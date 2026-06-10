Graham Platner Wins, Backrooms, and Church and State

Robby Soave and Christian Britschgi start this episode of Freed Up with how Democrats plan to stand by Graham Platner in Maine no matter what. The conversation then moves from politics and mail-in ballots to cultural complaints, consciousness, internet horror, and generational grumbling. It then turns to movies and franchises, including Sorcerer, Star Wars, and the new Wuthering Heights. Later, they discuss Mormons vs. the Department of War and the inequalities we all face.

0:00—Democrats don't care that Graham Platner may be a bad person

12:30—Mailing ballots to everyone is a dumb idea

18:07—Why do people talk like that?

21:42—Can we define consciousness?

23:26— Backrooms was great

27:20—Kids these days

31:38—The Sorcerer

33:54—They ruined Star Wars

41:15—The Department of War starts a war with the Mormons

50:15—The inequality of religious rights

58:57—The new Wuthering Heights movie is not good

1:06:30—Robby is going to Ukraine!