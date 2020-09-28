Income tax

The Lessons Americans Refuse To Learn From Trump's Tax Returns

Major-party politicians avoid tax simplification almost as aggressively as the rich avoid taxation, argue the Reason Roundtable panelists.

Asked about The New York Times' novella-length article analyzing his last 18 years of federal income tax returns, President Donald Trump said: "It's fake news. It's totally fake news. Made up, fake."

That hasn't stopped people from discussing Trump's inventive accounting, to a chorus of sputtered outrage by Trump's legion of critics, the vast majority of whom miss a simple point: The tax code is a big, complicated mess because major-party politicians—including those Republicans who insincerely promise to fit the entire form "on a postcard"—like it just fine that way, and voters do not punish them for perennially exacerbating the exasperating status quo.

So argue Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and Katherine Mangu-Ward on this week's Reason Roundtable podcast. The gang also previews tomorrow night's presidential debate (including those unfairly excluded from it), grapples with the Supreme Court nomination of Amy Coney Barrett, and makes a number of editorially questionable sound effects.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Jesse's Carnival Waltz" by The Great North Sound Society.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

Katherine Mangu-Ward is editor in chief of Reason.

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. Yes Way, Ted
    September.28.2020 at 4:31 pm

    The main lesson they forget or just refuse to learn:

    Taxation is theft.

  2. Ra's al Gore
    September.28.2020 at 4:31 pm

    https://twitter.com/alexthechick/status/1310558055428489216

    Also there’s something even more worrisome than that the NYT appears not to have seen the actual returns. Read this closely and you’ll see something very disturbing indeed.

    …Did you see it? The years of employee compensation? So the NYT was given compensation information for people who are not Donald Trump. Yeah, that right there should make everyone spit fire from their eyes. What the hell right does the NYT have to employee compensation?
    alexandriabrown
    @alexthechick
    ·
    7h
    You want to claim Trump is fair game since he’s President, fine, whatever. But what people who worked for him made in the decades when he wasn’t a politician is fair how? Riddle me that and you better spin so hard the Earth rotates backwards.
    alexandriabrown
    @alexthechick
    ·
    7h
    Also, I’m going to post this one more time for those in the back. Trump paid $1 million in taxes in 2016 and $4.2 million in taxes in 2017 and, per the NYT story, most of that money was rolled forward. Stop LYING. Start READING. Just. Stop. Lying.

  3. Cy
    September.28.2020 at 4:34 pm

    I would argue Biden is more responsible for the tax code than Trump. What Trumps did on his tax returns wasn’t unique or even uncommon. Hell, we have megacorps that have declaring bankruptcy in their business model. We have oil companies that pump millions of barrels of oil off public lands for free.

    I think it’d be more telling if Trump had paid a lot of taxes he didn’t have to.

    Warren Buffett pays almost NO taxes and hasn’t for decades because he never cashes out. It’s one of the reasons that Berkshire has never paid a dividend. A good businessman lets his assets grow. Those assets grow faster the less taxes you pay on them.

