Impeachment

Does an Impeachment Overturn an Election?

When the White House released its formal response to the House impeachment, it repeated a frequent claim of the president's defenders: "This is a brazen and unlawful attempt to overturn the results of the 2016 election." The president himself had set the tone some time ago by tweeting, "what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP."

This is not an unusual move for defenders of an embattled president. Nancy Pelosi was among a group of Democratic politicians who once claimed that the impeachment of President Bill Clinton was "tantamount to overturning the will of the American people." Back then, it was Jerrold Nadler who declared that the House majority was "participating in a thinly veiled coup d'etat."

I have a forthcoming article that tries to take these sorts of arguments seriously and determine how much credence we should give them. There is obviously a lot of meaningless bluster in this kind of rhetoric, but presidential defenders are pointing to a real issue. In a political culture that emphasizes the importance of partisan political elections, removing a president by congressional action is not the same as removing a district court judge. Advocates of presidential impeachment and removal bear a very high argumentative burden to justify such an extraordinary act, not just because the presidency is an important office but because the president was elected by the people and will eventually be held accountable by the people for his actions.

Nonetheless, all the talk of overturning elections and coups is over the top.

The impeachment power exists within the constitutional scheme, and it exists for a reason. Like any other constitutional power, it can be mishandled and abused, and the people will eventually have their say about that as well. But rhetoric of overturning elections suggests that the impeachment power can never be legitimately used against a president, which would surely be a dangerous mistake. And if impeaching a president is tantamount to overturning the will of the people who elected him, then what other actions that a Congress might take to impede a president's plans should fall under the same shadow? Can the Senate refuse to confirm his judicial appointees? Can Congress refuse to fund his border walls? Can the Supreme Court strike down the president's signature policy initiative? Elections have consequences, but the American constitutional system is not reducible to presidential plebiscites.

There are unique circumstances in which a presidential impeachment might be understood to have such dramatic consequences for the workings of a democracy. If the vice president were the partisan rival of the president, as he might have been under the original 1787 Constitution, then it is not hard to imagine a corrupt bargain between the vice president and his supporters in Congress to remove the president. The Twelfth Amendment saved us from that problem. If the office of the vice president were vacant such that a member of the congressional majority might succeed to the White House upon a presidential removal, as was the case when Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868, then defenders of a president might have grounds for complaint.

In normal circumstances, of course, presidential removal would simply result in the ascension of the president's handpicked partisan running mate. If Bill Clinton had been replaced by Al Gore in early 1999, the Democratic Party and its voters might well have been better off. The prospect of Newt Gingrich plotting to install Al Gore in the White House would have been a strange sort of coup indeed.

Perhaps there are situations in which passing the baton to the vice president does more closely resemble an effort to undo the results of an election. If the vice president represented a radically different political faction than the president, then supporters of the president might well call shenanigans if the vice president conspired with allies in Congress to depose him. If Democrats had controlled Congress in 1865 and attempted to unseat Abraham Lincoln in order to turn the presidency over to Andrew Johnson, then Republicans would have had something to complain about.

Closer to home, we might imagine a uniquely charismatic and populist president who is loathed by the political establishment. If establishment politicians sought to remove that president so one of their own might be elevated to the head of the executive branch, then the voters who rallied to the populist might well have a gripe.

It is not implausible to think that Donald Trump and Mike Pence were not interchangeable for the average GOP voter in 2016. The spectacle of Nancy Pelosi and Mitt Romney joining hands to unceremoniously toss the tribune of the people out of the nation's capital could well be disconcerting in ways that might have made less sense in the context of almost any other president. If the salient divide is not primarily partisan but rather populist or even Trumpist, then an impeachment might face unique legitimacy challenges.

Similarly, it would not be hard for supporters of President Barack Obama or of a President Hillary Clinton to spin a narrative in which those individuals have unique representative mantles that could not simply be passed on to Joe Biden or Tim Kaine if congressional leaders disfavored the people's choice of president.

Through their own missteps, critics of a president can give greater credence to such accusations that an impeachment is an effort to overturn an election. If presidential critics reach for every possible vehicle or excuse to attempt to remove a president from the day of his election, one should not be surprised if supporters of the president greet an impeachment with greater than average skepticism. If presidential critics make little or no effort to reach across the aisle to build broad-based support for an impeachment, then it becomes harder to credit the impeachment as driven by anything other than partisan motives to cripple a presidency. If presidential critics cannot supply a credible constitutional rationale for an impeachment, then it becomes easier to dismiss an impeachment effort as partisan dirty tricks.

When those who chant "not my president" eventually succeed in impeaching that president, their arguments are likely to be discounted. Impeachments occur in a political context, and that context will necessarily affect how the impeachment is perceived. If Obama had committed grave offenses while in office that would have merited his impeachment and removal by a Republican-controlled Congress, birtherism conspiracy theories promoted by Donald Trump among others would have poisoned the well such that many Democrats would have doubted whether any impeachment inquiry was being made in good faith and was anything other than an attempt to effectively nullify the results of an election by rendering the president politically impotent if nothing else. Suggestions that the Senate should no longer be allowed to confirm an impeached President Trump's judicial nominations, as if a President Pence would not have made the same nominations or that an impeached president no longer wields the power of his constitutional office, give the impression that nullifying the effects of a presidential election is precisely the point. Elections have consequences, and so does political rhetoric.

Republican politicians and conservative media figures have gone to great lengths to excuse or condone President Trump's genuine misconduct, and the Trump White House—not unlike the Clinton White House—has attempted to delegitimate investigators and accusers in a scorched earth strategy to maintain power. They have attempted to portray Trump's impeachment as not merely misguided or unjustified but as beyond the pale. In doing so, they attempt to provide the foundation for characterizing the impeachment as a kind of coup. The attempt is analytically flawed, but politically effective.

We find ourselves at a difficult juncture. Both critics and defenders of the president have too often undermined their own credibility and have done too much to foster a partisan antipathy that cannot be easily set aside or overcome. Both fear that the other side will not abide by election results and will seek to manipulate the electoral process and constitutional mechanisms to their own advantage. Both believe that their opponents do not respect the will of their voters. When Doug Collins complains that "liberal elites" are telling "millions of voters" that their preferences do not matter, he is both pointing to and reinforcing a divide that insists that an elected president represents only part of the country.

The legitimacy of a presidential impeachment depends on our ability to come together as Americans to investigate and deliberate over charges of presidential misconduct. If impeachments are instead seen as just another form of partisan constitutional hardball, then they will be seen as illegitimate and simply a continuation of the partisan electoral struggle itself. Political leaders can help create a political environment in which presidential impeachments can fulfill their constitutional function, but they can also create an environment in which impeachments are just another manifestation of constitutional dysfunction.

A presidential impeachment is not much like a coup and would rarely overturn the will of the people, but in a deeply partisan environment it is likely to feel that way.

Keith E. Whittington is William Nelson Cromwell Professor of Politics at Princeton University.

  1. Brett Bellmore
    January.23.2020 at 3:50 pm

    “If Obama had committed grave offenses while in office that would have merited his impeachment and removal by a Republican-controlled Congress”

    If. LOL!

    1. Sam Gompers
      January.23.2020 at 3:59 pm

      These True Believers genuinely believe Obama’s was a scandal-free administration.

      They’ve buried the weaponized IRS targeting political enemies, they’ve long forgotten the civil servants killing vets for bonuses, they don’t even count Obama spying on Trump’s presidential campaign.

      These people are sick in the head and very very dangerous to our way of life.

    2. Joe_dallas
      January.23.2020 at 4:02 pm

      “If Obama had committed grave offenses while in office that would have merited his impeachment and removal by a Republican-controlled Congress”

      Is Keith auditioning for a position with Babylon Bee?

  2. Darth Chocolate
    January.23.2020 at 3:52 pm

    “Nonetheless, all the talk of overturning elections and coups is over the top.”

    Really? I seem to recall some of the left leaning loons were calling for impeachment the day after the election.

    And who can forget the effort to try to get electors to fote for Hillary instead of Trump?

    And what of a 3 year effort of investigations that led to NOTHING?

    And a “whistleblower” who did not have first hand knowledge of what he “witnessed”.

    This all stems from a bunch of folks who absolutely REFUSE to accept the results of an election they lost.

    1. Sarcastr0
      January.23.2020 at 4:10 pm

      Some on the left call for lots of stuff. Do I get to pretend Neo Nazis speak for the GOP?

      Mueller report sure wasn’t nothing. Benghazi on the other hand…

      20 people independently got a pretty good sense of what Trump wanted, which makes for a good case in and of itself, circumstantial or no.

      This all stems from the right consistently attacking motives not substance, which is telling.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        January.23.2020 at 4:20 pm

        But there is no substance there.

        None.

        Nada.

        Nil.

        Zilch.

        Zip.

        Bupkis.

        The whole thing is “I don’t like Trump”.

        So show me on the constitution where the Bad Orange Man touched you.

  3. Sam Gompers
    January.23.2020 at 3:57 pm

    The motives behind this impeachment is to turn over the election.

    We should use some of the new “animus” doctrine and do some judicial mind-reading to declare this null and void.

    1. Sarcastr0
      January.23.2020 at 4:08 pm

      Whining about your telepathic understanding of the other side’s bad faith doesn’t change what impeachment is structurally not.

      1. Sam Gompers
        January.23.2020 at 4:17 pm

        I’m just putting on my black robes and divining a preferred outcome like much of our judiciary system does.

  4. WillDD
    January.23.2020 at 4:20 pm

    “all the talk of overturning elections and coups is over the top.”

    Is it? Doesn’t it depend on what is alleged in the articles of impeachment, and what is subsequently proven? If the President committed a crime for which he could be jailed, I think you would find that most people would support his removal from office. But, the argument being made by most Democrats is they don’t have to show that he committed a crime. If I undertand Sam G. correctly, he’s proposing that it’s okay to look at what the Democrats have been saying since his the election in the same way that certain federal judges have looked at what Trump has said both as a candidate and while in office as evidence of intent. I would agree with that goose/gander argument. While the talk of overturning elections would certainly qualify as heated rhetoric, it does not seem “over the top,” at least in today’s political environment.

  5. captcrisis
    January.23.2020 at 4:27 pm

    Does anyone really think Democrats are doing this so that we can have a President Mike Pence?

    1. Krychek_2
      January.23.2020 at 4:35 pm

      captcrisis, there are two ways of looking at that.

      Democrats disagree with Trump’s policies and would also disagree with Pence’s, but at least with Pence there would be a grown up in the Oval Office who would not be a toady for Putin, who would at least understand the principles of basic governance, and who would have the good sense to listen to advisors who know more than he does. So if your concern really is the good of the country, then Pence would be an improvement, even if you don’t agree with his policies.

      The second way of looking at it is that if you want the GOP to implode, and don’t care how much damage they do to the country while they do it, then you want Trump to finish his term and possibly even get re-elected.

      1. Darth Chocolate
        January.23.2020 at 4:39 pm

        BS. Pure and unadulterated BS.

        These are CHILDREN who refuse to accept the results of an election because their preferred candidate sucked at campaigning.

        Grownups, indeed.

    2. Darth Chocolate
      January.23.2020 at 4:36 pm

      No, of course not. If they are successful in removing Trump, they’ll make up some other lie and impeach him, too. Then Nancy is the new president. Easy peasy.

  6. QuantumBoxCat
    January.23.2020 at 4:37 pm

    “Advocates of presidential impeachment and removal bear a very high argumentative burden to justify such an extraordinary act, not just because the presidency is an important office but because the president was elected by the people and will eventually be held accountable by the people for his actions.”

    That’s not actually correct though. There is an institution that was placed between “the people” and “the president” with regards to elections: the Electoral College. So, the people vote for Electors, and those Electors then vote for president. Under the original Constitution, Senators also had an intermediary institution placed between it and the people: state legislatures. So, the people voted for their state legislative members, and those members then voted for Senators. The House, on the other hand, was The People’s chamber as its members were voted for directly by the people, without an intermediary institution. In the present context senators are also chosen directly by the people without an intermediary institution.

    As the president is more steps removed from the people than senators and representatives, and that the will of the people is more accurately represented when the connection between them and the elected official is closer, the will of Congress would appear to be a better reflection of the will of the people. Rather than Congress attempting to “overturn an election,” the president is attempting to thwart the will of the people, as expressed through the direct election of members of the House.

    What a flipp’n great system!

    1. Darth Chocolate
      January.23.2020 at 4:40 pm

      Yes, but that’s not how it works.

Please to post comments