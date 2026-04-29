Andy Serkis: What Orwell Understood About Tyranny

Today's guest is the legendary actor and director Andy Serkis, who has played everyone from Gollum to proto-punk icon Ian Dury to King Kong to Marvel villain Ulysses Klaue. His latest project is a controversial animated adaptation of George Orwell's Animal Farm, which he directed and is out on May 1 from Angel Studios.

He talks with Nick Gillespie about the new movie; what, if anything, ties together some of his signature roles; and whether technology advances or undermines art.

0:00—Why Serkis wanted to direct Animal Farm

4:30—The corrupting nature of power

7:35—Are we in a better place than we were 100 years ago?

10:34—Serkis' signature acting roles

18:31—The legacy of Ian Dury

25:42—Does technology enhance creativity

31:12—The fragility of democracy