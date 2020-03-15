Federal Reserve

Trump Gets What He Wants as Federal Reserve Interest Rate Target Drops to Zero

Paired with a new round of quantitative easing, the Fed takes us back to the 2008 playbook.

(Nuthawut Somsuk)

The Federal Reserve announced Sunday afternoon that it will shift its target interest rate to the zero to 0.25 range, as well as launching a new shades-of-2008 phase of "quantitative easing"—injecting $700 billion of new money into the economy via buying financial assets.

The idea, along with their announcement earlier this week of over a trillion of rotating repo loans to financial institutions with a wide variety of bonds for collateral, is intended to keep the financial end of the economy rolling as other sectors are brought to a halt by COVID-19 safety measures.

A wide variety of financial instruments are being accepted at the discount window for such loans from the Fed, including everything from Treasury bonds to state and city obligations to commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans to corporate bonds to commercial real estate and consumer loans.

In addition, as CNBC reports:

The Fed also cut reserve requirement ratios for thousands of banks to zero [and] said the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Bank of Japan, the European Central Bank, the Federal Reserve, and the Swiss National Bank took action to enhance dollar liquidity around the world through existing dollar swap arrangements…The actions by the Fed appeared to be the largest single day set of moves the bank had ever taken…The quantitative easing will take the form of $500 billion of Treasurys and $200 billion of agency-backed mortgage securities. The Fed said the purchases will begin Monday with a $40 billion installment.

Yahoo! Finance gives some context, noting that:

the Fed said the financial institutions should feel comfortable tapping into the discount window as a tool for addressing "potential funding pressures." In the past, banks have been hesitant to tap into the direct lines of funding because of the stigma associated with relying on the Fed for emergency funds….The Fed also said firms could use their capital and liquidity buffers to lend, and reduced reserve requirement ratios to zero percent effective on March 26.

President Donald Trump had been jawboning and hectoring Fed chief Jerome Powell to make this drastic interest rate move for a long time to boost "his" economy in an election year.

But under current conditions, the move has a high risk of merely extending unnatural bubbles in certain asset values that will eventually crash, leaving monetary policy powerless to help. It has the additional risk of seeding high overall short-term price inflation of the sort we haven't seen in America in over three decades. The last time we've seen an annual price inflation rate over 5 percent, for example, was 1990.

The Fed says it will likely keep to these policies until it feels the economy is on the other end of the COVID-19 crisis.

 

 

Brian Doherty is a senior editor at Reason and author of Ron Paul’s Revolution: The Man and the Movement He Inspired (Broadside Books).

  1. Case of the Mondays
    March.15.2020 at 8:01 pm

    So things would have been better under Clinton? Is that the Koch Reason libertarian position?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.15.2020 at 8:15 pm

      No, under Crazy Bernie.

      1. Longtobefree
        March.15.2020 at 8:30 pm

        Comrade Sanders would have addressed all issues relating to the virus by now, if he were in charge.
        By the time all those who are not registered democrats were re-educated, there would not be enough population to support the common cold, let alone a pandemic.

  2. TJJ2000
    March.15.2020 at 8:45 pm

    Another RINO move by Trump. He’s getting worse and worse the closer the election gets. Under what stretch of the imagination does the federal reserve get to buy private assets on their printed money.

  3. SIV
    March.15.2020 at 8:49 pm

    Good thing the Fed is a totally independent private entity so Trump isn’t responsible for anything they do!

  4. Rich
    March.15.2020 at 8:50 pm

    Trump Gets What He Wants as Federal Reserve Interest Rate Target Drops to Zero

    “Ron Paul Gets What He Wants as Federal Reserve is Audited”

  5. JFree
    March.15.2020 at 8:58 pm

    The Fed is going to do what it is going to do. It is the lender of last resort for the banking system and the only reason they are doing this now is because something in the financial system is majorly broken. Has been since the repo stuff last fall

    IDK what it is but I know the end game. The Fed will fail in stemming what is now far bigger than some repo panic. Banks and Wall St will then extort the govt like 2008. Take our crap off our hands and give us fresh new money to buy at the bottom – or we will shoot your US dollar and bring on revolution in the streets. It worked last time for them and since then they have simply continued blowing up bubbles and inflating asset prices for the 1%. That is all they know how to do and that is all the big and the 1% want.

    ENOUGH. I’d be interested in what people think of the idea I had in late Oct 2008. The US govt is far too dependent on banks and Fed as the market for its debt.

    The Treasury needs an alternative channel to distribute its debt so it can’t be held hostage. The only thing I can think of is:
    A GIRO type payments system (similar to the debit card model). Based solely on short-term T bills (no other lending). Where people – most likely individuals and small businesses – open a payments account at their local Post Office.

    These accounts would have no FDIC liability (T-bills are obviously not riskier than T-bills). They would pay no interest – but would never go negative either. The model is proven in most every country. That short-term debt would in fact be the payments money choice for those who open accounts so it can’t be called ‘coercion’. And in the event of yet another financial crisis – when the FIRE sector comes calling for bailouts, the US govt has an alternative distribution system for the constitutional money called ‘US dollar’ – so it won’t be vulnerable to threats.

  6. Commenter_XY
    March.15.2020 at 8:59 pm

    It is not the asset bubble (which just had some air let out) that is the problem; it is liquidity. That is why the Fed acted. What instantiated the Great Financial Crisis was freezing of liquidity. We don’t want that.

    In the case of an emergency, and that is what we face with SARS-nCov-2, it is a complication we don’t need. So, the Fed acted. My take is that this should be temporary – very temporary.

