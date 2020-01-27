How Does the John Bolton Bombshell Change Impeachment?

Now that John Bolton's pick me! exertions have gotten so loud that even Republican senators are saying that they might consider issuing a subpoena to a materially relevant witness in the impeachment trial, some natural follow-up questions tumble forth, such as: Should the mustachioed former national security advisor be summoned to testify? Does his account, however disputed, change the way people interpret the Trump administration's 2019 actions vis-à-vis Ukraine? Does any of it excuse the attempt by the lead House manager, Rep. Adam Schiff (D–Calif.), to justify not subpoenaing Bolton in the first place by saying that they needed to stop Trump before he could election again?

These questions and more lead today's episode of the Reason Roundtable podcast, featuring Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch. The roundtablists also volunteer their biggest critiques of suddenly re-rising presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.), try to dampen the panic about the latest global coronavirus, and discuss the bountiful local goings-on of National School Choice Week. And yes, Kobe Bryant gets a mention.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Here Come The Raindrops" by Reed Mathis

