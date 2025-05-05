Trump's War on Childhood

In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Katherine Mangu-Ward, Nick Gillespie, and Matt Welch are joined by Reason reporter Christian Britschgi to discuss President Donald Trump's proposal for a 100 percent tariff on foreign-made films and his broader attacks on cheap consumer goods, arguing that it represents a bipartisan slide into anti-consumer, anti-capitalist populism. They also criticize the federal government's creeping surveillance and bureaucratic overreach, especially when it comes to Real ID and public broadcasting.

0:00—Introduction

1:46—Trump's attack on families and foreign films

7:20—Why cheap consumer goods are great

12:05—Political movements won't solve spiritual yearning

16:28—How do tariffs affect local zoning?

18:35—Trump's new proposed budget

22:15—Why we need to cut the Department of Homeland Security budget

28:25—Listener question: Are we finally defunding NPR and PBS?

37:28—Every American citizen now needs a Real I.D.

51:07—Weekly cultural recommendations

