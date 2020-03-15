Coronavirus

Tired: There Are No Libertarians in a Pandemic. Wired: There Are Only Libertarians in a Pandemic.

From relaxed TSA rules to speedy FDA approvals, the coronavirus is forcing authorities to admit many of their regulations are unnecessary.

|

sipaphotosten633454
(Yichuan Cao/Sipa USA/Newscom)

Man, it seems like only a few days ago that the smart set was writing off small-government types (again!) in articles with such snarky headlines as "There Are No Libertarians in a Pandemic."

By now it might be more correct to believe there are only libertarians in a pandemic, including officials who are suddenly willing and able to waive all sorts of ostensibly important rules and procedures in the name of helping people out.

How else to explain the decision by the much-loathed and irrelevant-to-safety Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to allow family-sized jugs of hand sanitizer onto planes? The TSA isn't going full Milton Friedman—it's reminding visitors to its website "that all other liquids, gels and aerosols brought to a checkpoint continue to be allowed at the limit of 3.4 ounces or 100 milliliters carried in a one quart-size bag." But it's a start.

Something similar is going on in Massachusetts, a state well-known for high levels of regulation, including of the medical sector. Expecting a crush in medical care needs due the coronavirus, Gov. Charlie Baker has seen the light and agreed to streamline the Bay State's recognition of "nurses and other medical professionals" who are registered in other parts of the United States, something that 34 states do on a regular basis.

As Walter Olson of the Cato Institute observes,

That's a good idea, which should help get medical professionals to where they are most needed, and it is one of many good ideas that should be kept on as policy after the pandemic emergency passes. After Superstorm Sandy in 2012, by contrast, when storm‐​ravaged oceanside homeowners badly needed skilled labor to restore their premises to usable condition, local laws in places like Long Island forbade them to bring in skilled electricians even from other counties of New York, let along other states.

And over at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), bureaucrats have suddenly decided to approve overnight a coronavirus test that its former chief, Scott Gottlieb, has described as a "fairly routine technology."

The Roche test is 10 times faster than the process currently being used, but the FDA didn't approve it until this past Friday—and then only for this particular emergency. But even with that delay and that limited application, this is a welcome shift.

As Reason's Ronald Bailey has noted, the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "stymied private and academic development of diagnostic tests that might have provided an early warning and a head start on controlling the epidemic that is now spreading across the country."

You can probably see where I'm going with this: If the policies and decisions above are worth tossing out in an emergency, maybe they ought to be sidelined during normal times too.

Situations like the 9/11 attacks and the coronavirus outbreak often open the door to naked power grabs whose terrible consequences that stick around long after the events that inspired them (looking at you, TSA!). Governments rarely return power once they've amassed it. But if you listen carefully, you can hear them telling us what stuff they realize can be safely tossed. When the infection rates come down and the theaters and schools and everything else get back to normal, it may be tempting just to go back to the way we were. Resist the temptation: A lot of the rules we put up with every day are worth reevaluating, and not only during an emergency.

Advertisement

NEXT: Leading Causes of Death in 1900 U.S.

Nick Gillespie is an editor at large at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Don't look at me!
    March.15.2020 at 8:13 pm

    Still insisting testing stops epidemics.

    1. JesseAz
      March.15.2020 at 9:09 pm

      It does show the actual low spread rate though. South Korea only has a 4% positive rate.

  2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.15.2020 at 8:16 pm

    I can definitely say this pandemic has made me even more committed to the libertarian position of unlimited, unrestricted immigration.

    #OpenBorders

    1. Fats of Fury
      March.15.2020 at 8:18 pm

      Vaya Con Dios.

    2. Butler T. Reynolds
      March.15.2020 at 9:04 pm

      Drink!

  3. JesseAz
    March.15.2020 at 8:37 pm

    Covid19 is going to have another victim when JFree dies of a heart attack out of fear. Still wont hit 100 casualties though. Maybe next week.

    1. Adans smith
      March.15.2020 at 8:49 pm

      Hey, it’s it 61 , 61 !! That’s almost a regular weekend of shootings in Chicago .

  4. Hattori Hanzo
    March.15.2020 at 8:38 pm

    TSA also drops the rules when they don’t want to inspect people and speed things up. I seem them frequently wave groups through with no body scan or pat down. I was selected once for such treatment.

    Rules for liquids are already arbitrary. I once went through 2 airports with sunblock. On the way back it was no longer acceptable.

    If you fly out of Grand Rapids, MI the TSA there is prone to have you take a seat and perform a foot massage. Only place this ever happens to me.

  5. Adans smith
    March.15.2020 at 8:45 pm

    Well, DeWine just ordered all bars and restaurants closed here in Ohio , except drive thru and take out. Not libertarian to me.

  6. Rich
    March.15.2020 at 8:46 pm

    If the policies and decisions above are worth tossing out in an emergency, maybe they ought to be sidelined during normal times too.

    At the risk of “giving them ideas”, I’m surprised it has not been argued that if these policies are needed during normal times, maybe they ought to be *enhanced* in an emergency.

  7. TJJ2000
    March.15.2020 at 8:48 pm

    Limited Government = Success… Now where have I heard that before?

  8. SQRLSY One
    March.15.2020 at 8:55 pm

    Article above concludes:

    “A lot of the rules we put up with every day are worth reevaluating, and not only during an emergency.”

    During this emergency pandemic mass-death outbreak, I MUST urge ALL OF YOU to stay safe from the Flute Police!!!

    To find precise details on what NOT to do, to avoid the flute police, please see http://www.churchofsqrls.com/DONT_DO_THIS/ … This has been a pubic service, courtesy of the Church of SQRLS!

  9. JLenardDetroit
    March.15.2020 at 9:03 pm

    LOOK HOW THEY VIOLATE THE CONSTITUTION RIGHT NOW, IMAGE ONCE YOU ARE DISARMED?!?!

    We NOW get to really see WHO ARE THE ACTUAL #CONSTITUTIONALISTS!!!

    ATTENTION ALL #LEOs: Remember that you swore Oath:
    UPHOLD THE #CONSTITUTION
    SERVE AND PROTECT (PUBLIC, NOT TYRANNICAL OFFICIALS)

    YOU HAVE A #DUTY TO DISOBEY UNLAWFUL/UNCONSTITUTIONAL ORDERS!

    #BlueLivesMatter #OATHKEEPERS

    GOVERNMENT DOES NOT HAVE AUTHORITY TO CLOSE DOWN ANY LEGAL BUSINESS or keep you from going to (like, BARS, as some are freaking out about seeing others still out having Fun)…. VIOLATION OF #FREEDOMOFASSOCIATION!

    Republicans MAY suggest people stay away from Crowds!
    IT IS UNLAWFUL FOR BLUE STATE #MAYORS / #GOVERNORS TO ORDER SUCH. PERIOD!

    “Those who would give up essential #Liberty, to purchase a little temporary #Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” #BenjaminFranklin

    #COVID19 #CoronaVirusUpdates #WahunVirus

Please to post comments