Donald Trump

Trump, Self-Proclaimed Ender of Endless Wars, Is Reducing the U.S. Troop Presence in Iraq to Where It Was in 2015

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Pentagon will be reducing troop levels in Iraq by a third.

(THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS/Newscom)

The U.S. will be reducing the number of troops it has stationed in Iraq by about a third, reports The Wall Street Journal, leaving behind roughly 3,500 men and women. This news comes after a long series of brags at the Republican National Convention that President Donald Trump is succeeding in ending America's foreign wars.

"Unlike previous administrations, I have kept America out of new wars, and our troops are coming home," said Trump in his acceptance speech last night, promising that in a second term he would "strike down terrorists who threaten our people and keep America out of endless and costly foreign wars."

The Journal reports that the departure of some 1,700 troops from Iraq will occur over the next few months. Once gone, America's military presence in that country will be where it was in 2015.

Under Trump, America's troop commitment to our various foreign wars has oscillated; first surging then tapering off.

PolitiFact notes that when Trump came into office there were around 8,500 troops in Afghanistan. The president increased our military presence up to 14,000 personnel but has since drawn it back down to where it was at the beginning of Trump's term. That number is supposed to fall to 4,000 in November.

Under Trump, the Defense Department has stopped publishing troop numbers in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria, making it difficult to get an accurate count of how much military personnel is in those countries. The Washington Post reported in July that the number of U.S. troops stationed abroad has slightly increased under Trump.

Outside of troop levels, Trump has amped up the drone war and vetoed a resolution to end U.S. participation in the war in Yemen. He has also escalated tensions with Iran by tearing up the 2015 nuclear deal signed under the Obama administration, reapplying sanctions, and deploying additional aircraft and ships to the region in response to alleged Iranian drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities.

In January, the Trump administration assassinated Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, provoking an Iranian missile counterattack on U.S. military bases in the country.

This broader schizophrenia among the Trump administration between escalating tensions with Iran while promising to end endless wars was on full display in the president's remarks last night. In the space of three sentences, he bragged about killing Soleimani, said he was bringing troops home, and then touted his increases in military spending.

It's good that more U.S. troops are being pulled out of Iraq. It's less encouraging that we still have thousands of troops in the country after nearly four years of a president who keeps promising to end forever wars.

Christian Britschgi is an associate editor at Reason.

  1. Moonrocks
    August.28.2020 at 4:28 pm

    Yes, let’s ignore the fact that our troop presence in Iraq increase because Trump pulled our troops out of Syria (oops, I mean abandoned our Kurdish allies) and put them in Iraq, which Reason thoroughly complained about at the time, too.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.28.2020 at 4:43 pm

      Whataboutism is an admission of defeat. The discussion is not about Syria, but about Iraq.

      1. wasemtala
        August.28.2020 at 5:01 pm

      2. Mother's lament
        August.28.2020 at 5:02 pm

        Reducing the U.S. Troop Presence in Iraq to Where It Was in 2015
        What were Iraqi troop levels in October 2016, and who put them there?

    2. Bluwater
      August.28.2020 at 4:52 pm

      Kinda also ignoring the fact that ISIS was a serious problem at the time and is all but gone. Also ignoring that the military now has much stronger capabilities than it was left with and is therefore a far bigger deterrent. Yeah, results are completely irrelevant when you have a political agenda to the contrary.

      Always be careful when your political opponents start to cherry pick and throw rocks while citing a single stat on anything. A single stat only tells you the very narrow thing the writer wants you to know while ignoring everything else.

      Why do I get the feeling that CHRISTIAN BRITSCHGI never referred to the killing of Osama Bin Ladin as an “assassination”?

  2. Ben_
    August.28.2020 at 4:33 pm

    Reason writers like to make up stories about nonexistent future wars to avoid giving Trump full credit for ending the war against ISIS — by defeating ISIS — and for signing a peace treaty with the Taliban.

    You see, those barely matter at all because [makes up story about fictional future war].

    Clearly you should never trust or help a Reason writer — except maybe Nick — because if you do exactly what they say they want, the Reason writer will make up a new excuse to complain.

  3. Ken Shultz
    August.28.2020 at 4:34 pm

    “PolitiFact notes that when Trump came into office there were around 8,500 troops in Afghanistan. The president increased our military presence up to 14,000 personnel but has since drawn it back down to where it was at the beginning of Trump’s term. That number is supposed to fall to 4,000 in November.”

    You’re willfully omitting the fact that President Trump inked a full withdrawal agreement with the Taliban in February–and withheld aid to the US backed government in Kabul when they dragged their feet on executing the plan. Either that or you’re so ignorant that you have no business publishing anything on this topic.

    How embarrassing for you!

    If President Trump is reelected, we’ll be completely out of Afghanistan by the end of April.

    Last thing I’m aware of Biden saying on the topic was that he wanted to keep American troops in Afghanistan indefinitely. If someone can find a statement supporting Trump’s full withdrawal from Afghanistan, please post a link.

    1. Chipper Morning Wood---------------------
      August.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

      Whataboutism is an admission of defeat. The discussion is not about Afghanistan, but about Iraq.

      1. Ken Shultz
        August.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

        Did you not see what I quoted? What I quoted was in the piece–and the facts show him to be an ender of endless wars, where Biden appears to want to keep us in Afghanistan endlessly.

        1. JesseAz
          August.28.2020 at 5:01 pm

          chipper is trying to pretend to be neutral again. He does this from time to time so that when 90% of his comments are against one team he can declare neutrality. He doesn’t actually believe what he wrote above.

      2. Mother's lament
        August.28.2020 at 5:04 pm

        It’s not whataboutism, you stupid fuck, when it’s part of the topic.

  4. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    August.28.2020 at 4:44 pm

    In 2016 this country missed its chance to elect a President with a long history of foreign policy wisdom. We must not make the same mistake in 2020.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. perlchpr
      August.28.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Wow. One of the best.

  5. Brandybuck
    August.28.2020 at 4:49 pm

    Back in the 90s and 00s, Rush Limbaugh’s shtick was to point at liberals obsessed with empty symbolism. Now in the Trump era we have “conservatives” fawning over empty symbolism.

    Not mocking Limbaugh here, just pointing out that conservatives have become the enemy. We have the symbolism of a troop reduction without any significant troop reduction.

    1. Moonrocks
      August.28.2020 at 5:10 pm

      Except for all the troops we pulled out of Syria…

  6. Jerryskids
    August.28.2020 at 5:00 pm

    Yay! Trump has promised to do some things! Just don’t hold your breath waiting for Trump to deliver what he’s promised. He’s rather notorious on the issue of not keeping his end of the bargain when there’s no need to do so – he calls it “the art of the deal”. Fuck people over every chance you get, that’s what a hard-nosed businessman does. In the meantime, how’s that big beautiful wall coming along? Has Mexico paid for it yet? Is Hillary locked up? We got a great new trade deal with China yet, what with trade wars being so good and easy to win? Is the government much smaller, Obamacare been repealed, North Korea given up their nukes? No? Wow, I don’t understand how none of that shit happened yet.

