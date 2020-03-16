Reason Roundup

The Coronavirus Debate Was Bernie Sanders' Last Chance. He Blew It.

Joe Biden rightly noted that Medicare-for-all "would not solve the problem" posed by the coronavirus.

|

(CNN/UPI/Newscom)

Last night's Democratic debate was possibly the last chance for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) to turn the tables against former Vice President Joe Biden, the frontrunner for the party's presidential nomination. But his plan to wholly transform vast sections of the U.S. economy seems unlikely to be particularly attractive to the public right now, given the country's current sense of dread.

The coronavirus pandemic loomed large over the proceedings: Biden and Sanders bumped elbows in lieu of shaking hands, stood at podiums that were several feet apart, and delivered their remarks to an empty audience (a dramatic improvement: thank you, social distancing). Moderators Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, and Ilia Calderon began by asking the candidates how they would deal with the crisis, and Biden attempted to reassure viewers that he would harness the full reach of the federal government to confront COVID-19.

"We need to act swiftly and very thoroughly, and in concert with all the forces we need to bring to bear to confront this crisis now," said Biden.

Sanders vowed the same but tried to pivot to his usual talking points: transformational economic change, Medicare for All, etc.

"Let's be honest and understand that this coronavirus pandemic exposes the incredible weakness and dysfunction of our current health care system," said Sanders. "We are the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people. We're spending so much money and yet we are not even prepared for this pandemic."

Biden countered that Italy has a single-payer health care system and this hasn't helped the country deal with coronavirus. "It doesn't work there," said Biden.

When asked how to address the economic impact of the crisis, Sanders brought up income inequality:

We have more income and wealth inequality in America today than any time in 100 years. And what that means that in the midst of this crisis, you know, if you're a multimillionaire, no one is happy about this crisis, you're going to get through it. You're going to get everything you need. You're not worried about health care. You're not worried about income coming in.

Half of our people are living paycheck to paycheck. We've got people who are struggling working two or three jobs to put food on the table. What is going to happen to them? So the lesson to be learned is we have got to move aggressively right now to address the economic crisis as a result of…the coronavirus, what we have got to do also is understand the fragility of the economy and how unjust and unfair it is that so few have so much and so many have so little.

Sanders also stated that the U.S. government's job "is to tell every working person, no matter what your income is, you are not going to suffer as a result of this crisis." This is of course an impossible promise—even if the government took strong action to bail out various sectors of the economy, forgive some debts, or pay people who can't work right now, many Americans would still suffer adverse economic outcomes due to the virus.

When the debate finally turned to other matters, Sanders hammered Biden more successfully by bringing up the frontrunner's long history of bad Senate votes: on the Defense of Marriage Act, the Iraq War, etc. He was definitely a bit sharper and more focused than Biden throughout. But at this time of national crisis, Biden's comparatively comforting message seems like the better sell—or at least, more than adequate to maintain his decisive lead.

Read a full transcript of the debate here.

FREE MINDS

Economist Tyler Cowen highlights a list of proposals for funding coronavirus research on his Marginal Revolution blog:

This is (by far) the best document I have seen on what to do on the medical side.  It is about 3 pp. long and I believe it will be updated periodically.  Excerpt:

  • Consider guaranteeing top tier treatment and ICU beds for people directly working on treatments or vaccines. We need to keep relevant science labs open. (They're likely to be closed as things stand.) No doubt logistically challenging but may be necessary. Can you get scientists to keep going without this?
  • Announce $10B prizes for first vaccine and for first cure. Think about mechanics. Should there be awards for second place, too? How should collaboration be factored in?
  • Issue $1B of research grants to all competent labs and organizations that could plausibly use them. They just have to report on progress every 30 days and require that they actively share all progress with other labs.
  • Proposed structure: $100M to each of 5 companies.

Check out the rest of the post here.

FREE MARKETS

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been a significant obstacle in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Massachusetts General Hospital President Peter Slavin reminded Meet the Press viewers of this yesterday when host Chuck Todd thunderously demanded that Slavin explain why it had taken so long for "private facilities and university facilities" to provide COVID-19 testing.

"Well it was just the day before yesterday that we got regulatory relief from the FDA so that we didn't need to jump through all sorts of hoops," Slavin responded.

The best thing federal regulatory agencies can do to stop coronavirus right now is to speedily step out of the way. No libertarians in a pandemic? Nonsense.

QUICK HITS

  • More debate news: Biden promised to pick a woman to be his vice presidential candidate. Sanders said that he would "in all likelihood" pick a woman as well.
  • The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that all events including more than 50 people be canceled for at least eight weeks. This has plenty of people wondering whether Tuesday's primaries should proceed as planned.
  • State and local governments are instructing restaurants to shut down. New York City has ordered all establishments to close, and D.C. is implementing strict occupancy limits.
  • Andrew Gillum, a former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, announced he would enter rehab after being caught in an embarrassing incident over the weekend.
  • Missing sports? I've got you covered:

NEXT: Adjudication Outside Article III (part one)

Robby Soave is a senior editor at Reason.

  1. Ra's al Gore
    March.16.2020 at 9:34 am

    CHRISTIANE AMANPOUR: So if there is a silver lining to this crisis, it’s visible in the skies above China. The dramatic slowdown in manufacturing and driving has caused a reduction in carbon emissions. We’ve all seen these NASA satellite images which show the improvement in China’s air quality.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:43 am

      Smog or being among the living.

      These types of horrible decisions are what Socialism brings you.

    2. NoVaNick
      March.16.2020 at 10:46 am

      It’s no secret that ecofascists see humanity as a cancer on Gaia and love pandemics-the higher the body count, the better! I’m sure little Greta is smiling and doing a dance for every thousand of deaths reported

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:34 am

    Joe Biden rightly noted that Medicare-for-all “would not solve the problem” posed by the coronavirus.

    Not with that attitude.

  3. John
    March.16.2020 at 9:36 am

    http://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-goes-extreme-give-oil-industry-no-ability-to-continue-to-drill-take-millions-of-cars-off-the-road

    Joe Biden promised to stop all new drilling for oil to the greatest extent possible and to ban fracking. Funny how that isn’t getting any play in the media. Joe is pledging to make the country poor and dependent on Russia and Saudi Arabia for its energy. But remember, it is Trump who is Putin’s puppet.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.16.2020 at 9:39 am

      Depend on Russia and SA for energy, depend on China for manufacturing and medical supplies, support Iran as a counter to the USA in the mid east. Exactly who are the foreign puppets?

      1. JesseAz
        March.16.2020 at 10:10 am

        FREE MARKETS*

        Except our own.

    2. Throw MAGA from the Train
      March.16.2020 at 9:41 am

      Shit it might be an academic question by the next year.

      1. John
        March.16.2020 at 9:51 am

        That the Democrats are under the pay of the Chinese and Saudis? It probably will be. Who knows what is going to come out once the full Russiagate truth is revealed. The upside is that I doubt many of their hard core base will care. But, I think it will ensure they are a minority party for a while.

        1. JesseAz
          March.16.2020 at 10:11 am

          Speaking of which…

          Multiple news media outlets pushing China propaganda about Covid19. Includes NYT.

          https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/media-falling-for-chinese-propaganda-about-how-they-handled-covid-19-pandemic/

          Glad sqrsly, jeff, and Vince’s odd the world dont use these sites as regular sources.

          1. Ra's al Gore
            March.16.2020 at 10:27 am

            Between payoffs to politicians, and their families *Cough*Hunter*Biden*Cough* and threats to not let the next big budget Hollywood film in to control the media, our ruling class pretty much does what China wants.

          2. John
            March.16.2020 at 10:41 am

            They all called it the Wuhan Virus until the Chinese government started demanding that it not be associated with it. Then the media decided it was racist to refer to a virus by the place from which it originated.

            Most of the major media seems to be on the Chinese government payroll in some way or another. They are all straight up agents of the Chinese government. It explains a lot of the TDS. The Chinese are desperate to get someone more friendly to their interests elected President.

            After all of the psychoanalysis and speculation over why the media has totally lost its mind over Trump and been so willing to throw away its credibility, it all comes down to “follow the money”. I doubt there is anything more complicated than the media wanting to get paid and the Chinese being willing to do so.

    3. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:42 am

      +10000

      The Lefty Propagandists in the media are too busy trying to hysteria America into the ground.

    4. NoVaNick
      March.16.2020 at 10:51 am

      Did anyone else notice Biden’s 1000 yard stare? I’ve seen this before on a family friend who had Alzheimer’s, not kidding!

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:36 am

    Announce $10B prizes for first vaccine and for first cure. Think about mechanics. Should there be awards for second place, too?

    Third prize is you’re fired.

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:03 am

      Fourth place you are the first test case.

  5. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:37 am

    Biden promised to pick a woman to be his vice presidential candidate. Sanders said that he would “in all likelihood” pick a woman as well.

    Aaaaaaaaaand they lost the trans vote.

    1. lap83
      March.16.2020 at 10:07 am

      feminists need to do a better job of explaining that so-called “real” women are women too

  6. Ra's al Gore
    March.16.2020 at 9:37 am

    Paraphrased from Twitter: the same millennials demanding the government tell everyone what to do are now telling the CDC to STFU and stop telling them not to go out and hit the bars.

    1. Ra's al Gore
      March.16.2020 at 10:09 am

      Police officers used tear gas to disperse a disruptive crowd of West Virginia University students Thursday, a press release from the Morgantown Police Department stated. The incident involving a crowd of what appeared to be at least dozens packed into a small area occurred as universities, including WVU, as well as the federal government is warning Americans to practice “social distancing” in effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

      According to police, ten students were charged on counts ranging from nuisance party to public intoxication and underage consumption.

      Officers arrived on the scene to find “a very large crowd, blocking the street, congregating on rooftops, consuming alcohol, and creating a very large disturbance in the neighborhood,” MPD reported. As officers went door to door directing students to disperse, “suspects began throwing beer bottles, beer cans and other debris at the officers.”

      1. Sometimes a Great Notion
        March.16.2020 at 10:17 am

        So West Virginia students are doing the exact same shit they did 20 years ago?

    2. Sometimes a Great Notion
      March.16.2020 at 10:12 am

      LIBERTARIAN MOMENT!

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:38 am

    The Centers for Disease Control has recommended that all events including more than 50 people be canceled for at least eight weeks.

    Arbitrary numbers are science.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.16.2020 at 10:07 am

      Arbitrary or not, as long as the House and the Senate are now in recess for the duration, I’ll take it.

  8. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:38 am

    Andrew Gillum, a former Democratic candidate for governor of Florida, announced he would enter rehab after being caught in an embarrassing incident over the weekend.

    What kind of libertarian labels that behavior embarrassing?

    1. Jerry B.
      March.16.2020 at 9:46 am

      The kind that knows that if you’re going to do drugs (or booze), you need to know your limit.

      1. JesseAz
        March.16.2020 at 10:13 am

        Meth fueled trannies were not his limit.

    2. John
      March.16.2020 at 9:52 am

      I love how getting caught ODing on meth with his gay lover is “embarrassing”. I am sure ENB would use the same delicate language if the guy were a Republican, right?

      1. $park¥ is the Worst
        March.16.2020 at 10:00 am

        You’ll have to ask her, Robby wrote this one.

        1. Don't look at me!
          March.16.2020 at 10:49 am

          To be sure

      2. loveconstitution1789
        March.16.2020 at 10:12 am

        Its only embarrassing that they got caught and might hurt his political ambitions.

        Never mind that this illustrates horrible choices and costs taxpayers tens of thousands in first responder costs.

        Even if drugs were 100% legal, this shitbird Democrat politician still should be publicly shamed for being irresponsible and a selfish little prick.

    3. lap83
      March.16.2020 at 10:08 am

      the embarrassing part is that there were no Mexicans involved?

  9. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.16.2020 at 9:38 am

    “We’ve got people who are struggling working two or three jobs to put food on the table.”

    I really appreciate that AOC has enough influence in the Democratic Party that her economic insights are being mentioned by leading Presidential candidates.

    #LibertariansForAOC
    #DrumpfDepression

  10. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:39 am

    State and local governments are instructing restaurants to shut down.

    There are no constitutions in a pandemic.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:41 am

      Plenary power is a hella of a drug!

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:05 am

      It falls under one of the umbras.

      1. Jerryskids
        March.16.2020 at 10:08 am

        The phone and pen umbra.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        March.16.2020 at 10:14 am

        ♬ Under my umbra….ella…ella…ella….

  11. loveconstitution1789
    March.16.2020 at 9:40 am

    The Coronavirus Debate Was Bernie Sanders’ Last Chance. He Blew It.

    Who cares. These Democrats wont be President in 2020 no matter what they do.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:41 am

    …Biden attempted to reassure viewers that he would harness the full reach of the federal government to confront COVID-19.

    The entire executive branch would be mobilized to leave no hair strand unsniffed.

  13. Ra's al Gore
    March.16.2020 at 9:42 am

    California is the place where nearly 50% of the nation’s homeless population have congregated to kick back, live on the beach, collect a check, and use and abuse drugs with impunity.

    Citizens from San Diego, where the homeless were hit especially hard by Hepatitis A, to Los Angeles, where typhoid is making a comeback, to San Francisco, where there are visible urine lines on buildings in The Tenderloin, Californians have begged, pleaded, demanded that something be done about the filthy conditions, which threaten everyone’s health. But progressive politicians have done nothing but make such behavior easier. People like former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascon decriminalized anti-social behaviors – open-air drugging, urinating and pooping on the streets. He refused to enforce the law and, indeed, wrote Proposition 47 – passed by voters – that has made the homeless problem even worse. Gascon is now running for Los Angeles district attorney.

    Despite these pleas from the public, little to nothing has been done to get people off the streets and enforce the law to discourage even more from coming. Californians are being told, in effect, that they’re mean and nasty for wanting the drugging, sleeping, pooping, peeing homeless to shove off. Elected officials claim that they have no way to do this because of a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals decision. By enforcing few if any laws, they entice more to come.

    But when asked what would happen if the people in homeless encampments refused to be put in a motel or hotel and if he would consider forcing them into housing, here’s what Newsom said: “All of these things are hypotheticals and we’ll meet the moment. And we have the capacity to encourage people off the streets. We have existing rules and regulations.”

    “We have existing rules and regulations” to force people off the streets? That’s right, the California governor admitted to having the authority to do this the entire time, but he just hasn’t done it.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:46 am

      I got back from Commifornia about a month ago for a business trip.

      Shanty streets. Fucking shanty streets.

      Even in that shithole of a state, they even have help wanted signs in business windows but people are living in tents surrounded by junk.

    2. John
      March.16.2020 at 9:54 am

      To the extent this will be worse than it otherwise would have been, it will be almost entirely to social conditions and government policies liberals love. Yet, somehow, it is all Trump’s fault not the people who think allowing bums to camp on the sidewalk by the thousands was a good idea.

  14. Ra's al Gore
    March.16.2020 at 9:43 am

    New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio advocated for nationalizing certain industries to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus…

    And after de Blasio blamed the shortcomings of the federal government for the decreased supply of testing kits and ventilators, he called for the federal government to nationalize “crucial factories and industries.”

    “This is a case for a nationalization, literally a nationalization, of crucial factories and industries that could produce the medical supplies to prepare this country for what we need.”

    1. Nardz
      March.16.2020 at 9:52 am

      And, like a typical progressive, he probably doesn’t realize how directly he contradicts himself

    2. JesseAz
      March.16.2020 at 10:17 am

      Hey now, trump is the real fascist here. Stop projecting

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    I think I agree with Joy Reid on this.

    Does anybody honestly care, at this stage, how these two lifetime politicians voted 30, 20 or even 5 years ago?

    Drumpf supporters will try to seize on irrelevant trivia like Biden’s Iraq vote. Don’t let that distract you. Nothing Biden did in the early 2000s can compare to the horrifying carnage of World War 3, which Orange Hitler started in Iran earlier this year.

    #LibertariansForBiden

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:10 am

      “What difference – at this point, what difference does it make?”

      Some things never change.

    2. JesseAz
      March.16.2020 at 10:18 am

      I remember joy being quit aghast at kavanaugh…

  16. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    Sanders also stated that the U.S. government’s job “is to tell every working person, no matter what your income is, you are not going to suffer as a result of this crisis.”

    The government will line farmers against the wall to assure you have food on the table.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:51 am

      FNS Response to COVID-19

      Most states are requesting waivers so they can go back to feeding kids gruel.

    2. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:11 am

      you are not going to suffer as a result of this crisis.

      We have ways of making it a painless death.

  17. Overt
    March.16.2020 at 9:44 am

    Our country’s leaders have assumed nigh on martial law powers, and you are talking about how “FDA has been a significant obstacle”? Really? That’s the libertarian hot take?

    These milk-toast opinions are hilariously terrible. The Governor of California imprisoned people on a boat for weeks. Now he is using the power of the press conference to shut down bars, pubs, and gyms. He is confusing people on whether schools should or shouldn’t be closed. And that is just the state level.

    When did the libertarian position just tacitly accept that the government has all these powers to restrict our daily lives in order to mitigate a tiny, tiny risk? The logic now assumed by supporters of these actions will give the rationale to grab guns, take away driving privs, ban smoking, and lock down our economy for the next flu season. Never in my life would I ever assume you could see such mass hysteria writ global, and the libertarians just follow along.

    1. loveconstitution1789
      March.16.2020 at 9:53 am

      This Coronavirus hysteria is unreason staff’s wet dream.

      How else is Anarchy-Land going to rise from the ashes of America?

      1. JesseAz
        March.16.2020 at 10:19 am

        We are up to 61 deaths. I cant emphasize that enough. 61. We can handle 20-70k flu deaths, but dont you dare demean the 61 dead from Covid 19.

      2. Nardz
        March.16.2020 at 10:31 am

        If by anarchy land you mean totalitarian global socialism, then sure

    2. John
      March.16.2020 at 9:58 am

      It will pass. Do you think they will shut down all the bars forever? I don’t. As threats to liberty goes, this sort of stuff is pretty far down the long term list of threats. If there is one thing that the last 70 years has shown this country is that liberty is lost slowly over time like a snake constricting its prey. The emergency stuff comes and goes. The other stuff does not.

      1. Overt
        March.16.2020 at 10:09 am

        The precedent is set for the government to restrict pretty much all your movement and commerce in order to mitigate some little risk.

        I agree that this coronavirus nonsense will pass. But next time it will be some mass shooting. Or it will be a particularly bad flu year. Or an “epidemic” of obesity, or whatever.

        “liberty is lost slowly over time like a snake constricting its prey. ”

        I disagree. I think it is more of a ratchet. Some emergency or perfect storm of crises create an opportunity to ratchet tighter, and then everyone gets used to it. The Dot Com era gave us SOX, 9/11 gave us Patriot. Financiapocalypse gave us the consumer protection board and Obamacare.

        This is yet another crisis that the government will use to wratchet things even tighter, and we see that reason merely complains about a bureaucratic FDA while heads of state declare quasi-martial law.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          March.16.2020 at 10:15 am

          Socialism incrementalism 101

        2. John
          March.16.2020 at 10:20 am

          Shutting down public places in the name of health is not a new power nor any new restriction on liberty. I am really a bit amazed at how shocked people are by this. It is like they had no idea how public health law works. This is not a new exercise of power nor is it the government doing anything it hasn’t done nuermous times in the past under similar circumstances. You may not like it. But, I don’t see how you can reasonably say it is something new or a new restriction on liberty or an expansion of existing government power. It isn’t.

          If it turns out that these powers are used for reasons other than controlling a contagious disease, that will be a restriction on liberty. But right now that is not what is going on.

          1. Nardz
            March.16.2020 at 10:35 am

            “If it turns out that these powers are used for reasons other than controlling a contagious disease, that will be a restriction on liberty”

            A couple dozen people have died from covid.
            A few thousand are infected.
            Numbers dwarfed by the annual rates of common cold and flu.
            Be wary of the coming perpetual pan(ic)demic

            1. John
              March.16.2020 at 10:44 am

              It is a more deadly diesease and it has shown the ability to overwhelm the healthcare systems in Italy and China. The ordinary flu doesn’t do that. This really is a special case. If you think they will now do this every year over every flu, time will tell. I seriously, however, doubt that.

              If nothing else, politicians are about graft and corruption. They are at heart simple people. Shutting every business down and destroying the economy isn’t getting any of them rich. That is not how this works.

        3. JFree
          March.16.2020 at 10:39 am

          Some emergency or perfect storm of crises create an opportunity to ratchet tighter, and then everyone gets used to it.

          I agree that that external situation is why it ratchets. But you are dead wrong as to why it doesn’t return back. What is really obvious to me over the last month is that those who proclaim there is an ‘alternative’ actually have nothing whatsoever to offer, spend ungodly amounts of effort denying there is an external problem, asserting that anyone who says there is an external problem is a far bigger problem than the external problem.

          We have yet to see what the post-crisis response will be – but I suspect it will look like – see next

          Financiapocalypse gave us the consumer protection board and Obamacare.

          What is obvious to me with the thread re the Fed’s panic move yesterday is that what it really gave us was a whole bunch of R’s who may well have been outraged enough because of TARP/2008 to be part of Tea Party stuff – but whose anger was still so inchoate that they could easily be turned and manipulated into irrelevancies. Rather than actually learning anything from 2008 in order to either ratchet back that stuff or prevent a similar situation from reoccurring. So that NOW – with another 2008 bailout in the very early stages of reoccurring, they have nothing to offer but inchoate denial, no alternatives, and a DEFENSE of what happened in 2008.

        4. American Mongrel
          March.16.2020 at 10:40 am

          Im going to be a pedant here and point out that a sanke constricting its prey is very much like a ratchet.

      2. Jerryskids
        March.16.2020 at 10:11 am

        9/11 called, they want their talking points back.

        1. John
          March.16.2020 at 10:16 am

          What liberty did you lose because of 9-11? Some privacy at the airport but that is about it. FISA existed since the 1970s. And to the extent you lost liberty, it was the small things like not being able to take liquids on planes that have stuck.

          I have talking points. I have thoughts. Sometimes they are wrong, sometimes they are right. You should try the same. Or at least stop assuming everyone else just spews talking points because that is what you do.

    3. $park¥ is the Worst
      March.16.2020 at 10:13 am

      Are you maybe looking for something like this?

      https://reason.com/2020/03/05/coronavirus-will-be-deadly-to-your-liberty/#comments

      The comments are fun.

  18. Fist of Etiquette
    March.16.2020 at 9:46 am

    Well it was just the day before yesterday that we got regulatory relief from the FDA so that we didn’t need to jump through all sorts of hoops…

    The FDA lets you move forward and you repay them by throwing them under the bus?

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:14 am

      Good luck getting the necessary permission slips.

  19. Weigel's Cock Ring
    March.16.2020 at 9:48 am

    Sevo should have taken that idiot JSlave up on his stupid bet. There’s pretty much zero chance of the United States having 31 more coronavirus deaths in the next 14 hours.

    Have we managed to figure out yet what this absurd manufactured mass hysteria is all about? Oh yeah, we did: it’s all because Trump is president.

    1. JesseAz
      March.16.2020 at 10:20 am

      Lefties here dont honor bets.

  20. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    March.16.2020 at 9:50 am

    More bad economic news.

    Charles Koch current net worth: $50.8 billion

    And Reason.com was (correctly) denouncing Drumpf’s economic policies even when our benefactor was worth around $60 billion! It is absolutely heartbreaking to witness Mr. Koch’s hard-earned fortune crumbling due to Drumpf’s incompetence.

    #VoteBidenToHelpCharlesKoch

  21. Rich
    March.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    at this time of national crisis, Biden’s comparatively comforting message seems like the better sell

    “I will save America’s soul!”

  22. JFree
    March.16.2020 at 9:57 am

    Tyler Cowen highlights a list of proposals for funding coronavirus research on his Marginal Revolution blog

    Those are good proposals.

    Note also – the first one (Consider guaranteeing top tier treatment and ICU beds for people directly working on treatments or vaccines.) is only moral if you have a militia response system. This is exactly why you really do not need to make militia service mandatory. Those who don’t participate – with their time and their labor and in-kind – do not receive the benefits when the emergency happens. No matter how much cash they’re waving around.

    And note also – the next three kind of show how much of a scam the current IP and patent system are. Prizes and recognition and such are FAR more effective in motivating the individuals who make the creative/knowledge advances. If they succeed, then the chemical/formulation itself becomes more like penicillin NOT proprietary. The next challenge would then opening the next challenge to ramping up production. That sort of a process invention would have a patent attached precisely because it requires the further deployment of capital to implement. And in what is almost always the case – there’s more than one process that can be used to formulate an end-chemical and more than one end-chemical that be produced by an process. This is the 19th century IP system that Germany used re their chemical industry – and the system that was used to ramp up penicillin (and as a side-effect created virtually all antibiotics known by the early 50’s). And it works FAR better than the current pharma patent system which grants the patent on the chemical/formulation itself

    There is a little bit of centralized crony corporatist BS here in the third proposal. Who is going to be choosing which ‘institutions’ are ‘qualified’ to get prize money without doing anything more than submitting paperwork and having the right connections to the one making decisions about how to give away $1 billion?

    1. John
      March.16.2020 at 10:08 am

      Giving priority to healthcare providers and researchers in treatment is entirely moral. To do otherwise is to endanger even more people by allowing the virus to kill off your ability to treat the sick.

      This is a good example of how every principle has its limits. As a general rule, yes, it is immoral to say that one life is inherently more valuable than another and thus entitled to treatment priority. Utilitarianism can be a great evil. But like all moral questions, it is a practical question that under extreme circumstances can change. In this case, giving priority treatment to healthcare providers and those researching the virus preserves society’s ability to treat the sick and fight the virus. The consequences of not doing that are so dire that it is a moral imperative to do so even at the cost of lives in the short term.

      Is that utilitarianism? Absolutely. And the fact that it is the answer shows that life and moral questions are really hard such that “meh principles” don’t always give you the answer. If they did, moral philosophy and ethics would have been settled thousands of years ago.

      1. JFree
        March.16.2020 at 10:48 am

        Giving priority to healthcare providers and researchers in treatment is entirely moral. To do otherwise is to endanger even more people by allowing the virus to kill off your ability to treat the sick.

        Of course it is. They are the ones who are contributing their time/knowledge even without a militia response system. If we had a militia response system, they would still be contributing their time/knowledge. But the fact is that this proposal is being posited by someone who thinks TOP MEN should be deciding who gets priority. And when we don’t have militia response system (as now), those are precisely the people who will instead be bribed into rationalizing priority for ‘people who just stuffed money in my pocket’ or ‘poobahs in DC’ or ‘people with big houses in the Hamptons’.

    2. JesseAz
      March.16.2020 at 10:22 am

      Holy shit, you just called me a cronyism yesterday for daring to mention TARP was deficit neutral. Now you want to hand out billions of dollars to an industry even if they fail in their endeavor. Fucking hilarious.

      1. JFree
        March.16.2020 at 10:52 am

        You are truly simply fucking illiterate. A prize for that discovery (and even 2nd and 3rd place) is not rewarding failure you dickhead. And my comment SPECIFICALLY points out the cronyist problem with handing out money to corporations simply because they are deemed ‘qualified’ and do paperwork.

  23. Rich
    March.16.2020 at 9:59 am

    Biden promised to pick a woman to be his vice presidential candidate. Sanders said that he would “in all likelihood” pick a woman as well.

    “*** opens binder full of women (remember *that*?) ***

    Pick a woman, any woman.”

    1. Ken Shultz
      March.16.2020 at 10:04 am

      Why can’t they reserve a spot for someone different? Why do they hate people who are non-binary?

    2. Jerryskids
      March.16.2020 at 10:15 am

      No, no! Not the white one! Pick one from Column B.

      1. Rich
        March.16.2020 at 10:22 am

        “I *triple*-dog dare you to pick a Muslim!”

        1. Sevo
          March.16.2020 at 10:50 am

          Especially one who has married her brother!

  24. loveconstitution1789
    March.16.2020 at 9:59 am

    John Hopkins sick map

  25. Ken Shultz
    March.16.2020 at 10:00 am

    The new round of quantitative easing by the Fed is probably the worst policy we’ve seen come out of the coronavirus so far, and we’ll be really lucky if we don’t get any worse policies than that. Aren’t all the worst policies we have today reactions to crises of the past? From the Patriot Act to TARP, from the AUMF for Afghanistan to the federal regulatory burden we were left with after FDR, . . .

    Judging a president by what he does in reaction to a crisis is probably a great way to judge them, and President Trump has done a pretty good job of deflecting bad policy ideas in the aftermath of crises–with his relative non-reaction to the Las Vegas shooting being one example. Because something bad happened that we weren’t anticipating is never a good reason to remake our society.

    And bad policy ideas are bad regardless of whether they’re proposed in a crisis or how bad the crisis gets. This crisis lends itself to exploitation, especially, since it will keep going on until we see the infection rate peak, and we’re not likely to get the data to support that for at least a couple more weeks.

    For the next two weeks, the pressure for the government to do something about a crisis that no one can do anything about will continue to build, and I am so grateful that Hillary Clinton isn’t the president right now. She’d be exploiting this crisis to justify all manner of evil in an election year. The American people really dodged a bullet when she lost the election.

    1. Sevo
      March.16.2020 at 10:47 am

      It may well be the worst so far enacted, but it’s not the worst proposed:

      “Dr. Anthony Fauci said he would like to see aggressive measures such as a 14-day national shutdown.”

      Shut down the entire US for 14 days as a result of a disease which has yet to kill 80 people!

  26. JesseAz
    March.16.2020 at 10:04 am

    California has a law that disallow employees from saying anything negative about unions.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/op-eds/california-public-officials-are-being-silenced-by-gag-law

    1. John
      March.16.2020 at 10:13 am

      What is the remedy there? Are they going to come and arrest school board members who criticize unions? I wish them luck with that. I can’t believe this hasn’t been challenged in court and largely ignored. School board is a voluntary position. If they remove you from office, you have a whale of a civil rights lawsuit and haven’t lost your livelihood.

      1. JesseAz
        March.16.2020 at 10:23 am

        Remedy is to do what the author did and dare california to charge him so he can sue. Sad it has to come to that.

      2. Ken Shultz
        March.16.2020 at 10:26 am

        My perception from the outside is that the quality of California’s public schools is still mostly a function of the economic levels of the people in the community. The best schools are in mostly affluent areas, and even in places where they have bad areas, like Los Angeles, the schools in the affluent parts of Los Angeles are much better than they are elsewhere. This stuff probably only impacts people in poorer districts. If you live in a school district that’s wealthy enough to have good schools, these kinds of rules don’t really affect you.

  27. JesseAz
    March.16.2020 at 10:05 am

    Biden forced to admit socialized universal healthcare in italy is a problem.

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/biden-is-right-italy-shows-socialized-healthcare-wouldnt-help-us-in-pandemic

    1. Don't look at me!
      March.16.2020 at 10:21 am

      They just need the right people in charge.

  28. Ken Shultz
    March.16.2020 at 10:14 am

    I’m not seeing much news on this topic, but I believe the Senate is considering the FISA “reform” bill from the House. I believe the reason the bill hasn’t already been voted on by the Senate is because 1) they don’t have the votes and 2) the President may be likely to veto it.

    For those of you keeping track, meanwhile, if I’m not mistaken, the Patriot Act powers in question expired at midnight last night, and to the best of my knowledge, life has gone on more or less like it would have without the Patriot Act powers in question being reauthorized.

    Maybe we should just keep going like this. Those powers didn’t exist for 212 years before the Patriot Act, and I strongly suspect the United States will do just fine for another 212 years without them.

    1. Jerryskids
      March.16.2020 at 10:19 am

      The PATRIOT Act powers didn’t expire last night, just the authority. If you’ve learned nothing else from Edward Snowden, it should be that authority is not much of a check on power.

      1. John
        March.16.2020 at 10:23 am

        The rules, whatever they are, don’t mean anything if there are no consequences for breaking them. Clearly, there are not any consequences.

        I think reforming FISA and writing new rules is a fool’s errand. Write all of the rules you want, unless people start going to jail for breaking them, they won’t be followed. Forget Snowden, we know now that the FBI spied on Trump’s campaign and lied to the FISA court to do so. Unless the people who did that go to jail, no reform means anything.

        1. Ken Shultz
          March.16.2020 at 10:46 am

          They need a leg to stand on.

          I was a release information clerk for a medical records department for a while, and I’d turn down requests for information from law enforcement all the time if they didn’t have a properly executed subpoena. I once turned down a couple of FBI agents. They said they could arrest me. I said it would probably be easier for them to get a subpoena, which is what they did.

          I used to turn down subpoenas if they weren’t properly executed. Sometimes they would have the hospital’s name wrong, sometimes they’d have our name on the subpoena with the address from a hospital down the street. Only once did law enforcement leave a subpoena with me after I pointed out the reason why I wouldn’t accept it willingly. Every other time, they’d take it back to the court and tell them what was wrong with it.

          I don’t think it matters if it’s medical records, phone call records, financial records, or server records from your ISP, if you divulge someone’s private information without their knowledge, their consent, or a duly authorized subpoena, you’re opening yourself up to all sorts of problems.

          And if not being able to reauthorize those Patriot Act powers means that the feds can’t use information gained without probable cause and without oath or affirmation and without a warrant blessed by a judge, then they’re less likely to bother going after that information in the first place.

          Let it expire, and let it stay expired.

    2. JesseAz
      March.16.2020 at 10:24 am

      Trump basically said reforms wont work if not utilized. He pointed out nobody was charged under the previous regulations.

  29. lap83
    March.16.2020 at 10:18 am

    Prediction for November:

    To combat the second wave of the virus, Democrats will insist on having no live voters at the voting booths.

    1. Rich
      March.16.2020 at 10:26 am

      Nailed it.

      “And, rest assured, we have fixed, uh, *corrected* our voting App!”

      1. lap83
        March.16.2020 at 10:43 am

        *voting/obituary app

    2. John
      March.16.2020 at 10:26 am

      They will make the election impossible to conduct and then claim Trump is a tyrant who is canceling elections.

      My prediction is that this will be over by May or June. When it is over, the same people who are today openly hoping for death and chaos because they think it will keep Trump from being re-elected will, when they find out their efforts to use it to harm Trump have backfired, will demand Trump and the Republicans stop “pouncing” and using a pandemic for political benefit.

      1. Idle Hands
        March.16.2020 at 10:29 am

        If that’s the case they’ll pretend the breathless pandemic never happened after briefly taking a victory lap for their tireless coverage leading to people following social distancing guidelines as the reason it wasn’t as bad as it could have been and shift right into the terrible trump economy that was largely an obama, as reported by them, success story till last week.

      2. lap83
        March.16.2020 at 10:48 am

        I think it will get better in the summer too, but we have to keep immigration under control to prevent a second wave, IMO. Democrats will do everything they can to prevent continuing immigration controls because they benefit the most from the crisis continuing or starting up again.

      3. Sevo
        March.16.2020 at 10:48 am

        “They will make the election impossible to conduct and then claim Trump is a tyrant who is canceling elections.”

        Well, he’s already the cause of this HORRIBLE DISEASE!!!!!!!!!!!!

  30. Longtobefree
    March.16.2020 at 10:36 am

    “We are the only major country on Earth not to guarantee health care to all people.”

    Uh, Communist China refuses medical care to the politically unreliable.
    All countries with government run health care systems deny health care by wait times to most citizens.

  31. mad.casual
    March.16.2020 at 10:41 am

    Female VP will do all the work only to have Joe swoop in, mansplain everything, and take all the credit. Suddenly, the practice will become sexist.

Please to post comments