bill?

    The California legislature is effectively a single party government, and it’s no different from other single party governments in that it serves the vested interests of the party rather than the voters.

    The solution to the problem of a single party state has little or nothing to do with any union. The solution to that problem is for the voters to vote for a second party. Until the voters are willing to vote for a second party, they will continue to suffer all the problems that are typically associated with a single party state.

    The problem with the voters of California is that too many of them don’t care what the solutions to their problems are if it means voting for a Republican, and I can’t help but wonder if that same psychiatric condition is affecting some of the staff at Reason–if they can write an article about an issue like this and never bother to notice or mention that we’re talking about a one party state.

    Do you think the problems in China, Cuba, North Korea, and Venezuela are primarily because of the unions, too? The reason those governments aren’t run in the interests of the people is because the people can’t throw the bums out with their vote. If they were allowed to throw the bums out with their vote–and refused to elect anyone other than the same party that’s ravaged their interests for decades–I might stop feeling sorry for them.

    Shouldn’t we feel the same way about Californians suffering under the profound stupidity of their narrow-mindedness?

    1. Ken Shultz
      September.2.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Idiot Response: Ken thinks voting for Republicans is the solution to all our problems.

      ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF! ARF!

      That’s not what I said.

      I said that the solution to the typical problems of one party states is to have competing parties, and if the reason we don’t have competing parties in California is because the voters are too stupid to vote for any but the same party that’s screwed them for decades, then the solution is for them to stop being so stupid.

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      September.2.2020 at 2:47 pm

      You just think voting for Republicans is the solution to all our problems.

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        September.2.2020 at 2:48 pm

        Should have refreshed before commenting. Damn!

      2. H. Farnham
        September.2.2020 at 2:49 pm

        Yep, and also… arf.

  8. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    September.2.2020 at 2:43 pm

    Even the LA times may be catching on to the realities of the quagmire that the left has created for itself:

    But with attention focused on the state’s myriad other troubles, “the moment is beginning to close,” said Melina Abdullah, head of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, which sponsored the Bradford bill. She believes legislators used the abbreviated session as “an excuse” to avoid crossing unions.

    1. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
      September.2.2020 at 2:44 pm

      Of note, it was the Organization Black Lives Matter that had as part of its grand theme to ‘fix America’… “strengthening public sector unions”.

      Welcome to strong public sector unions…

      1. Fat Mike's Drug Habit
        September.2.2020 at 2:50 pm

        Couldn’t happen to a nicer group of people.

