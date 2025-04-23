Jeffrey Singer: Get Government Out of Health Care
Longtime surgeon and Cato Institute fellow Jeffrey Singer argues that government overreach in health care undermines patient autonomy.
Jeffrey Singer, a Cato Institute fellow and longtime surgeon, argues that government overreach in health care undermines patient autonomy, which should be the guiding principle in medical decision making. Drawing from historical examples and personal experience, he critiques licensing laws, the Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) drug approval monopoly, and Certificate of Need (CON) regulations as protectionist measures that limit competition and innovation. Singer contends that private institutions—like insurers, hospitals, and certification boards—already create strong incentives for safety and quality, making many government controls unnecessary.
Reason's Nick Gillespie and Singer also explore complex topics like end-of-life choice, trans youth health care, and antibiotic regulation, emphasizing the balance between personal freedom and legitimate public health concerns.
0:00 — Introduction
0:50 — Singer's medical career
3:55 — Your Body, Your Health Care
8:40 — Government interference in your health care
14:23 — CON laws
20:00 — Licensing and credentialing rackets
29:48 — The FDA's drug approval monopoly
31:30 — The thalidomide scandal
34:11 — Off-label drug prescriptions
37:00 — FDA approval for naloxone and Plan B
40:20 — The American Medical Association's push for licensing
43:00 — RFK Jr.: reformer or madman?
45:05 — The food pyramid and other government follies
45:57 — Intersex infants and trans health care
50:09 — Right to die and patient autonomy
- Video Editor: Ian Keyser