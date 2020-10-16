Jo Jorgensen

Jo Jorgensen: 'Requiring People To Vaccinate Their Children Is One of the Most Egregious Things That the Government Can Do'

The Libertarian ticket is campaigning against lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and the World Health Organization, in addition to the usual taxation, prohibition, and war.

|

JoJorg
(Paul Hennessy / SOPA Images/Sipa/Newscom)

As the Libertarian Party has established itself as the most electorally successful third party in the United States, voters have grown accustomed to the group's radical messaging against taxation, prohibition and war. One of the party's top 10 presidential primary finishers in 2020, after all, had his name legally changed to "Taxation Is Theft."

Less broadly known, though on full display in a streamed interview I conducted last night with presidential nominee Jo Jorgensen, is the party's antipathy toward international institutions, pandemic restrictions, and vaccine mandates.

Jorgensen last night volunteered the latter as an example of the type of "personal decision" best left to individuals, rather than determined via the political process. So I asked her whether, philosophically, she considered it wise for public schools to require children be vaccinated as a condition for enrollment.

"I think it is immoral," she responded. Then, after noting that she personally has chosen to vaccinate her family, Jorgensen contrasted vaccination policy with the types of prohibitions Libertarians have long opposed—on drugs, gambling, vaping, consensual sex transactions, and so on.

"All of these are laws that the government is telling you what not to do," she said. "Vaccinations, on the other hand—we're talking about somebody forcibly putting a substance into your body. I am just shocked that that's even a question in our country that is supposed to be free. And even though I have chosen vaccinations, and I've chosen vaccinations for my children, I would never use the excuse of herd immunity to force other people to put something into their bodies that they don't want to."

This is not a majority opinion—82 percent of American adults favored school-based vaccines in 2016, according to Pew Research. But Libertarians are hardly a majority party (Jorgensen is polling at around 2 percent nationally), and old movement hands can tell you how outnumbered the party used to be on positions such as legalizing marijuana.

Still, the vaccine mandate issue divides libertarians, too, as illustrated by Reason's 2014 debate "Should Vaccines Be Mandatory?" Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic has not only put such once-esoteric philosophical discussions on the political front-burner; it has given what many Libertarian candidates see as their opening.

The Libertarian gubernatorial candidate making the biggest splash in 2020 is Indiana's Donald Rainwater, who has polled between 6 percent and 24 percent in a three-way race. "Indiana Libertarian candidate for governor targets voters upset by COVID-19 mandates," went the headline this week in The Indianapolis Star.

"I don't think it's the government's responsibility to tell people how to take care of themselves," Rainwater told the paper. "I think this all goes back to the idea that I get to choose what I do to keep myself safe. I am against mandating vaccines, too."

The other Libertarian gubernatorial candidate likely to make Election Day waves—Montana's Lyman Bishop, who is polling within shouting distance of the Republican-Democratic margin—is also campaigning against pandemic mandates.

"I have said from the beginning, asking people to stay home is one thing. Telling people they have to stay home is something else altogether," Bishop recently told Montana Public Radio. "The same logic applies to any other precautionary measure. In the face of any threat, our liberties an individual rights must come first. If they do not then everything we have fought for and built over the last 200 years will be meaningless….The pending collapse of our economy and the steady growth of tyranny and authoritarianism in our country is of the utmost importance and supersedes all other issues. If we cannot address these issues there will be nothing left for us to discuss."

Jorgensen last night singled out Rainwater when talking about notable Libertarian campaigns this year. "He's talking about the same things we're talking about, with masks," she said. "This is a free country, and we should be able to make our own decisions."

Rather than merely defund the World Health Organization, Jorgensen wants to the U.S. to completely withdraw from it—and from other multilateral institutions, from the World Trade Organization to the United Nations to NATO. (Her go-to foreign policy line is to have America become "one giant Switzerland.")

This summer, Libertarian Party messaging seemed to be clustering around the George Floyd protests, with the party touting its longstanding commitments to dismantling the country's prison-industrial complex. As we approach the finish line, the radical limited-government party is reacting more and more to big-government pandemic policies. The politics of face masks, it turns out, is not a strictly bipartisan affair.

You can watch my whole Jorgensen interview below:

NEXT: San Francisco Won't Reopen Schools. But It Will Rename Them.

Matt Welch is an editor at large at Reason.

  1. speedylee
    October.16.2020 at 4:32 pm

    Good!

    1. SQRLSY One
      October.16.2020 at 4:46 pm

      speedylee, thank you! It is indeed refreshing to see some support for PRO-individual-freedom thoughts in these comments!

      Sad to say, we are (for the ? last 4 years or so) inundated here with Trumptatorshit-worshippers, who can find NO apparent outlets for their authoritarian thoughts… Other than 4-Chan, BreitFart, etc. … Those-type sites, which sane humanoids know are full of shit, and therefor, ignore… Onto which they can spill their evil and spineless bile! And THEN, after they spend NOT ONE SINGLE PENNY to pay to Reason.com or the Reason Magazine… They spend their hopefully-futile bile, agitating against Reason and their writers, and lusting mightily after the Trumptatorshit and the demise of Section 230, which enables their FREE posting of their lies and bullshit!

      This is Humanoid Unit BR549, and I just don’t know any more!

      2. kevrob
        October.16.2020 at 5:57 pm

        Zombie Junior Samples?

  2. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.16.2020 at 4:38 pm

    I can get my white supremacy at stormfront, thanks Jo.

  3. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    October.16.2020 at 4:44 pm

    The Guardian, doing real investigative journalism.

    Libertarian 2020 candidate appears on podcast tied to ‘boogaloo’ movement
    Jo Jorgensen was quizzed by members of anti-government movement days after an adherent was arrested for allegedly murdering two law enforcement officers

    1. Square = Circle
      October.16.2020 at 5:02 pm

      That was from back in July, when they still thought they might need to worry about her.

  4. Brandybuck
    October.16.2020 at 4:56 pm

    This. This is why we can never have nice things. Your rights end where the rights of others being. Meaning you have no right to send you unvaccinated children to the school my child attends. Don’t be parading your disease vector out in public.

    1. speedylee
      October.16.2020 at 4:58 pm

      What makes you think I want my unvaccinated kid around your kids?! I homeschool. Stay away from me!

    2. Square = Circle
      October.16.2020 at 5:03 pm

      I forget whether this is Reason #544 or #545 for school choice.

      1. JesseAz
        October.16.2020 at 5:35 pm

        Is Jos? stance the same for masks?

        1. JesseAz
          October.16.2020 at 5:35 pm

          Well that was placed incorrectly.

          1. SQRLSY One
            October.16.2020 at 5:45 pm

            Both your brain AND your heart are placed WAAAY incorrectly! But neither the Heavens nor the Earth will EVER be able to overcome Your Sacred False Pride, and allow You to admit it! You, who lusts endlessly after the Trumptatorshit!

          2. SQRLSY One
            October.16.2020 at 5:48 pm

            JesseSPAZ, Lord and Master of All Things, NEVER needs to actually REFUTE what a source says… He merely needs to accuse them of not being libertarians!

            JesseSPAZ is a “libertarian” who believes that the Trumptatorshit is a PERFECT example of being TRULY libertarian!

            https://reason.com/2020/02/07/michael-bloomberg-and-the-imperious-presidency-2/#comment-8120734

            JesseSPAZ comment: “He can fire political appointees for any fucking reason he wants.”
            Jesse’s over-archingly lusting after the super-powers of the Trumptatorship YET AGAIN!!!
            Trump can fire them for not assigning their entire paychecks to Trump… For not licking Trump’s balls as much as JesseSPAZ does… For turning down Trump’s requests for then to perform personal murder-for-hire… For having fucked Stormy Daniels out of turn, when it was Trump’s turn… For Air Force Captain-Sir-Dude-Sir-Pilot-Sir refusing orders to go and bomb Nancy Pelosi’s house…

            Just when I was rooting for JesseSPAZ to turn from his evil ways, he doubles down on Trumptatorship-worship AGAIN!

    3. Bubba Jones
      October.16.2020 at 5:12 pm

      If your kid is vaccinated, why do you care if mine is?

      The edge case is risk to children who are too young to be vaccinated, and therefore rely on herd immunity.

      But that’s not about access to schools.

      Mathematically this is a non issue if only libertarian kooks oppose vaccination.

      But if a sufficient number of people oppose vaccination, such as to pose a threat to your kids in school, then maybe you need to question your assumptions about the power of government and the structure of our schools?

      1. Kevin Smith
        October.16.2020 at 5:28 pm

        There are also issues of immunodeficient children who can’t be vaccinated, and thus also rely on herd immunity

        I’m not opposed to vaccination requirements for admission to public schools, IMO like any organization if the government is going to operate schools they are free to set requirements for admission

        My problem comes when government both requires vaccinations for public schools, and actively seeks to stamp out alternatives like private and home schooling

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.16.2020 at 5:28 pm

      Damn right! The government should be permitted to hold you down and force you to be injected with chemicals against your consent! Individual decisions must be made together!

      1. SQRLSY One
        October.16.2020 at 5:50 pm

        Yes, Comrade! All is for The Hive, and all MUST BEE for the Hive!

        ALL HAIL The Hive! Long Live the Hive!

    5. Foolscap
      October.16.2020 at 5:32 pm

      I agree with you that public schools should be able to require vaccination, but I don’t think your reasoning works.

      Where does this right to only be around vaccinated people come from? And if it is a right, why doesn’t it end when other people’s right to bodily integrity begins?

    6. JesseAz
      October.16.2020 at 5:36 pm

      What other authoritarian powers do you want government to have before you come put from under your bed?

    7. Juice
      October.16.2020 at 5:55 pm

      you have no right to send you unvaccinated children to the school my child attends

      You do if the school allows it and no one is forced to go to the school.

  5. Hugo S. Cunningham
    October.16.2020 at 5:12 pm

    I had been planning to vote for her, but anti-vaxxing is rather hard to stomach.

    1. H. Farnham
      October.16.2020 at 5:21 pm

      Yeah, and plus I heard that she’s against government mandated military service. I can’t vote for someone who’s anti-patriotic and hates the troops….

    2. Kevin Smith
      October.16.2020 at 5:29 pm

      She’s not anti-vax (not in the sense that the term is typically used) she’s anti-mandated vaccinations

    3. Butler T. Reynolds
      October.16.2020 at 5:29 pm

      Note, she vaccinated her own kids. Try again.

    4. Unicorn Abattoir
      October.16.2020 at 5:31 pm

      Should all vaccines be mandatory? Jail time or fines for skipping the flu shot? How about HPV, or shingles?

    5. Juice
      October.16.2020 at 5:57 pm

      Not anti-vax, just pro-choice.

  6. Jackand Ace
    October.16.2020 at 5:35 pm

    How is it possible, Matt, you won’t vote for Trump? What is it that Trump has done that would make you not vote for him? Whatever it is, you’ve never articulated it strongly.

    Jorgensen might provide you some issues you agree with, but Trump would be the same on those issues. And he can win, she can’t.

    Proliferation of guns, check. Climate change overblown, check (Jorgensen doesn’t even mention it on her website). Withdraw from Climate Accords, check. Masks aren’t necessary, check. Herd immunity approach, check. Tax breaks to the wealthy, check.

    In fact, here is one thing from Jo’s website that Trump and you will never agree with:

    “The federal government gives about $15 billion annually to oil and coal companies. And this doesn’t even include the cheap public land leases that disproportionately go to these companies. This is nothing but corporate welfare.”

    Trump is really your guy. You’re one of those people who never tell a pollster that they’d vote for Trump, but do anyway. At least your commenters are honest about how much they love him.

    1. Jackand Ace
      October.16.2020 at 5:46 pm

      I mean, ok ok, when Trump instructed his AG to indict and prosecute his political foes (Biden and Obama), that would be enough for any libertarian to flee him. But you never complained. What gives?

