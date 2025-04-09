Tariffs

Rand Paul: Why I Oppose Trump's Tariffs

The Kentucky senator joins Just Asking Questions to explain why he's fighting against the president's unilateral tariffs.

Rand Paul on a red background with the caption "Tariffs: Bad for America" | Illustration: John Osterhoudt
(Illustration: John Osterhoudt)

Sen. Rand Paul (R–Ky.) has been speaking out against President Donald Trump's tariffs. He supported a bill to repeal the emergency powers that allowed him to levy tariffs on Canada and recently co-sponsored a joint resolution with Sen. Ron Wyden (D–Ore.) to immediately terminate the national emergency that Trump declared in order to impose the worldwide tariffs. Paul joins the show today to explain his opposition to tariffs, defend free trade, warn about the dangers of expansive emergency powers, and discuss his own bill to end unilateral tariffs for good: the No Taxation Without Representation Act of 2025.

This interview was recorded on April 8, 2025.

