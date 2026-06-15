Bernie Sanders Is Wrong About Trillionaires

This week, editors Peter Suderman, Katherine Mangu-Ward, and Nick Gillespie are joined by Sarah Isgur, senior editor at The Dispatch, to discuss Elon Musk becoming the world's first trillionaire and whether that milestone represents a triumph of capitalism or a warning sign about inequality. The panel examines the political backlash to extreme wealth, the role government subsidies played in Musk's rise, and whether Americans should be more concerned about how fortunes are made than how large they become.

Next, the editors discuss the Supreme Court's biggest pending decisions, including cases involving birthright citizenship and the Federal Reserve. They also debate Democratic proposals to expand the Supreme Court and what those efforts could mean for the judiciary's future. The panel then examines the economic fallout from the Iran war, including rising inflation and energy prices. Finally, a listener asks whether the free market is responsible for the growing "enshittification" of everyday life, from movie theaters to fast-food restaurants.

0:00—Elon Musk becomes a trillionaire

17:50—The Supreme Court's pending decisions

31:33—Will Democrats pack the Supreme Court?

38:41—Listener question on free market and quality decline

48:57—Iran ceasefire agreement and economic impact

53:37—Weekly cultural recommendations

Mentioned in the podcast:

"Elon Musk Becomes the World's First Trillionaire. Is That Such a Bad Thing?" by Joe Lancaster

"The Iran War Is Over, For Now," by Matthew Petti

"The White House UFC Fight Is the Perfect Event for the Present, Not the Past," by Billy Binion

"Counting Down the Supreme Court Term," by Sarah Isgur and David French

"UFC Stages Successful White House Fight Night—if Not for Obama Insult," by Sean Gregory

"Soccer Participation in the U.S. Is Surging Before the 2026 World Cup," by Sports and Fitness Industry Association

"Soccer Passes Baseball in Race to Be America's Favorite Sport," by Ben Steiner