Reason Roundup

Democrats Still Fundraising Off Citizens United, Still Wrong About What It Means

Plus: Christianity Today rejects Trump, retirement savings restrictions loosened, Nigerian sex work decriminalized, and more...

|

zumaamericastwentysix130310
(Scott Varley/ZUMA Press/Newscom)

It's a fine line between wine caves and constitutional amendments that squelch speech. Amy Klobuchar is ready to bridge the gap.

"I did not come here to listen to this argument," the Minnesota senator and 2020 presidential candidate tweeted Thursday night, echoing comments she made onstage during the PBS-sponsored Democratic debate as Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D–Mass.) and Mayor Pete Buttigieg slung barbs about each other's wine-cave fundraisers and billionaire donors.

"I came here to make a case for progress—that means passing a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United," Klobuchar continued. 

Sigh.

Anti–Citizens United talking points have always been popular among the Democratic base, and they always make no sense in terms of what the ruling actually does or says. So one more time: Citizens United is not about dark money and buying elections. It protects progressive and left-leaning nonprofits, labor unions, and reliably Democratic membership associations as much as anyone else. Citizens United is a speech-expanding and pro–civil liberties ruling.

But Democrats again are rallying around the idea that we need a constitutional amendment to overturn this Supreme Court decision.

Campaign finance reform "is what unites us up here," Klobuchar said on last night's debate stage. "That means passing a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United. It means making the first bill we pass when I am president HR1, which is the ethics reform passed in the House…"

"We must overturn Citizens United with a constitutional amendment to end the corruption of our campaigns and elections," tweeted Warren on Tuesday.

Over the summer, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to overturn the Court's Citizens United ruling. And Warren, Klobuchar, and Buttigieg all backed a "Reform First" pledge written by a group called End Citizens United, in which they promised to introduce legislation that the group backed and the group began fundraising for them.

End Citizens United, notes The New York Times,

has more than four million members around the country, including half a million donors, and raised nearly $9 million for candidates in last year's elections. During that campaign, it urged candidates to reject contributions from corporate political action committees, and helped persuade Democratic congressional leaders to introduce a reform bill as the first legislation of the new House majority.

The group—which takes its name from the 2010 Supreme Court decision, despised by liberals, that drastically loosened regulations on campaign funding—has also provoked consternation from some Democratic elected officials, who argue that the party should not relinquish certain streams of funding, like corporate PAC money, when Republicans refuse to do the same.

So the group raises money from Democratic donors and then uses it to endorse candidates, fund candidates, and issue communications supportive of these preferred candidates. That sure sounds a lot like the system they supposedly exist to fight against.

You don't hear much from Democrats "about how the federal government once tried to claim the power to ban books in its losing Citizens United argument," as Damon Root wrote when Democrats were complaining about the decision back during the 2016 election:

Nor will you hear much about the fact that the ACLUnobody's idea of a conservative outfitactively sided with Citizens United and filed a brief that opposed the government's censorious position (Floyd Abrams, the legendary First Amendment lawyer who previously battled the Nixon administration in the 1971 Pentagon Papers case, likewise came down on the side of Citizens United)."

See also:

FREE MINDS

The evangelical Christianity Today magazine has endorsed impeachment, and President Donald Trump is not pleased.

FREE MARKETS

Retirement savings restrictions loosened. One small measure of good in the massive spending bill soon to be signed by Trump is a provision making it easier for small businesses and organizations to pool together to offer savings plans to employees. "The legislation also seeks to expand retirement plan coverage by making it easier for small companies to join together to offer 401(k) plans and share administrative costs," The Wall Street Journal reports. In addition:

The legislation paves the way for the growing number of Americans staying on the job into their 70s and beyond to continue saving in individual retirement accounts. Starting Jan. 1, it removes the age cap for contributing to traditional IRAs, currently 70½, for individuals with wage income. And it allows people with tax-deferred accounts to delay, until after turning 72, the minimum withdrawals the law currently requires starting after turning 70½. (The change applies to people who turn 70½ after Dec. 31, 2019.)…

Other features of the legislation include a provision requiring employers to allow certain part-time workers to participate in 401(k) plans….

For parents and others with 529 education savings accounts, the legislation allows tax-free withdrawals of as much as $10,000 for repayments of some student loans. Parents can also take penalty-free distributions from retirement accounts of as much as $5,000 within a year of the birth or adoption of a child.

QUICK HITS

My decision to vote "present" was a decision to actively protest this zero-sum mentality that rules over our politics today.

  • Surprising no one here…

  • "A Nigerian court has declared that sex work is not a crime [and] awarded damages to 16 women who were arrested for prostitution in 2017," reports the BBC. "It is the first time a Nigerian court has ruled on the legality of sex work."

 

NEXT: The Cuddliest Post-Apocalyptic Tale Ever

Elizabeth Nolan Brown is a senior editor at Reason.

Editor's Note: We invite comments and request that they be civil and on-topic. We do not moderate or assume any responsibility for comments, which are owned by the readers who post them. Comments do not represent the views of Reason.com or Reason Foundation. We reserve the right to delete any comment for any reason at any time. Report abuses.

  1. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:40 am

    It’s a fine line between wine caves and constitutional amendments that squelch speech.

    Luckily one is more difficult to pass than the other.

    1. Mike Laursen
      December.20.2019 at 9:47 am

      Give me chardonnay or give me death!

    2. Rufus The Monocled
      December.20.2019 at 9:49 am

      Hello.

      I never read Christianity Today (only First Things and I hope they don’t take such a useful idiot foolish stance). Are they part of the woke-progressive Protestant wing of Christianity?

      Protestants are pandering to the point of diluting their values. Virtue signalling isn’t a damn value.

      I speak as someone raised Catholic with a Protestant mother/family.

      1. Rufus The Monocled
        December.20.2019 at 9:52 am

        And, curious, what was their stance on The Lightbringer taking catholic nuns to court over forcing them to offer contraception against their wishes?

      2. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 9:53 am

        Reason editors had never read it either until they attacked Trump.

        1. Rufus The Monocled
          December.20.2019 at 9:59 am

          There’s a large possibility. They don’t strike me as a bunch who would.

          Slade I can see though.

      3. Ryan (formally HTT)
        December.20.2019 at 10:00 am

        Christianity (religion) uses fictional stories to promote emotional decision making. It’s always been a leftist movement.

        1. Ryan (formally HTT)
          December.20.2019 at 10:01 am

          That morality comes into play is a positive coincidence

        2. Rufus The Monocled
          December.20.2019 at 10:05 am

          It’s worth noting, aside from the negatives we harp on, the concept of free markets (among others) and liberty come from the auspices of Christian thought. Need we not forget how many scientists were clergyman and were steadfast protectors of science.

        3. lap83
          December.20.2019 at 10:09 am

          All decision making is emotional and civilization has relied on story and myth since the beginning of time. The difference between left and right lies in their belief about human nature. The left sees human nature as essentially good. The right sees human nature as essentially flawed. Christianity has traditionally been on the right but Christianity Today is on the left because it’s a media outlet…not because it’s representative of most Christians.

          1. Sevo
            December.20.2019 at 10:21 am

            “…The left sees human nature as essentially good…”

            Yeah, that’s the reason humans require very close supervision by the government, right?
            I think you have those reversed.

            1. lap83
              December.20.2019 at 10:33 am

              It’s simplifying Thomas Sowell’s Conflict of Visions, but he basically sums up the left as believing that humans are perfectible and that some are further along the path toward perfection than others (the anointed), so they should be allowed to run everything.

              Whereas if you think humans aren’t able to reach perfection, you tend to be less trusting of centralized power because no one is good enough to wield it.

              1. Bubba Jones
                December.20.2019 at 10:55 am

                “We can make humans better” is another way of saying that humans are flawed and I am better situated to tell them what to do.

              2. Chipper Morning Wood
                December.20.2019 at 10:55 am

                You can just as well turn that around and say that since humans are inherently flawed, they need a strong authority to keep them in check. Which is why conservatives love centralized power.

            2. 68W58
              December.20.2019 at 10:52 am

              I think there is some confusion about what role is needed for non-governmental institutions. We need strong social institutions to mitigate against human flaws: the family, the market, religion and government. But strenghthening government almost always occurs at the expense of the other institutions (i.e. the more government expands, the more those other institutions withdraw). There’s nothing non-libertarian about wanting stronger families or being for religious institutions taking a leading role in dealing with social problems or providing health care, those institutions can act without coercion, but if the roles that those institutions play in society is left to government there will be greater coercion, because that’s how government works. An-Caps will say that there is no role for government in society, but you don’t have to be an An-Cap to be a libertarian and you can still want a limited role for government and remain a libertarian. OTOH the left constantly expands the scope of government in their quest for human perfectibility-that is anti-libertarian.

          2. Jerry B.
            December.20.2019 at 10:51 am

            “The left sees human nature as essentially good.”

            Which is why the Left thinks humans can’t be trusted with firearms, no doubt.

            1. phillhamian
              December.20.2019 at 11:08 am

              It was simply a poor paraphrase of Thomas Sowell’s ideas regarding a constrained vision of humanity versus an unconstrained vision. Broadly speaking, the left doesn’t see base human nature as a constant, which implies that any human can be conditioned to be anything. It’s not that we’re presently perfect, the main idea is that we are perfectible if only the right top men have the necessary control over are lives and decision making. the opposing view would then be that we must always contend with those negative aspects of human nature that are unchanging, and create an incentive structure to encourage as much voluntary cooperation as possible.

              1. 68W58
                December.20.2019 at 11:17 am

                Yes-the left sees human nature as infinitely plastic and so they can perfect the human experience if only those with “the Vision of the Anointed” (as Sowell puts it) are in charge. If you accept that humanity is flawed then it follows that those in charge are also flawed and so you should not invest too much power in them and that you should have competing institutions exercising power in different aspects of society. I think one reason that libertarians are so attracted to free markets is that markets mitigate against corruption by offering so many alternatives. Likewise one can choose a different church (or abandon religion entirely), or even leave one’s family behind, but government gets its money upfront and isn’t so big on alternatives.

          3. Bubba Jones
            December.20.2019 at 10:53 am

            If human nature is good, why do we need so much government power?

          4. Rufus The Monocled
            December.20.2019 at 10:56 am

            Do they? See man as ‘inherently good’.

            Seems to me they’re pretty anti-humanist because they see man (Western man anyway) as the source of all ills.

        4. JesseAz
          December.20.2019 at 10:14 am

          Yeah… but those stories teach individualism, giving of ones self, self determination, and hard work. So anti lefty

        5. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 10:25 am

          No Christian religion that I know of is like Socialism. They are mostly like Volunteerism.

          Socialism/Collectivism involves force (unless you count scary afterlife threats).

          Volunteerism to follow religious teachings.

          Islam might be Socialist with the convert or be killed as an infidel thing.

        6. De Oppresso Liber
          December.20.2019 at 11:12 am

          I hope you’re not serious. Today’s evangelicals are giant right wing hypocrites. CT is a evangelical rag.

      4. lap83
        December.20.2019 at 10:19 am

        I think, in this case, the simplest answer is the correct one. It’s a magazine full of journalists. Not a church full of Christians. Journalists tend to lean left, so it’s unsurprising that this magazine leans left.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 10:26 am

          +100

        2. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 10:27 am

          I think you are on to something. Hack journalists could put a Lefty twist on Monarchies.

        3. Rufus The Monocled
          December.20.2019 at 10:57 am

          There you go.

          Hence, they’re stance.

          1. Rufus The Monocled
            December.20.2019 at 10:57 am

            their.

            Fuh.

        4. De Oppresso Liber
          December.20.2019 at 11:13 am

          CT does not and has not ever leaned left. It is a magazine for evangelicals. You guys need to stop the delusions. Not everyone who wants Trump endorsed is on the left. …like this fucking evangelical magazine.

  2. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:41 am

    Sigh.

    Ya been trolled, boners.

  3. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:43 am

    It protects progressive and left-leaning nonprofits, labor unions, and reliably Democratic membership associations as much as anyone else.

    IT WAS AN ILLEGAL HILLARY MOVIE.

    1. Mike Laursen
      December.20.2019 at 9:49 am

      Which movie, as far as I can tell, nobody has ever actually watched.

      1. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 9:57 am

        Hard to watch it when the FEC orders it pulled from streaming services. But I’m sure you supported that effort.

        The 2016 version reached top 10 in box offices.

    2. TrickyVic (old school)
      December.20.2019 at 10:37 am

      “”IT WAS AN ILLEGAL HILLARY MOVIE.””

      Ask a liberal if they would like a company to run an anti-Trump movie in Oct and Nov of 2020. They will all say yes. But complain about Citizens United.

  4. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:44 am

    No President has done more for the Evangelical community, and it’s not even close.

    “Why have you forsaken me?”

    1. Brandybuck
      December.20.2019 at 10:39 am

      Of all the evil Trump has done, co-opting the Gospel and setting himself up as the personal Savior of Mankind is the most evil. He is the beast the Dobson, Graham, et al, are his false prophets.

      1. De Oppresso Liber
        December.20.2019 at 11:15 am

        Yeah, but he’s gonna hurt the right people. So we have to forgive him for his flaws. No, not buying it? Ok. How about, ‘God works thru imperfect vessels’? Still no? Ok…let’s just pretend Trump is a christian.

  5. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:44 am

    Tucson man gets 15 months in prison for threatening U.S. Rep. Martha McSally

    I don’t think reason covered this but surely covered Gabby Giffords. This guy from Tuscon threatened McSally for supporting Trump.

    Martha McSally is now the AZ Senator.

    1. Idle Hands
      December.20.2019 at 9:46 am

      That would be a national new story if that same thing happened to Sinema.

      1. Ryan (formally HTT)
        December.20.2019 at 10:06 am

        Sinema is hated by the left, the corporate press coverage would end with: good riddance

    2. Red Rocks White Privilege
      December.20.2019 at 10:51 am

      Martan’s mistake was allowing his anger over McSally’s political choices to be mixed with alcohol, Goncalves said.

      Looks like we need to start talking about common-sense alcohol reform. Who, other than wino-sexuals, could be against universal background checks on alcohol purchases and red-flag laws to remove booze from people’s homes to ensure that those who are dangerous drunks do not pose a threat to the safety of others?

      1. Red Rocks White Privilege
        December.20.2019 at 10:53 am

        The other hilarious part of this was Martan claiming that he was planning to pursue a career in nursing.

        Nigga, you’re 58 years old. No one is buying that someone who’s working as a hall monitor and on the cusp of qualifying for Social Security is going to complete nursing school.

        1. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 11:19 am

          +1000

  6. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:45 am

    Here’s how the Dow and S&P 500 perform in years after they ring up gains of 20%

    Boehm…MARKETS IMPLODING!!!

    1. creech
      December.20.2019 at 9:49 am

      He’d argue the markets would have been up 50% if only Hillary had been elected. Charles Koch would be worth $100 billion, the lions would lay down with the zebras, the oceans would recede, and Chelsea would be Miss Universe.

      1. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 9:59 am

        “Economists” like Boehm seems to be always state the economy would be better if they just followed what they said. Magic multipliers and everything. They never actually look at real data, just the models of what could have happened. Krugman does the same bullshit.

      2. Aloysious
        December.20.2019 at 10:26 am

        …Chelsea would be Miss Universe

        Thanks for that. Now I long for the relief that death will bring.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.20.2019 at 9:56 am

      Fact: The unemployment rate is only low because everyone needs 2 or 3 jobs.

      Fact: The richest people on the planet aren’t accumulating wealth fast enough.

      So stop cherry-picking. Your attempts to spin this disastrous Drumpf economy are truly embarrassing.

      1. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 10:00 am

        Dont forget the burden of choosing from 66 healthcare plans and its negative effects on mental states.

        1. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
          December.20.2019 at 10:11 am

          Yeah, it’s been frustrating to see how badly Republicans have sabotaged Obamacare.

          #LetDemocratsFixHealthcare

    3. Weigel's Cock Ring
      December.20.2019 at 11:13 am

      Remember back three and a half years ago when Dipshit Dave Weigel would be on here every other day talking about how great the markets were doing and how he was making money hand over fist?

      Funny how he doesn’t do that anymore. Gee, I wonder why that is?

  7. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:45 am

    The legislation also seeks to expand retirement plan coverage by making it easier for small companies to join together to offer 401(k) plans and share administrative costs…

    WHO SNEAKED THAT IN THERE?

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:00 am

      Wasnt Amash, no post office were named.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:36 am

        +1000

  8. JesseAz
    December.20.2019 at 9:45 am

    Scott’s tweet is quite disingenuous, no wonder reason chose it. From the article…

    “R Street. Free markets. Real Solutions.

    Subscribe

    DEC 19, 2019, National Review
    On Deregulation, Trump Has Achieved Little
    One of the first things Donald Trump did as president was to tell a group of business leaders that his administration would “cut regulations by 75 percent. Maybe more.” This was, surely, one of those “serious but not literal” claims, but still it seemed to signal deep ambitions. So, too, did a February 2017 speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference by Steve Bannon, then the president’s favored strategist, which promised a “deconstruction of the administrative state.”

    It wasn’t just bluster, either. On January 30, President Trump had issued Executive Order 13771, which requires agencies to remove two old regulations for every new one they issue and, more demandingly, institutes a regulatory budget requiring that each agency impose zero or negative new net costs over the course of the year, with targets set annually. A follow-up order required agencies to have designated regulatory-reform officers charged with ensuring that deregulatory action proceeded. With Trump’s encouragement, Congress used the Congressional Review Act to reverse a smattering of regulations issued at the end of Barack Obama’s second term. And in June, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

    Regulation became one area where conservatives wary of Trump allowed themselves high hopes. Trump’s experiences as a developer left him with a bone-deep skepticism of regulations. He appointed true believers in the deregulatory cause: Mick Mulvaney at the Office of Management and Budget, Neomi Rao at the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA), Scott Pruitt at the EPA, Ryan Zinke at Interior, and, at Energy, Rick Perry, who had once called for the department’s abolition. Maybe, at least in this one area, the Trump administration could mount a genuine counterrevolution in the name of liberty and common sense.

    There have been some real bright spots for deregulators. Many of the Obama administration’s aggressive and legally dubious environmental rules have been stalled or rolled back, including the Waters of the United States rule, Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards for tailpipe emissions, and the Clean Power Plan, which regulated greenhouse-gas emissions from existing power plants. The Endangered Species Act will be interpreted so as to make it less burdensome. Promises to scrap Obamacare may have gone unfulfilled, but the administration has quietly and constructively made the program more flexible for states and individuals. The FDA has sped up its drug-approval process, especially for generics. Agencies’ abuse of regulatory guidance will be better policed, thanks to two recent executive orders.”

    Basically the article is trump can do more. He has done way more than past presidents however.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 9:52 am

      Cut and pasted more than I intended…

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:39 am

        Still good stuff. Trump has really only been able to cut what the Executive Branch can cut, which isn’t much since the House controls the Purse.

        Goes to show there were still a bunch of RINOs in the House between 2017-2019 because they barely cut anything.

  9. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:46 am

    My decision to vote “present” was a decision to actively protest this zero-sum mentality that rules over our politics today.

    Cancelled.

    1. Tom Bombadil
      December.20.2019 at 9:56 am

      It is not a zero-sum mentality. One Party is attempting a coup. Another Party is defending against that immoral action. Her vote is not supposed to be about “politics today”, it’s supposed to be about the Impeachment articles.

      She had an opportunity to make a real statement. Her “present” vote was meaningless. A big zero.

      1. Ryan (formally HTT)
        December.20.2019 at 10:07 am

        did Tulsi just say…..

        Right – Left = Zero

        !!!?????!!?!?!?!!??

        HIHHHHHHHHHHHNNNN

    2. Ray McKigney
      December.20.2019 at 10:25 am

      It worked for Obama.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:40 am

        If being President and being unable to further any agenda because Congress is controlled by the other party, then go for it.

  10. Conchfritters
    December.20.2019 at 9:46 am

    “I came here to make a case for progress—that means passing a constitutional amendment to overturn Citizens United,” Klobuchar continued.

    Ladies and gentlemen, your (potentially) next attorney general. Gia help us all.

  11. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:46 am

    Nike earnings beat, sales rise, as Jordan brand hits $1 billion

    The “Jordan” Brand carries Nike.

    But sales growth in North America comes in slightly weaker than expected.

    hmmmm… I wonder why that is?
    Woke equals broke, sooner or later.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:02 am

      Maybe a Kaepernick shoe celebrating the date he first kneeled isnt a great idea.

  12. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:46 am

    The hoped-for transformation of the administrative state is nowhere to be found.

    You won’t let him drain the swamp in peace.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:05 am

      The article is about him not doing enough. It is a weird summary. Especially with various courts blocking him constantly over rule making.

      1. Fist of Etiquette
        December.20.2019 at 10:17 am

        We had high hopes that he of all people could turn the regulatory state on its ear. No matter how much his administration has achieved so far, there’s definitely room for disappointment.

        1. JesseAz
          December.20.2019 at 10:27 am

          If you set the bar high enough, you can attack people on anything.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:42 am

        Trump should have veto the budgets but they have mostly been veto-proof anyway.

        Democrats are such liars because Trump inability to cut much government without Congress’ help illustrates how he is not Hitler.

  13. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:47 am

    Washington state representative participated in domestic terrorism, inquiry finds

    Exercising the 1st Amendment right to peacefully assemble is just not the same right if you’re not a Lefty.

  14. Fist of Etiquette
    December.20.2019 at 9:48 am

    A Nigerian court has declared that sex work is not a crime [and] awarded damages to 16 women who were arrested for prostitution in 2017…

    The court also asks for your bank account numbers so that it can park millions of unclaimed dollars which it will split with you.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      December.20.2019 at 9:54 am

      Finally that Nigerian Prince that I’ve been donating to has done something worthwhile.

      1. Ray McKigney
        December.20.2019 at 10:27 am

        “I will send you five sex workers …”

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          December.20.2019 at 10:48 am

          Might be more fun than 72 virgins.

          1. Chipper Morning Wood
            December.20.2019 at 11:06 am

            Especially since the plot twist is that every Muslim martyr gets the same 72 virgins.

          2. loveconstitution1789
            December.20.2019 at 11:17 am

            Funny thing about this 72 virgins thing is what happens if some of the 72 virgins dont want to be this guy’s sex slaves.

            Its like for Heaven. Supposedly you get to be ‘happy’ there. What if making you happy means that other people in Heaven are unhappy? Like forcing family members to talk to you when they dont want to.

  15. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
    December.20.2019 at 9:48 am

    “On Deregulation, Trump Has Achieved Little”

    Of course. That’s why the economy is so terrible.

    Worse, he’s actively enforcing regulations where they hurt the most — immigration. Only under Democratic rule can we hope to achieve Charles Koch’s dream of an America with unlimited, unrestricted immigration and a minimum wage of $0.00 / hour.

    By the way, Charles Koch’s net worth is currently a pitiful $61.8 billion.

    #DrumpfRecession

  16. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:48 am

    Nobody even watched the Democrat debates because Democrats are not going to get the votes they hope for.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:06 am

      Everyone is a loser in the race to be most woke.

    2. Conchfritters
      December.20.2019 at 11:02 am

      Or because they have too damn many of them. They’d get more eye balls if they had only 2 or 3 of them.

  17. speedylee
    December.20.2019 at 9:49 am

    The ‘Afghanistan Papers’ Confirm Critics’ Worst Rears About America’s Longest War

    Fix your headline, that’s embarrassing.

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      December.20.2019 at 9:52 am

      Something smells foul about that headline

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        December.20.2019 at 11:07 am

        Is it the papers?

      2. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 11:14 am

        Pelosi’s adult diaper?

  18. I'm Not Sure
    December.20.2019 at 9:51 am

    “It means making the first bill we pass when I am president HR1, which is the ethics reform passed in the House…”

    You’re going to pass a law that will make politicians ethical?

    I have to admit- I laughed.

    1. Ray McKigney
      December.20.2019 at 10:29 am

      And screw the Senate.

  19. lap83
    December.20.2019 at 9:51 am

    The evangelical Christianity Today magazine has endorsed impeachment, and President Donald Trump is not pleased.

    neither is Franklin Graham, from his FB post:

    “My Response to Christianity Today:

    Christianity Today released an editorial stating that President Trump should be removed from office—and they invoked my father’s name (I suppose to try to bring legitimacy to their statements), so I feel it is important for me to respond. Yes, my father Billy Graham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree with their opinion piece. In fact, he would be very disappointed. I have not previously shared who my father voted for in the past election, but because of this article, I feel it is necessary to share it now. My father knew Donald Trump, he believed in Donald Trump, and he voted for Donald Trump. He believed that Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

    that was kind of crappy of them to claim that the late Billy Graham would agree with them when it’s obvious they had no clue what he really thought

    1. Leo Kovalensky II
      December.20.2019 at 9:59 am

      Trump should have said that Billy Graham is looking down on this publication with disdain, or is it up?

      1. Chipper Morning Wood
        December.20.2019 at 11:08 am

        Well, no one has gotten into the Good Place in like 500 years.

      2. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 11:14 am

        There is no God, so who cares?

  20. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:52 am

    Impeachment trial plans in disarray as Congress heads home

    Too bad McConnell wasn’t packing YUGE balls or he would have called the Senate trial/vote today.

    Senate gets to make their own rules about impeachment just like the House got to make their own rules impeachment.

    1. Ray McKigney
      December.20.2019 at 10:32 am

      Pelosi et al. are poised on the starting blocks, ready to race to the Senate as soon as Durham’s report drops.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:44 am

        I agree. Look how fast they moved for impeachment once the Horowitz report dropped.

  21. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:53 am

    Mitch McConnell threatens to CANCEL Donald Trump’s Senate trial if ‘scared’ Nancy Pelosi does not hand over ‘slapdash’ articles of impeachment

    Haha. You mean the House of representatives cannot control the US Senate?

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      December.20.2019 at 10:31 am

      I think McConnell should just say they will not start to consider the rules for the trial until they receive the articles of impeachment.

      I think it would be pretty funny if Pelosi decided to withhold the articles until after the election, and Sanders wins. Then the fact that the dems denied an impeached president a trial because the house tried to dictate the Senate’s business will forever be in history.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:47 am

        Yup.

        Even in the US Constitution, Impeachment does not mean much without the US Senate holding a trial and removing the official.

        Articles of Impeachment are really comparable to an indictment and Grand Juries (The House) are famous for indicting ham sandwiches.

        Speaking of sandwiches….ENB get busy!

        1. TrickyVic (old school)
          December.20.2019 at 10:53 am

          I’m pretty sure that if a prosecutor indicted an activist and then the same prosecutor tries to delay the trial we would hear justice delayed is justice denied.

          For me, the last few years has really enforced the saying that you can judge someone’s character not by how they treat their friends but how they treat their enemies.

          1. loveconstitution1789
            December.20.2019 at 11:13 am

            Plus, these processes of Law are supposed to be relatively impartial.

            If you commit a crime- a cop finds evidence- a prosecutor represents the state- a judge makes sure the process is fair- a jury/judge decides your guilt- a judge/jury decides your sentence.

            It was a step up from revenge justice where someone was judge, jury, and executioner.

            The House Impeached Trump, now it goes to the US Senate to decide. Pelosi doesnt like that process and Democrat actions will likely not be well received by Americans.

  22. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:54 am

    Expungement? GOP Leader McCarthy Just Tossed a Stink Bomb into the Dems’ Impeachment Party

    Haha. Or just expunge the impeachment from the Congressional record.

    This guy is a genius!

  23. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:56 am

    Obama spotted golfing as Trump was getting impeached

    Well, its better than Obama drone murdering US citizens.

    Poor Obama. One of the worst Presidents ever and he didn’t even get impeached.

    1. Longtobefree
      December.20.2019 at 10:35 am

      Well, it’s never too late.
      He can still be impeached, and prevented from holding federal office, say maybe president of vice, or senator?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:47 am

        I like the cut of your jib!

  24. Ken Shultz
    December.20.2019 at 9:57 am

    This could be big:

    “WASHINGTON — The federal prosecutor scrutinizing the Russia investigation has begun examining the role of the former C.I.A. director John O. Brennan in how the intelligence community assessed Russia’s 2016 election interference, according to three people briefed on the inquiry.

    John H. Durham, the United States attorney leading the investigation, has requested Mr. Brennan’s emails, call logs and other documents from the C.I.A., according to a person briefed on his inquiry. He wants to learn what Mr. Brennan told other officials, including the former F.B.I. director James B. Comey, about his and the C.I.A.’s views of a notorious dossier of assertions about Russia and Trump associates.”

    —-New York Times, December 19, 2019

    https://www.nytimes.com/2019/12/19/us/politics/durham-john-brennan-cia.html

    The NYT is spinning this as evidence that President Trump is abusing his office to go after his political enemies, much like supposedly did with the Ukraine, but if the Inspector General’s report calls for a full vetting of the events surrounding the Steele dossier as well as the FBI leadership who oversaw its use as evidence in a warrant application to the FISA court. Even the FISA court itself, earlier this week, asked for the FBI to give a full accounting of what happened, why, and how the FBI plans to ensure it never happens again.

    At some point, it became preposterous that there wasn’t already an investigation. Someone at the U.S. Attorneys’ office launching an investigation of the intelligence services’ use of the Steele dossier in the infamous warrant application to wiretap the Trump campaign isn’t evidence that Trump is going after his political enemies so much as it’s evidence that someone at the U.S. Attorneys’ office can see a willful misrepresentation of the evidence when it jumps out of the headlines and bites him in the eye.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:08 am

      LOCAL NEWS STORY.

  25. damikesc
    December.20.2019 at 9:58 am

    So House Dems are impeaching Trump over “obstructing Congress”…and then seek to obstruct Congress themselves by refusing to send the articles they passed to the Senate for the trial as Constitutionally required.

    Nice.

    Not sure what leverage Pelosi thinks she has. Time for McConnell and Graham to provide a summary judgment against it.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:09 am

      I would say Pelosi using her powers to try to commit a pid pro quo in the senate over rules in order to benefit the DNC the next election is an abuse of power. And an obstruction of the Senate.

    2. Ryan (formally HTT)
      December.20.2019 at 10:11 am

      Her leverage is the same. It’s the corporate press going to fight for her every day, lying to the sheeple

      No matter how unconstitutional the democrats act the narrative will always be orange man bad.

  26. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 9:59 am

    Amazon becomes its own biggest carrier after cutting ties with FedEx

    Smart move for Amazon. USPS, UPS, and FedEx are/were regularly getting packages to customers late or losing them.

    1. Rufus The Monocled
      December.20.2019 at 10:03 am

      You really want to know how Canadians view Trump? Do you really have to ask?

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 10:07 am

        I am curious as I dont follow Canadian news or opinions about things.

      2. JesseAz
        December.20.2019 at 10:10 am

        Not enough black face?

      3. TrickyVic (old school)
        December.20.2019 at 10:25 am

        Funny being that Trudeau seems to be demanding that Trump hold up finalizing a trade deal to get two Canadians released. Quid pro quo?

        https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-canada-idUSKBN1YN2NS

        1. loveconstitution1789
          December.20.2019 at 10:52 am

          Thanks.

          Trump is an America First guy and was voted in on that.

          Canada needs to do a spy trade deal like we have done with Commies for decades. Even if the Canadian guys were not spies, that is how Commies operate. If the Commies grab innocent Western businessmen, you know that you grabbed the correct Commie spies in your country.

          1. TrickyVic (old school)
            December.20.2019 at 10:55 am

            Well perhaps Trump should tell Trudeau he’ll have more flexibility after the election.

            1. loveconstitution1789
              December.20.2019 at 11:09 am

              +100

  27. loveconstitution1789
    December.20.2019 at 10:06 am

    Netflix Users Are Divided Over The Irishman: Is It ‘Boring’ Or A ‘Masterpiece’?

    I finally watched The Irishman.

    The story was alright and the long duration didnt really bother me. It was a huge mistake to use 76 (De Niro and Pesci) and 79 (Pacino) year old actors to play themselves when they are supposed to be in their 20s to 40s. That curb stomping scene with De Niro was hard to watch because De Niro had Old man Body. It was sad.

    Who knows exactly why Scorsese didnt want to pick new young Italian and Irish actors to play young Sheeren, Hoffa, and Bufalino. I suspect since most of the movie was about the young versions, it would have ruined De Niro, Pacino, and Pesci’s chances for some ridiculous Hollywood award.

    So, I will stick with Goodfellas, Casino, and Godfather gangster movies and laugh when Scorses tries to defend this movie.

  28. Weigel's Cock Ring
    December.20.2019 at 10:07 am

    The Obamessiah in Singapore earlier this week: women are “indidputably better” than men, we would all be much better off with women running the world, and most of the world’s problems are caused by old men who won’t get the hell out of the way.

    Joe Biden: “Uhhh, errrr, he wasn’t talking about me, he was talking about all those OTHER old men who won’t get the hell out of the way!”

    https://www.politico.com/news/2019/12/19/joe-biden-debate-088481

    On a serious note: I say that what Obama said is more intentionally divisive and polarizing than anything Trump has said in about the last two years. And I challenge all our resident left-wing assholes, trolls, and sock puppets (most of whom are actually Reason staffers) to go ahead and prove me wrong.

    If you’re the type who doesn’t think what he said was wrong, imagine if it was reversed and some politician publicly said that men are “indisputably better” than women.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:12 am

      No no no. It is the people who divide people into various victim groups who are the least divisive.

    2. Mickey Rat
      December.20.2019 at 10:17 am

      I guess that that does not apply to him as he stole Hillary’s coronation as the Democrat Candidate in ’08, not to mention defeating a GOP ticket with a woman as Vice President.

      Spare us from people who pander in such a way after it can no longer impact their ambitions

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 10:56 am

      Obama tells Medvedev he will have “more flexibility” after election

      Had Trump ever been caught on video whispering to Putin’s #1 flunky that he can do what Putin wants after he’s re-elected, it would be on the front page of every newspaper of the country as proof of colluding with a foreign power against US Interests. And it would be a legit allegation.

    4. TrickyVic (old school)
      December.20.2019 at 10:57 am

      Sexism or genderism?

  29. Mickey Rat
    December.20.2019 at 10:11 am

    Yes, Citizens United was a ruling that advanced civil and speech rights. But the Democrats hate that their opponents having civil and speech rights. They hate the idea of anyone being able to bypass the narrative gatekeepers in the major media who are their ideological allies. Look at the absolute fits of rage they have had over opposition having socially media platforms and the bullying they have done to get those companies to remove non progressive politics from rhem.

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:13 am

      Unions are the biggest spenders in politics. They are groups of people just like corporations are. In many states you cant choose to leave a union, but you can choose not to buy from a company.

  30. Alexandr Karelin
    December.20.2019 at 10:12 am

    On Deregulation, Trump Has Achieved Little

    Might want to clue in Brookings on that one.

    But hey, you’re right, you certainly aren’t surprising anyone by being a lying dishonest cunt.

  31. Alexandr Karelin
    December.20.2019 at 10:12 am

    Washington Post, CNN journos under fire after Trump impeachment for celebrating ‘Impeachmas’

    Hey, here’s a local story Reason couldn’t find the time to cover for some reason. I wonder why?

    1. JesseAz
      December.20.2019 at 10:13 am

      They were probably at a similar party.

    2. OpenBordersLiberal-tarian
      December.20.2019 at 10:23 am

      FAKE SCANDAL

    3. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 10:59 am

      Luckily, much of America already knows that they are Lefty Propagandists.

      Its why reason staff better start taking those coding classes..STAT.

    4. Rufus The Monocled
      December.20.2019 at 10:59 am

      Misery loves company.

  32. TrickyVic (old school)
    December.20.2019 at 10:18 am

    “”Nigerian sex work decriminalized, “”

    I guess the prince has found better way to spend his money.

    1. John
      December.20.2019 at 10:51 am

      Dear Sir,

      I am a Nigerian Princess who is owed several hundred thousand dollars for some sex work I did for Prince Andrew. If you could just assist me by allowing me to use your bank account to make the transfer of funds from my very discreet royal client, I will give you 10% of the proceeds.

  33. lap83
    December.20.2019 at 10:24 am

    this made me chuckle….Jeremy Corbyn clips edited in the style of The Office

    https://www.indy100.com/article/jeremy-corbyn-the-office-general-election-spoof-9251931

  34. John
    December.20.2019 at 10:35 am

    I have never been a Democrat but I always felt Democrats were better and more skilled at politics than Republicans. The impeachment saga is making me reconsider that. I can’t imagine how the Democras could have handled this worse. They seem to have voted on impeachment but not made it official by sending it to the Senate or appointing managers for the trial. What is the point of that?

    If you are a Trump supporter, you are still pissed off and motivated to vote for him because you feel he has been impeached unfairly. If you hate Trump, how can you not feel cheated by this? If you think Trump did all of this stuff and want him out of office, how could you be happy with all of this nonsense?

    The Democrats would have been better off doing nothing than what they are doing. They have managed to both motivate Trump’s base and demoralize their own. I honestly can’t figure out what the hell they think they are doing.

    1. TrickyVic (old school)
      December.20.2019 at 10:59 am

      It’s their own version of 4D chess.

      1. loveconstitution1789
        December.20.2019 at 11:06 am

        More like Tic-Tac-Toe.

        Nobody used to want to play that game with them, so they had some success playing with themselves.

        Finally Americans wanted to play Chess and elected Trump to play that game. Democrats don’t know how to play Chess. So they try to knock all the pieces to the ground or Impeach the Chess board.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 11:04 am

      I never felt Democrats were better at politics. Democrats have always been better at crime and corruption in government with their in-tow Propaganda arm.

      Politics are supposed to end at crime. Crime was that dividing line.

      Not with Democrats. They commit crime after crime, undermine the Constitution, steal elections…. and the media always protected them.

      FDR was a goddam cripple and the newspapers of the era never mentioned it. They even waited to take photos for FDR to have some military member hold him up. Or they hid wheelchair ramps from all reporting and photos.

      Maybe Americans would have voted for him anyway but Polio had serious stigma attached to it because that disease fucked you up for life, if you survived.

  35. Nonstopdrivel
    December.20.2019 at 10:55 am

    An Ames, Iowa man was just sentenced to 15 years in prison for burning a rainbow flag he stole from a church pastored by a lesbian in front of a strip club. Behold the power of this fully operational hate crimes law.

    1. John
      December.20.2019 at 10:59 am

      He is a thief and a vandal. He deserved to be prosecuted. But 15 years is ridiculous. That is just punishing someone for objecting to the sacred queers.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        December.20.2019 at 11:04 am

        Exactly. I can see imposing a hefty fine—maybe a year or two tops in the slammer—but a quarter of a lifetime in prison for what would otherwise be a relatively minor infraction is unconscionable. It just goes to illustrate the absurdity of the concept of protected classes.

    2. loveconstitution1789
      December.20.2019 at 11:08 am

      I saw that story and then read what else he did.

      The guy threatened people and it was not just a simple flag burning.

      15 years is too much time and Hate Crimes are ridiculous mind crimes but this guy was wrong to do what he did.

      1. Nonstopdrivel
        December.20.2019 at 11:17 am

        I don’t think anyone is justifying what he did. It’s the magnification of his sentence based on the status of his victims to which I object. Theft, vandalism, and threats are all illegal. The sexual preference of the victims shouldn’t factor into the calculus at all.

  36. $park¥ is the Worst
    December.20.2019 at 11:18 am

    The best part about the 2020 election will be that no matter who loses the resulting freakout will be epic.

    1. Nonstopdrivel
      December.20.2019 at 11:19 am

      What do you see in your crystal ball?

Please to post comments