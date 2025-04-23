Jeffrey Singer: Get Government Out of Health Care

Jeffrey Singer, a Cato Institute fellow and longtime surgeon, argues that government overreach in health care undermines patient autonomy, which should be the guiding principle in medical decision making. Drawing from historical examples and personal experience, he critiques licensing laws, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) drug approval monopoly, and Certificate of Need (CON) regulations as protectionist measures that limit competition and innovation. Singer contends that private institutions—like insurers, hospitals, and certification boards—already create strong incentives for safety and quality, making many government controls unnecessary.

Reason's Nick Gillespie and Singer also explore complex topics like end-of-life choice, trans youth health care, and antibiotic regulation, emphasizing the balance between personal freedom and legitimate public health concerns.

This interview was recorded at The Reason Speakeasy, a monthly event in New York City that doubles as a live taping of The Reason Interview. Go here for more information on upcoming Reason events.

0:00 — Introduction

0:50 — Singer's medical career

3:55 — Your Body, Your Health Care

8:40 — Government interference in your health care

14:23 — CON laws

20:00 — Licensing and credentialing rackets

29:48 — The FDA's drug approval monopoly

31:30 — The thalidomide scandal

34:11 — Off-label drug prescriptions

37:00 — FDA approval for naloxone and Plan B

40:20 — The American Medical Association's push for licensing

43:00 — RFK Jr.: reformer or madman?

45:05 — The food pyramid and other government follies

45:57 — Intersex infants and trans health care

50:09 — Right to die and patient autonomy