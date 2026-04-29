Andy Serkis: What Orwell Understood About Tyranny
Andy Serkis discusses the corrupting nature of power, what Animal Farm says about modern authoritarianism, and whether technology expands or diminishes human creativity.
Today's guest is the legendary actor and director Andy Serkis, who has played everyone from Gollum to proto-punk icon Ian Dury to King Kong to Marvel villain Ulysses Klaue. His latest project is a controversial animated adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm, which he directed and is out on May 1 from Angel Studios.
He talks with Nick Gillespie about the new movie; what, if anything, ties together some of his signature roles; and whether technology advances or undermines art.
0:00—Why Serkis wanted to direct Animal Farm
4:30—The corrupting nature of power
7:35—Are we in a better place than we were 100 years ago?
10:34—Serkis' signature acting roles
18:31—The legacy of Ian Dury
25:42—Does technology enhance creativity
31:12—The fragility of democracy