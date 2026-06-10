Graham Platner Wins, Backrooms, and Church and State
Politics, religion, movies, and generational gripes collide in a wide-ranging conversation that ends with Robby Soave preparing for his trip to Ukraine.
Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi start this episode of Freed Up with how Democrats plan to stand by Graham Platner in Maine no matter what. The conversation then moves from politics and mail-in ballots to cultural complaints, consciousness, internet horror, and generational grumbling. It then turns to movies and franchises, including Sorcerer, Star Wars, and the new Wuthering Heights. Later, they discuss Mormons vs. the Department of War and the inequalities we all face.
0:00—Democrats don't care that Graham Platner may be a bad person
12:30—Mailing ballots to everyone is a dumb idea
18:07—Why do people talk like that?
21:42—Can we define consciousness?
23:26— Backrooms was great
27:20—Kids these days
31:38—The Sorcerer
33:54—They ruined Star Wars
41:15—The Department of War starts a war with the Mormons
50:15—The inequality of religious rights
58:57—The new Wuthering Heights movie is not good
1:06:30—Robby is going to Ukraine!