Is Socialism Going Mainstream?

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch discuss the growing influence of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and whether socialism is becoming a mainstream force within the Democratic Party. The panel examines what's driving the DSA's recent gains, whether President Donald Trump has accelerated the movement's rise, and what a more openly socialist Democratic Party could mean for American politics.

Next, the editors discuss the DSA's policy agenda, including proposals on housing, labor, and public spending. They then examine Trump's strategy toward Iran and debate whether the latest round of military escalation has become a recurring cycle of weekend conflicts followed by uneasy ceasefires. The panel also reflects on America's 250th birthday and what the country's founding ideals still mean in an era of political polarization. Finally, a listener asks how low-budget filmmakers should balance fair pay for crew members with the financial realities of independent production.

0:00—Is this the socialist moment?

15:45—DSA policy analysis

28:55—Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz

31:30—Listener question on films and unions

44:00—America's 250th birthday

50:05—Weekly cultural recommendation

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Are Socialists More Like Libertarians Than We'd Prefer To Admit?" by Elizabeth Nolan Brown

"The DSA and the Democrats' Retreat Into Economic Fantasyland," by Peter Suderman

"Mamdani Got His Rent Freeze Wish. Don't Expect New York City Housing To Become More Affordable," by Meagan O'Rourke

"Democratic Socialism Remains an Elite Phenomenon," by Robby Soave

"Darializa Avila Chevalier Will Be This Congress' First Campus Radical," by Robby Soave

"Socialists Hijacked My City," by Liz Wolfe

"Dire Strait," by Eric Bohem

"Adam Schiff Wants Federal Tax Credits for Movie and TV Production," by Joe Lancaster

"Film Subsidies Weren't Enough To Keep Marvel in Georgia," by Joe Lancaster

"The Former Drug Dealer Whose Shows Make Millions Without Hollywood," by Ben Fritz

"Don't Let the Country's Wet Blankets Ruin Independence Day," by J.D. Tuccille

"The Gun That Won the Revolution," by David Kopel

"Native Americans Taught Colonists How To Fight—and To Live Without Kings," by Charles C. Mann

"Disillusioned Revolutionaries: Many Founders Died in Despair About the American Experiment," by Matt Welch

"My Very Long Ride on the MAGA Ferris Wheel," by Billy Binion