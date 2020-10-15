Joe Biden

No, Joe Biden, Cops Can't Just Shoot People in the Leg

The former vice president's comment during the ABC town hall was idiotic.

(Screenshot via YouTube)

During ABC's town hall event with former Vice President Joe Biden, the Democratic Party's presidential candidate provided a garbled response to a question about criminal justice reform. In particular, he wrongly suggested that when police fire their weapons at suspects, they could shoot to wound instead of shooting to kill.

"You can ban chokeholds, but beyond that you have to teach [the police] how to de-escalate circumstances," said Biden. "So instead of anybody coming at you and the first thing you do is shoot to kill, you shoot them in the leg."

This was just one line in a very long, rambling answer to a question about police violence—but it stuck out for its sheer absurdity. The suggestion betrays a total lack of understanding about how guns work.

Note that it was not some slip of the tongue: Biden has previously proposed this exact idea. Contrary to the former veep's repeated assertions, neither the cops nor anyone else—except perhaps James Bond—could plan to shoot people in the leg as a matter of routine practice. It would take an expert marksman to accomplish that feat consistently. Unless a target is at close range, standing perfectly still, it's very difficult to hit a specific location on the body. In reality, people are often moving during shootouts, which means that legs and arms can be the hardest part of the body to hit.

"An average suspect can move his hand and forearm across his body to a 90-degree angle in 12/100 of a second," wrote Bill Lewinksi in a paper for the Force Science Institute. "He can move his hand from his hip to shoulder height in 18/100 of a second. The average officer pulling the trigger as fast as he can on a Glock, one of the fastest- cycling semi-autos, requires 1/4 second to discharge each round."

If an officer's life is actually threatened, hitting the suspect in the leg is no guarantee the threat will be neutralized. People who have been hit in the leg or arm are not immediately incapacitated, which is why the police keep firing until a suspect is down. Real life is not like an episode of 24, or a Mission: Impossible movie!

It's true that some police officers are too eager to fire their weapons in the first place, and idiotic police tactics—like no-knock raids—place them in situations where overreactions are likely to occur. But the public policy intervention needs to occur before the shooting starts. Shooting to wound is not a realistic tactic in the vast majority of cases, and it's embarrassing that Biden doesn't know this.

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Cal Cetín
    October.15.2020 at 9:35 pm

    Biden should ask his bodyguards what policy *they* would follow.

  2. Geiger Goldstaedt
    October.15.2020 at 9:36 pm

    “So instead of anybody coming at you and the first thing you do is shoot to kill, you shoot them in the leg.”

    Because shooting someone in the leg is just like clipping their toenails. Legs are just popsicles attached to an upright meat bag with vital organs.

    Democrats do not understand firearms, or human biology.

  3. Árboles de la Barranca
    October.15.2020 at 9:41 pm

    If anybody needed more proof…..

  4. Don't look at me!
    October.15.2020 at 9:47 pm

    Sounds good,
    until you think about it.
    He did not.

  5. Sometimes Bad Is Bad
    October.15.2020 at 9:47 pm

    It’s good that ENB, Shrieeky and the koch reason crowd believe Joe Biden is better than Donald Trump.

  6. Jerryskids
    October.15.2020 at 9:51 pm

    “An average suspect can move his hand and forearm across his body to a 90-degree angle in 12/100 of a second,” wrote Bill Lewinksi in a paper for the Force Science Institute.

    WOAH, WOAH, WOAH!!!! NO, NO, NO!!! What Joe Biden said is idiotic, no need to bring that piece of shit motherfucking slimebag cocksucking dickwad Bill Lewinski and his piece of shit “Force Science Institute” scam into it! Bill Lewinski is the guy who makes his living testifying at police trials explaining why cops are absolutely correct to shoot anybody who looks at them cross-eyed or that the cops even think are looking at them cross-eyed. (No shit, you can look it up, this guy actually explains why, when cops are caught lying their asses off about “he was coming right at me!”, the cops perception of reality should outweigh the reality of the reality. As long as the cops sincerely believe their bullshit, why, it’s real to me, man.) So no, get out of here with that shit – Lewinski used that speed thing to explain why cops need to shoot first and ask questions later, by the time the cop can figure out whether or not the guy is armed, it’s too late, he’s already been shot. As far as Lewinski is concerned, unless the cop can plainly see that the suspect is clearly not armed, he should shoot the guy right in the fucking head because if the guy is armed, he can shoot the cop faster than the cop can react. And he’s serious about that shit, too. That motherfucker would be just fine with cops shooting every single person they come across every single day because being a cop in America these days is more dangerous than being a Jew in Berlin circa 1940.

  7. neon-flame
    October.15.2020 at 9:54 pm

    I just naturally tend to assume that when you learn to fire a gun, you learn to hit your target … this is not accurate?

    No; they call people who do that “expert marksmen.” Or ‘snipers,’ who may have to point exactly at the head for maybe twenty minutes before deciding that the time was right.

    But a weapon with greater bandwidth may be just the thing. How do beanbag guns perform, for example? What about drones?

  8. Lord of Strazele
    October.15.2020 at 9:55 pm

    Have you ever heard of “shooting to kill”. This would be the opposite of that. The main point was to dial down the aggression.

    1. Geiger Goldstaedt
      October.15.2020 at 9:57 pm

      Stupid.

  9. creech
    October.15.2020 at 9:56 pm

    I watched the same tv shows Joe did when he was a kid. Gene Autry, the Lone Ranger, Hopalong, Roy Rogers – they all shot the gun out of the bad guys hand. If they can do it, then the average Barney Fife or Harry Callahan should be able to do it too.

