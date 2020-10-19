Politics and Social Media: Should We Use Exit, Voice, or Loyalty?

"Once social media sites take on the responsibility of policing speech," David Harsanyi wrote at Reason in 2018, "they are transforming themselves into adjudicators of what ideas are tolerable on purportedly open platforms.

"That's a precarious position moving forward." Boy howdy is it.

On today's Reason Roundtable podcast. Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Matt Welch, and special guest star Stephanie Slade debate the appropriate responses both to Twitter's move to suppress a New York Post article about Hunter Biden, and also the reflex by too many politicians to retaliate by rewriting Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. The gang also talks about how to read the latest polls, what everyone learned from last week's presidential townhalls, and why Slade is even considering a vote for Joe Biden.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: Is That You or Are You You by Chris Zabriskie is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution license (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)

Source: http://chriszabriskie.com/reappear/

Artist: http://chriszabriskie.com/

Relevant links from the show:

"The Media Do Not Want You To Read, Share, or Discuss The New York Post's Hunter Biden Scoop," by Robby Soave

"Twitter Blocking a New York Post Article Was Dumb—but Not Illegal, Censorship, or Election Interference," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"You Can't Always Trust What You Hear Online, and Congress Has Some Ideas About Fixing That," by Jesse Walker

"Big Tech Is Just the Beginning: House Dems Seek Major Changes to Antitrust Law," by Andrea O'Sullivan

"Afraid of Foreign Election Meddling? Worry More About America's Sick Political Culture," by J.D. Tuccille

"Actually, It's Good That Major Networks Are Covering Both Trump's and Biden's Town Halls," by Scott Shackford

"Joe Biden Still Doesn't Have a Coherent Answer About Court Packing," by Eric Boehm

"No, Joe Biden, Cops Can't Just Shoot People in the Leg," by Robby Soave

"If Trump Was Serious About Police Reform, He Would Have Addressed Qualified Immunity," by Billy Binion

"Jo Jorgensen: 'Requiring People To Vaccinate Their Children Is One of the Most Egregious Things That the Government Can Do,'" by Matt Welch