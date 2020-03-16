Coronavirus

Is Government Doing Too Much or Too Little With Coronavirus?

How do libertarians react to a pandemic? It depends, judging by the Reason Roundtable podcast.

Sure, people say sometimes that the past is a different planet. But the past week?

Yet here are, the world shutting down all around us, anxiously comparing coronavirus growth curves to Italy and South Korea, retreating to four-way remote podcasting set-ups, trying to make sense of a story that changes seemingly by the hour. On today's Reason Roundtable, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch offer different perspectives in the teeth of a pandemic.

What part of today's clampdown is with us for the long haul? What does this once-a-century challenge tell us about comparative health policies? Are we comfortable with mayors and governors shutting down entire swaths of the economy? Did Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders recalibrate their presidential pitches even a little bit? And how will Nick tie this all back in to some 1970s Charlton Heston movie? These are among the questions that you can listen being addressed right here.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music credit: 'Ninja Tortoise' by Verified Picasso

Relevant links from the show:

"Coronavirus Is the Health of the State," by J.D. Tuccille

"COVID-19 Reminds Us: Social Media Is Good, Actually," by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"Coronavirus Epidemic May Be Slowed by Warm and Humid Weather," by Ronald Bailey

"The Coronavirus Debate Was Bernie Sanders' Last Chance. He Blew It," by Robby Soave

"Price-Gouging Laws Will Do More Harm Than Good During the Coronavirus Pandemic," by J.D. Tuccille

"Biden Promises 'Major, Major, Major Bailouts' in Response to Coronavirus," by Eric Boehm

"Trump Gets What He Wants as Federal Reserve Interest Rate Target Drops to Zero," by Brian Doherty

"Tired: There Are No Libertarians in a Pandemic. Wired: There Are Only Libertarians in a Pandemic," by Nick Gillespie

"Coronavirus Is Going To Be Expensive. Too Bad the Government Is Already in Massive Debt," by Eric Boehm

"America Doesn't Have Enough Hospital Beds To Fight the Coronavirus. Protectionist Health Care Regulations Are One Reason Why," by Eric Boehm

"St. Phineas: How P.T. Barnum helped invent business ethics," by John Mueller

What are we consuming this week?

Matt Welch

Katherine Mangu-Ward

Peter Suderman

Nick Gillespie

  1. Dillinger
    March.16.2020 at 5:25 pm

    >>Are we comfortable with mayors and governors shutting down entire swaths of the economy?

    they’ll shut down your bar but won’t shut down the tax collections.

  2. Rich
    March.16.2020 at 5:37 pm

    What part of today’s clampdown is with us for the long haul?

    Oh, you guys are so *funny*!

    1. Unicorn Abattoir
      March.16.2020 at 6:12 pm

      No man born with a livin’ soul
      Can be workin’ for the clampdown

    2. JFree
      March.16.2020 at 6:14 pm

      I think that particular discussion missed the mark. The only way you can really say something done today will persist tomorrow is to not give a shit about it anyway. To adopt a basically fatalistic hipster pose for the audience.

      If you see the ACTUAL problem (meaning in this case the virus and the accompanying corpses) at issue, then being part of the discussion about how to solve that problem also means you are part of the discussion that always occurs then where other agendas get added or moats get added to pre-existing bureaucratic fiefdoms or somesuch. So at that moment you can reduce the chances that dumb/irrelevant slippery slopes get added. And even if you can’t get that done then, you earn the credibility to raise that later when the problem is over in order to get it reversed.

      If instead you stand outside the window yapping about liberty and slippery slopes, you will be ignored then – and later.

      The same problem I see with ‘non-interventionism’. When the problem at hand is about Iran or AlQaeda or Shining Path – the only ‘non-interventionists’ who will ever be worth a shit are those who know something about whatever problem it is that involves Iran or AlQaeda or Shining Path. Not someone who waxes philosophical about non-interventionism.

      Be the expert on – or at least the focuser on – the problem at hand and you get the seat at the table. Because you actually add value and Hayekian knowledge – which leads to better decisions.

      1. Sevo
        March.16.2020 at 6:31 pm

        “If instead you stand outside the window yapping about liberty and slippery slopes, you will be ignored then – and later.”

        I can only hope they take you and the other raging idiots first; you deserve nothing less.

