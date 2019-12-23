A Special Festivus Airing of Grievances from the Reason Roundtable Podcast

Though it sometimes feels here at Reason like every day is Festivus—at least the Airing of Grievances part, if not quite the Feats of Strength—it is also true that the Seinfeld-concocted holiday comes every December 23. That means two things: 1) the annual tweet-storm from Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) and, if it falls on a Monday, 2) a Festivus-themed episode of the Reason Roundtable podcast.

Nick Gillespie, Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Matt Welch huck darts at, among many other targets, last week's "bucket of garbage" budget deal, our brand new Space Force, Democratic presidential candidates, cigarette prohibitionists, presidential cultists, trade warriors, governor sons of governors, nu-trad-con manifesto writers, would-be campaign-finance regulators, politicians who can't stop yammering about baseball, and whichever alien force lives inside Nick Gillespie's mouth robotically dispensing Zardoz references. There's even a shocking twist or two near the end, so be here now until the final second, if time even exists.

Audio production by Ian Keyser and Regan Taylor.

Music: "Dance Of The Sugar Plum Fairies" by Tchaikovsky

