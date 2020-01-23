Impeachment

Did Trump Just Admit To Withholding Material From the Impeachment Process? 

As Rep. Justin Amash notes, the second article of impeachment charges the president with obstructing Congress by refusing to provide documents and testimony.

|

trumpadmits-sfphotosfour438905
(Kevin Dietsch/CNP/AdMedia/SIPA)

One of the notable characteristics of President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is that there is little dispute about the underlying charges. 

The first of two articles of impeachment, for instance, charges President Trump with seeking to "pressure the Government of Ukraine" to help him gain a personal political advantage over a likely political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. "Trump engaged in this scheme or course of conduct for corrupt purposes in pursuit of personal political benefit."

We know this for a variety of reasons: because of the transcript of a key phone call that Trump had with Ukranian President Zelenskyy; because of recently released government documents showing that government officials were concerned about the legality of delaying the aid funds; because of a Government Accountability Office report laying out a detailed timeline of the delay and finding that it was illegal—and, of course, because both Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Trump's acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, have said as much. "I have news for everybody," Mulvaney said last year, when discussing the legality of withholding the funds. "Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy."  

Also, because Trump himself asked China and Ukraine to investigate Biden while standing in front of news cameras on the White House lawn

That covers the first article of impeachment. This week, Trump all but admitted to the second, which charges that he obstructed Congress by withholding documents and testimony during the House impeachment proceedings. 

The second article says Trump undermined the Constitution by seeking "to arrogate to himself the right to determine the propriety, scope, and nature of an impeachment inquiry into his own conduct, as well as the unilateral prerogative to deny any and all information to the House of Representatives in the exercise of its 'sole Power of Impeachment.'"

Yesterday, when asked about the Senate impeachment trial, Trump appeared to admit to doing exactly that.

As Justin Amash, an independent congressman from Michigan who recently defected from the Republican party after saying that Trump had committed impeachable offenses, noted on Twitter, Trump appeared to be bragging about obstructing Congress: 

The White House has since denied that this was a reference to withholding documents, saying he only meant that the evidence was on his side. But it is hard to believe that shortly after an extended Senate argument about whether the impeachment trial rules would allow new evidence and testimony, Trump was merely speaking generally about his defense. 

Trump has been charged with withholding relevant information in a way that undermines Congress' power to investigate him for the purposes of impeachment; his statement yesterday looks very much like an admission that he withheld relevant information in a way that undermines Congress' power to investigate him for the purposes of impeachment. 

That may or may not be cause for removal. Probably the best defense of Trump, or at least the most honest one, is that the charges are essentially accurate, but do not warrant being forced out of office. Politics and personal gain inevitably seep into presidential decision making, this argument goes, and even bad presidential decisions do not necessarily justify removal. Or, as Mulvaney put it: Get over it. 

Still, it is telling that Trump and his allies have all but admitted to the basic charges against him, and that the best defense of Trump involves admitting his guilt. 

NEXT: Utah Judge Rules Against Topless Stepmom's Equal Protection Challenge

Peter Suderman is features editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Dillinger
    January.23.2020 at 5:17 pm

    wow man share your drugs.

    1. Nardz
      January.23.2020 at 5:29 pm

      I tried to read this one.
      I really tried.
      But after just a few sentences, the stupid was way too much.

  2. Á àß äẞç ãþÇđ âÞ¢Đæ ǎB€Ðëf ảhf
    January.23.2020 at 5:18 pm

    Why the dickens is anybody expected to help their prosecutor? In criminal trials, governments holds too damned many cards, and it’s only fair they share their evidence, and any contrary evidence, with the defense. No one expects the defense to share incriminating evidence with the prosecution.

    Yes, this is not a criminal trial. But the prosecution is even more partisan than local DA. Why does anyone expect Trump to help his prosecutors?

  3. Sarah Palin's Buttplug
    January.23.2020 at 5:22 pm

    Walls closing in.

  4. Demosthenes of Athens
    January.23.2020 at 5:24 pm

    Okay. TDS is real. I’m convinced now.

    1. Weigel's Cock Ring
      January.23.2020 at 5:45 pm

      The Coronavirus has nothing on this debilitating mental disorder known as TDS. Especially at Reason headquarters, the home of the Professional Fake Libertarian.

  5. hpearce
    January.23.2020 at 5:25 pm

    So-called crimes like obstruction of congress are all based upon the motive for unspecified criminal actions.

    They should be rejected and replaced with actual crimes involving actual criminal actions.

  6. mad.casual
    January.23.2020 at 5:27 pm

    Why’d they stop at 2 articles? Why not charge him with being too tan, wearing a red tie, and having small hands?

  7. Diane Reynolds (Paul.)
    January.23.2020 at 5:37 pm

    One of the notable characteristics of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is that there is little dispute about the underlying charges.

    Sure, if we ignore everything up to the moment they pivoted to the Ukraine narrative.

    Remember, young kids, the impeachment talks began in November of 2016.

  8. Michael Ejercito
    January.23.2020 at 5:40 pm

    When did a court order Trump to turn over these documents?

    1. BigT
      January.23.2020 at 5:56 pm

      Tomorrow, if at all.

  9. Flatulus
    January.23.2020 at 5:41 pm

    I thought Betteridge’s law was well understood at Reason. I guess not.

    Every Suderman article I read seems noticeably more moronic than the last. I thought he had just had TDS. Maybe it’s actually BSE.

    1. Gray_Jay
      January.23.2020 at 6:00 pm

      “Betteridge’s law was well understood at Reason”

      Thanks for that, I had no idea what Betteridge’s Law was. So this article wasn’t a complete waste of time.

      Through the Looking Glass played straight makes more sense than their coverage of these proceedings. How disappointing.

  10. Gaear Grimsrud
    January.23.2020 at 5:42 pm

    Jesus fucking Christ. Really? Reason beclowns itself once again. It is really sad for a long time reader to see how low this publication has fallen.

  11. BearOdinson
    January.23.2020 at 5:48 pm

    One of the notable characteristics of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial is that there is little dispute about the underlying charges.
    The very fact that you wrote that statement is evidence of your TDS.
    We can all have different opinions. But, we aren’t all entitled to different facts. The statement you made is demonstrably untrue.
    If there is little dispute about the underlying charges, then Trump (and/or his legal team) has admitted that they withheld Congressionally allocated funds to Ukraine to pressure the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden for the sole purpose of providing personal, political gain for Trump.

    What color is the sky in your world?????

    We know this for a variety of reasons: because of the transcript of a key phone call that Trump had with Ukranian President Zelenskyy; because of recently released government documents showing that government officials were concerned about the legality of delaying the aid funds; because of a Government Accountability Office report laying out a detailed timeline of the delay and finding that it was illegal—and, of course, because both Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and Trump’s acting chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, have said as much. “I have news for everybody,” Mulvaney said last year, when discussing the legality of withholding the funds. “Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy.”
    Serious question, are you off your meds? The “key transcript” definitively shows that Trump DIDN’T pressure Zelenskyy and there was no mention of the funds. And Zelenskyy didn’t even know the funds were delayed in the first place. He has publicly stated he didn’t feel pressure.
    The government officials were career State Dept hacks that simply didn’t like Trump having a different approach to foreign policy then they wanted. I mean how dare POTUS try to direct foreign policy instead of leaving it up to the Top Men who know what they are doing? All of the documents relay OPINIONS.
    The GAO is an arm of CONGRESS. It is NOT truly independent. And the GAO report didn’t show ANY connection to Trump. Only that the OMB violated the law. And GAO is NOT the definitive answer on whether federal law was violated anyway.
    Your reference to Giuliani is from a NYT article that has NOTHING to do with the money. And are you seriously going to argue that POTUS doesn’t have the constitutional authority to conduct foreign policy? And the link for Mulvaney was also taken from a NYT article in which it is fairly clear that Mulvaney’s original comments were misconstrued. He initially was saying that it is fairly routine to temporarily hold up money for countries while looking at corruption. He initially never said that Trump was holding up money specifically for Biden’s investigation. As a matter fact, Mulvaney stated it wasn’t about Biden at all in his initial statement.

    Also, because Trump himself asked China and Ukraine to investigate Biden while standing in front of news cameras on the White House lawn.
    SO FUCKING WHAT? FFS, POTUS asks other countries to do things all of the fucking time. And it usually has some potential political benefit (OR HE WOULDN’T BE DOING IT). But nothing you wrote here demonstrates in any way that there was a “quid pro quo”, and certainly nothing even approaching some sort of impeachment worthy “abuse of power”.

    1. Dillinger
      January.23.2020 at 5:57 pm

      this ^ column is better.

  12. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    January.23.2020 at 5:54 pm

    Biggest. Scandal. In. World. History.

    #ImpeachAndRemove

    1. EndOfPatience
      January.23.2020 at 6:06 pm

      Yes, it is.

      Unfortunately, we can’t impeach the entire House Democrat Caucus, but we can and likely will remove the a lot of the vile scum this November.

      And then we can encourage the scum that supports them to exercise the marvelous opportunities presented by exercising their open borders demands in their emigration to other countries.

  13. EZepp
    January.23.2020 at 5:56 pm

    Since Trump’s claiming Executive Privilege, the answer seems pretty obvious. The real question is why was this article written? Did the author get a bad case of writer’s block and rushed to submit something, anything, and in the end, nothing.

  14. Gaear Grimsrud
    January.23.2020 at 6:02 pm

    “Still, it is telling that Trump and his allies have all but admitted to the basic charges against him, and that the best defense of Trump involves admitting his guilt.”
    Citation missing. I’m not aware that Trump or his allies have admitted his guilt your convoluted logic notwithstanding.

  15. EndOfPatience
    January.23.2020 at 6:03 pm

    One of the notable characteristics of dumbf*ck bullsh1t artists is claiming there is little dispute about issues that are controversial to the point of potentially triggering a civil war.

    After that bit of sheer, abject, mind numbing stupidity, I stopped reading.

Please to post comments