In a special America 250 issue, Reason takes a look back at our country's founding people and ideas. Read more here.

Joanna Andreasson

"No bigger than half a piece of soap" was how history remembered the diminutive James Madison, who weighed barely a hundred pounds. At 5 feet, 4 inches tall, he would later become the shortest American president ever. Yet firearms are the great equalizer, and in June 1775, two months after the American Revolution had begun, Madison had no doubt that he and his fellow Virginians could take out the British redcoats.

In a letter to Rhode Island patriot William Bradford, Madison wrote: "The strength of this Colony will lie chiefly in the rifle-men of the Upland Counties, of whom we shall have great numbers. You would be astonished at the perfection this art is brought to." The "most inexpert hands" could usually hit a man's head at 100 yards. Most Virginia riflemen could pick off enemy officers "before they get within 150 or 200 Yards," Madison noted. "Indeed I believe we have men that would very often hit such a mark 250 Yds. Our greatest apprehensions proceed from the scarcity of powder but a little will go a great way with such as use rifles."

Madison was right. Citizen expertise with the iconic American Long Rifle would change the course of the Revolution and secure a new nation stretching all the way to the Mississippi River. Later, when Madison was president, American marksmen with American Long Rifles would win America's smashing victory over the British at the 1815 Battle of New Orleans.

God and Guns

It is fitting that the First Amendment and the Second Amendment are adjacent: Both guarantee natural rights, and each amendment safeguards the other. So it is unsurprising that the story of America's greatest gun begins with religious freedom.

Founded in 1681 by the wealthy English Quaker William Penn, Pennsylvania was different from most other colonies: It had no government-established church supported by taxation and compulsory attendance. Instead, religious freedom was guaranteed for "all persons living in this province, who confess and acknowledge the one Almighty and eternal God." As long as persons would "live peaceably and justly in civil society," they would enjoy complete liberty "in matters of faith and worship," with no compulsion of any sort.

America was attracting skilled immigrant craftsmen, who could set up their own businesses and prosper, free of the extensive controls of guilds and government in their homelands. For Central Europeans—whose religious faiths were neither the established Church of England (most colonies) nor the Congregationalist offshoot of that church (most of New England)—Pennsylvania was especially attractive. When George Louis of Hanover, Germany, became King George I of Great Britain in 1714, many German-speaking gunsmiths decided the time was right to emigrate to America. These riflemakers from Germany and Switzerland usually settled around Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

There, they introduced a new type of firearm to British North America.

Ever since English immigration had begun in the early 17th century, almost all American guns had been smoothbores—that is, the interior of the barrel was smooth. Today, the most common smoothbores are shotguns. Smoothbores are well-suited for bird hunting but not for long-distance accuracy.

The German immigrants, however, were used to making rifles. In a rifle, spiral grooves (rifling) are cut in the bore. The grooves make the bullet spin on its horizontal axis, so the bullet's flight is more aerodynamically stable. Superior for long-range shooting, rifles had been well-established in the mountainous regions of southern Germany and northern Switzerland since the late 15th century. But rifles had not caught on in Great Britain or in the British colonies.

The Pennsylvania gunmakers initially produced the Jaeger model, which they had made in Central Europe. But it was very heavy to carry, the bullets were large and slow, and it required adjusting the rear sight to shoot at different distances.

Americans wanted a firearm suitable for an activity that did not take place in Germany or Switzerland: long hunting. Some of the first long hunters in America were the 17th century Finnish settlers of New Sweden (centered on the Delaware River). They were later copied by Scotch-Irish and German immigrants. Either alone or in groups, long hunters would spend days, weeks, months, or longer in the densely wooded interior. Hunting for themselves and trading with Indians, they would return with animal pelts for transatlantic export. The long hunting expeditions also scouted new areas for future settlement.

While the American colonies had originally been narrow strips huddled along the Atlantic coast, long hunting was the vanguard of westward American expansion toward the Appalachian Mountains and beyond.

The Impossible Rifle

As historian Robert Held explained in his book The Age of Firearms, "what Americans demanded of their gunsmiths seemed impossible": a rifle weighing 10 pounds or less, for which a month's ammunition would weigh 1–3 pounds, "with proportionately small quantities of powder," that was "easy to load," and had "such velocity and flat trajectories that one fixed rear sight would serve as well at fifty yards as at three hundred, the necessary but slight difference in elevation being supplied by the user's experience."

"By about 1735," Held added, "the impossible had taken shape" with the creation of a new type of rifle.

Some called it the "Pennsylvania rifle" because Pennsylvania was where it was made. Some called it the "Kentucky rifle" because Kentuckians were the most prominent early users. ("Kentucky" originally referred to an area extending from what is now southern Ohio and Indiana all the way to northern Tennessee.)

During the 1700s, riflemaking knowledge spread nationally, as apprentices who trained in Pennsylvania moved south and west. Today, their guns are called the American Long Rifle.

The American Long Rifle's barrel was longer than the Central European Jaeger's. The extra length improved balance and helped the user obtain a more accurate sight of a distant target.

While European rifles generally had a caliber (the interior bore diameter) of .60 or .75 inches, Americans preferred a smaller caliber—usually somewhere from .40 to .46, sometimes as low as .32. A smaller caliber meant smaller bullets. One pound of lead will make just 16 bullets for a .70 caliber gun but 46 bullets for a .45 caliber. With the smaller caliber, a person on a hunting expedition that might last for months could carry more ammunition.

The most accurate firearm in the world until the early 19th century, and not surpassed until the 1840s, the American Long Rifle was ideal for hunting mammals and for the irregular tactics of Indian-fighting. Indians preferred the rifle for the same reasons—it fit the forest.

Whether on hunting expeditions or in frontier cabins, riflemen were careful to learn the exact quantity of powder their rifle needed so that none was wasted. They adjusted the quantity as appropriate, such as adding more powder for an especially long shot. Long-distance shooting contests were major events in rural communities. Everyone was expected to be a master of precision.

In America, accurate shooting was not just for prestige; it was for dinner. For example, a shot to the center of a squirrel's body would ruin much of the meat. So Americans could "bark" a squirrel: A shot just under the tail would knock the squirrel off a tree branch, and the squirrel would fall to the ground intact. The American Long Rifle helped create the American "cult of accuracy," as Alexander Rose described in his book American Rifle: A Biography.

Excellent as the American Long Rifle was, it was not the most common firearm on the eve of the Revolution. More numerous by far were smoothbore muskets, which were simpler and less expensive to make, faster to reload, and sturdier. American muskets were usually based on British or French military designs and modified for American conditions, such as lighter weight to improve utility for hunting.

While American Long Rifles had spread all over the Middle and Southern Colonies, they were rare in New England—until the Revolution.

Rifles of the Revolution

On April 19, 1775, the British military garrison in Boston attempted to confiscate American arms and ammunition at Lexington and Concord. On the march back to Boston, the redcoats barely escaped annihilation by swarms of armed Americans. Now the British were besieged in Boston, surrounded by New England militia.

The Second Continental Congress, assembled in Philadelphia, created the Continental Army on June 14, 1775, a date now celebrated as the birthday of the U.S. Army. The Continental Army began with the New Englanders surrounding Boston, to be augmented by 10 companies of "expert riflemen"—six from Pennsylvania and two each from Maryland and Virginia. These riflemen astonished their New England cousins by picking off British officers, sentries, and other soldiers at distances over 200 yards. This bolstered American morale and demoralized the British.

During the Revolution, rifles were less important than muskets. One reason was reloading speed. At the time, all guns were muzzleloaders. The user would insert a spherical bullet in the front opening of the gun (the muzzle) and use a ramrod to shove the bullet all the way down to the base (breech) of the barrel, on top of the gunpowder charge. Rifle bullets needed a tight fit so that they could engage with the spiral rifling grooves, and forcing the bullet into the barrel therefore took longer.

Also, battles usually ended with hand-to-hand combat. Soldiers would stab and slash each other with bayonets attached to the ends of their muskets or use their muskets as clubs. American Long Rifles were too delicate for such usage. While all riflemen carried a tomahawk, a hatchet, or some other edged weapon, opponents who had bayonets at the ends of their muskets had a much longer reach.

Yet rifles changed the course of the Revolutionary War. The most decisive shot in the entire conflict came from a rifleman on October 7, 1777, at the Second Battle of Saratoga—the turning point of the Revolution. British forces marching down from Canada were attempting to seize the Hudson River Valley and isolate New England from her sister states. Boldly astride a gray horse, Brig. Gen. Simon Fraser was rallying, stabilizing, and encouraging the British troops at a critical point amid heavy fighting.

From the amazing distance of at least 300 yards, an American rifle bullet felled Fraser. This threw the British into panic, broke their offensive momentum, and contributed to the American victory that day. The British commander, Lt. Gen. John Burgoyne, attempted to lead a retreat, but he could not escape. Ten days later, and for the first time in history, an entire British army surrendered in the field.

When the French government learned about Saratoga, it opened negotiations with Benjamin Franklin to create the Franco-American alliance and bring France into the war on the American side.

Later, the British shifted to a southern campaign, hoping that Loyalists in the region would rise in their support. Three years to the day after Saratoga, on October 7, 1780, patriot militia with American Long Rifles crushed a large Loyalist militia at the Battle of Kings Mountain, near the North Carolina–South Carolina border. On that woody, rocky mountain, the Loyalists' muskets could not reach the patriot backwoodsmen. The patriot rifle shots from 200 yards or more annihilated the Loyalists and thereby impaired Loyalist recruitment.

A few months later, in 1781, the path to the final American triumph at Yorktown, Virginia, was laid by victory at Cowpens, South Carolina. Brig. Gen. Daniel Morgan put 150 American riflemen on an exposed front line. As the British approached, the riflemen picked off British officers from more than 200 yards away, far beyond the range of British muskets. When the British came closer, the riflemen retreated, seeming to flee. The British rushed to give chase, only to find themselves led into a trap and enveloped by hidden American forces.

For several years, the British had been willing to concede American independence—but only for lands between the Atlantic and the Appalachians. The Americans insisted on more: everything up to the Mississippi River. Throughout the Revolution, in the deep interior, the patriots and their Indian allies used their American Long Rifles to defeat the British and their Indian allies. The realities on the ground forced the British to surrender their claims to America's interior in the 1783 Treaty of Paris.

The Battle of New Orleans

The War of 1812 was sometimes called the Second War of Independence. For the Americans, the climax of the war came on January 8, 1815, at the Battle of New Orleans. The British forces at New Orleans were the best in the world, fresh from defeating Napoleon's forces in the Peninsular Campaign in Spain.

Although the war had formally ended with the December 24, 1814, Treaty of Ghent (Belgium), nobody in the Western Hemisphere knew. Had the British captured New Orleans, they might have kept it to strangle Western American commerce—just as they had illegally squatted in various Western forts they were supposed to evacuate after the Treaty of Paris. British Gen. Edward Pakenham had promised his soldiers "beauty and booty," meaning that they could rape the women and pillage the city.

Led by Gen. Andrew Jackson, the American forces were a combination of professional soldiers, militia, irregulars, free black people, white people, Creoles, Cajuns, Spaniards, Frenchmen, Portuguese, Germans, Italians, Indians, lawyers, privateers, farmers, and shopkeepers. Confronted by the best units of the best army in the world, the Americans brought their own guns because the federal government lacked the resources to supply them with standardized military weapons.

Although outnumbered, the Americans were still experienced hunters and skilled marksmen. Firing their American Long Rifles from improvised fortifications, they demolished the British while suffering hardly any casualties themselves.

The victory in the Battle of New Orleans became central to American patriotism. Until the Civil War, it was celebrated nearly as much as the Fourth of July.

Although artillery and muskets had contributed substantially to the New Orleans triumph, the rifles got top billing. "The Hunters of Kentucky" became the most popular song in the nation, exulting: "For Jackson he was wide awake, he was not scared of trifles. Full well he knew what aim we'd take with our Kentucky rifles." Americans believed that they were free because they were excellent marksmen.

From Our Cold, Dead Hands

When the American frontier later crossed the Mississippi River, the American Long Rifle did not come along. On the open plains, Americans needed a shorter rifle for use on horseback, and they needed a bigger bullet for larger game, such as bison.

Yet the American Long Rifle has never vanished from daily manufacture and use in America. John G.W. Dillin's 1924 book The Kentucky Rifle detailed how Appalachian gunsmiths were still manufacturing Kentucky rifles by hand. They were keeping alive a long American tradition of home manufacture—what Robert Held described as a time when a man "could build a rifle out of a maple tree and two bars of pig iron, as was expected of any Pennsylvania riflesmith about the time of Bunker Hill."

In 1954, Dixie Gun Works began producing build-at-home kits for modern replicas of Kentucky rifles and other historic muzzleloaders. Other companies have followed suit. Because the 1968 federal Gun Control Act does not apply to muzzleloading guns, the flintlock builder is free to give his gun to a friend or to sell it. Those kits initiated a continuing revival of muzzleloading. Many states now have special early hunting seasons for muzzleloaders.

Photo: Battle of Long Island on August 27, 1776; Domenick D'Andrea/National Guard Bureau

In 1955, Ohio gunsmith Cecil Brooks began what would become a half-century tradition. Every year at the National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Members Banquet, he would present the speaker with a custom American Long Rifle that he had spent hundreds of hours building. Recipients included President Ronald Reagan, Vice President Dick Cheney, Sen. Barry Goldwater (R–Ariz.)—and, most famously, actor and future NRA President Charlton Heston.

Pro-gun bumper stickers had long said, "You can have my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands." When Heston was presented with the rifle after concluding his speech, he raised it overhead with both arms and declared: "I have only one more comment to make: from my cold, dead hands." The members rose for a thunderous and prolonged standing ovation.

Today, the "Pennsylvania Long Rifle" is honored as the commonwealth's official firearm, and the "Kentucky Long Rifle" is similarly honored in that commonwealth. For all Americans, the American Long Rifle is part of our common American heritage of inventive genius in the service of human rights.

Created by immigrants seeking religious freedom, the American Long Rifle helped win the Revolution and build the country. A feat of engineering once considered impossible, the American Long Rifle reigned for a century as the world's most accurate firearm. A hybrid that was suited for hunting, personal defense, and community defense, the rifle cultivated the gun culture that made Americans the most proficient weapon-using people on Earth. Thanks to modern replicas, the American Long Rifle has always remained in common use, an enduring icon of American self-sufficiency and freedom.